Debary, FL

Deputies: Prowler caught on camera peeking into a DeBary woman’s window arrested again

By Matt Reeser
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago

A Volusia County man accused of peeking into a DeBary woman’s bedroom window was arrested again by deputies.

Steven P. Johnson, 29, of DeBarry, was arrested Monday night and charged with two counts of stalking, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s office.

Last week deputies were called to the Rivington subdivision after a woman reported her next-door neighbor’s camera, on three separate occasions, caught an unknown man looking into her window.

On Jan 26, around 9 p.m., a deputy on patrol in the neighborhood spotted a man walking out from between two homes and attempted to stop him.

The man then ran away from the deputy into some nearby woods.

Using a drone and a sheriff’s helicopter, deputies found the man hiding in a swampy area not far away.

Johnson was arrested and booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail.

Investigators said Johnson, who lives in the same neighborhood as the victim, admitted to peeping into windows.

Also, on Monday, Johnson was served with an injunction for protection before posting $1,000 bail.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

Man shot, injured after allegedly charging at Volusia County deputy

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's office says a deputy shot and injured a Samsula man Sunday after the man charged at them with two knives. According to deputies, around 1 p.m. Sunday, they got a report that 43-year-old Michael Collmar was armed and threatening people at a home on Lakeshore Drive.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police: 2 injured in Seminole County shooting

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines. Sanford police responded to an apartment complex after a shooting Sunday. Around 1:30 p.m., two parents were meeting about their children at the Overlook at Monroe Apartments when the shooting happened, according to police. The Sanford Police...
SANFORD, FL
villages-news.com

Woman serves 10 days in jail after skipping out on tab at restaurant in The Villages

A woman has been released after serving 10 days in jail after skipping out on a tab at a restaurant in The Villages. Tara Leigh Clutter, 43, of Ocala, was released Wednesday from the Lake County Jail. Earlier that day in Lake County Court, she pleaded no contest to a charge of fraud. She was sentenced to time already served and ordered to pay $29.27 plus a $3.50 service fee to Perkins restaurant on Bichara Boulevard in The Villages. She must also pay $423 in court costs.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
132K+
Followers
152K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

