Is ‘Knock at the Cabin’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Fresh off the tails of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Dave Bautista stars alongside Jonathan Groff, Rupert Grint and Ben Aldridge in the new apocalyptic horror flick, Knock at the Cabin. Directed by M. Night Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense, Split), this movie is about a young girl and her parents vacationing in a remote cabin as they are directed by a group of armed strangers to sacrifice one member of their family in an effort to prevent the apocalypse. Where can you watch Knock at the Cabin? Is it on HBO Max? What about Netflix? Here’s everything we know about the upcoming movie: WHERE TO WATCH KNOCK...
Turn on all the lights before watching the trailer for Stephen King adaptation The Boogeyman
Is The Boogeyman financed by Big Electricity? The horror movie's first trailer certainly seems to suggest that light is the antidote to whatever's hiding in the dark, be it in your closet or underneath the bed. The Boogeyman is based on a short story by Stephen King, originally published way...
Horror fans go berserk after a highly anticipated Blumhouse feature finally presses play on filming
After casting Scream star Matthew Lillard and Hunger Games heartthrob Josh Hutcherson in leading roles, production company Blumhouse has generated a whirlwind of both buzz and anticipation for its Five Nights at Freddy’s film adaptation. Based on the ever-popular video game created by Scott Cawthon, the engaging narrative revolves around a band of homicidal animatronics that are even more deadly than initially imagined. With that said, franchise diehards are completely thrilled to learn that the project is now closer than ever before to hitting the big screen.
Medics Called 11 Times In ‘Absolutely Inhumane’ Conditions On Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ Reality Show
Medics were reportedly called 11 times on the United Kingdom set of Netflix’s reality series Squid Game: The Challenge, its highly-anticipated real-life game show based on the blockbuster Korean horror-thriller series—the latest allegation about the reality spin-off as it comes under fire for unsafe conditions. Key Facts. Squid...
12 Recent Horror Movies That Flew Under The Radar (And How To Watch Them)
The best recent horror movies you may not have heard of.
Stephen King can’t wrap his head around one detail from ‘The Last of Us’ episode 3
Episode three of HBO’s latest hit series The Last of Us, titled ‘Long Long Time’, is being celebrated left and right as one of ‘the greatest hours of television of all time,’ and rightfully so. Granted, the episode hasn’t been without its critics, particularly those...
The solitary horror scene that scarred an entire generation for life marks 20 years of traumatizing
There are certain scenes in horror movie history that stick with you from the moment you witness them for the first time, and no matter how hard you try and forget, it’ll remain burned into your consciousness forever. For an entire generation, the only thing somebody has to do is mention Final Destination 2, and everyone knows exactly what scene they’re talking about.
A haunting new horror movie that’s severely split opinion heads deep into the woods on streaming
No offense to anyone who loves their offspring dearly, but few things in the horror genre are as creepy as children. If anything, the ones that can’t act are even scarier, because their dead-eyed stares, expressionless faces, and monotone line delivery becomes even more chilling. With that in mind, it’s easy to see why There’s Something Wrong with the Children has been proving so polarizing.
A strong contender for Netflix’s weirdest series of all-time deserves to endure as a mind-melting cult favorite
Netflix pumps out so much content on an annual basis that it’s easy to lose track of the hidden gems and underrated favorites that could easily be worth your time, but calling Brand New Cherry Flavor an acquired taste would be an understatement of epic proportions. The eight-episode existential...
Madonna does viral ‘Wednesday’ dance and pays tribute to Lady Gaga on TikTok
Madonna has joined in with the viral TikTok trend started by Netflix’s hit series Wednesday. The Queen of Pop is the latest celebrity to recreate the titular character’s dance from episode four of the TV show, set to Lady Gaga‘s 2011 hit ‘Bloody Mary’. The...
Netflix’s new ghastly supernatural crime series chases ghosts in the top ten
Lockwood & Co. is currently living the good life on Netflix’s top ten charts, and while the streamer loves young adult oriented originals, they also are quite partial to axing them as soon as they gain a following, something which fans of the new supernatural crime series hope will not happen here.
