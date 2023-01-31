Paranormal Activity’s impact on horror and the moviegoing landscape in general was considerable. With a clever marketing campaign that focused on audience reaction and encouraged prospective viewers to request their local theater play the movie, it created massive buzz and brought the found footage format back into vogue. It also propelled a former software programmer to great success as an up-and-coming director. Over the next few years, Oren Peli would enjoy his newfound status by producing a number of well-known horror movies, including Paranormal Activity sequels, the Insidious movies, and Chernobyl Diaries. It would take a number of years before he got back into the director’s chair, but when he did, it was for something grander and more ambitious than his debut picture: 2015's Area 51.