Model Sparks Controversy for Getting Surgery to Make Nose Bigger￼
A Black model is sparking discussion online after getting surgery to make her nose bigger shortly after getting forehead reduction surgery. Camilla Coleman Brooks admitted that she spent $20,000 on the nose job, which her fans said made her look completely different. “Yes [my nose is] bigger, [but] that’s what...
'Blood Rise: Subspecies V' Trailer Promises Chilling Prequel to the Cult Classic Horror Series [Exclusive]
For fans of a beloved franchise, it’s never too late to go back and revisit some of their favorite characters. Fans of the vampire film franchise Subspecies learned the hard way that “late" can have a whole new meaning, though, when the world entered a pandemic. Announced in 2019, Blood Rise: Subspecies V was advertised as a prequel that was going to hit screens over 20 years after the last entry debuted. However, after COVID-19 hit, fans had to sit and wait until this very day—a day in which Full Moon Features gave Collider the privilege of debuting the trailer for the highly expected prequel.
Netflix viewers are praising 'hard watch' and 'realistic' emotional drama Four Good Days
Netflix viewers have been lavishing praise on a film they’ve discovered on the platform, and you can see what it’s about by watching the trailer in the video below. One of the first things that people seem to say about this film is that it’s a tough watch, and from the looks of things they are certainly right.
The Director of 'Paranormal Activity's Forgotten Found Footage Is His Best
Paranormal Activity’s impact on horror and the moviegoing landscape in general was considerable. With a clever marketing campaign that focused on audience reaction and encouraged prospective viewers to request their local theater play the movie, it created massive buzz and brought the found footage format back into vogue. It also propelled a former software programmer to great success as an up-and-coming director. Over the next few years, Oren Peli would enjoy his newfound status by producing a number of well-known horror movies, including Paranormal Activity sequels, the Insidious movies, and Chernobyl Diaries. It would take a number of years before he got back into the director’s chair, but when he did, it was for something grander and more ambitious than his debut picture: 2015's Area 51.
'Andor' VFX Supervisor Reveals How They Pulled Off Luthen's Escape
Andor, the thrilling Star Wars spinoff focused on Diego Luna's character from Rogue One, was full of impressive action sequences. One of the most memorable moments of the show can be found in Episode 7, when Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) had to escape from the merciless Imperial forces. In a recent interview with Befores and Afters magazine, Andor's visual effect supervisor Scott Pritchard talked about the process the team went through in order to bring the sequence to life:
From 'The Midnight Club' to 'Yellowjackets': 10 Great TV Series That Perfectly Blend Horror and Mystery
Everyone loves a good horror story. Gore, shocks, scares and death. There's nothing quite so delicious. However, adding the element of mystery to the stories can be just the thing to cinch it all together. Now when it comes to television, there are a plethora of great horror shows out there, but what they're missing is that edge that a good mystery brings. Nothing beats a great mystery with plenty of scares.
‘Damaged a generation of viewers, including me’: Joe Cornish on the most terrifying horror for kids
From blood-soaked children’s parties to spine-tingling spectral nuns, the Attack the Block director picks the traumatic 70s and 80s horror moments he can’t forget – no matter how he tries
Horror fans recognize that a Mind-Meltingly Clever Cult Classic is being celebrated
There are lots of really clever horror films that take the rug off the top of your chest and transform your ability to perceive the story during second or third viewing. Martin Scorseses Shutter Island instantly comes to mind, as well as the whole body of M. Night Shyamalans work, though he can easily be a bit disappointing. The Cabin in the Woods, 2012 is one of the biggest horror hits that jumped in our heads.
The Director of ‘Train to Busan’ Shakes Up the Superhero Genre With This Movie
At first glance, the story beats of director Yeon Sang-ho’s film Psychokinesis seem suspiciously familiar. In Yeon's follow-up to his record-shattering phenomenon Train to Busan, protagonist Shin Seok-heon (Ryu Seung-ryong) accidentally inherits superpowers: check. This ordinary guy then rides high on the thrill of sudden uniqueness: check. Even the death of Seok-heon’s ex-wife and the mother of his child, while more brutally honest than most Marvel films would dare, aligns with a loved one's loss serving as the catalyst for personal change. So, will our hero adjust his self-centered worldview and use his powers for good?
