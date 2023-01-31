ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

KCPD investigating homicide in 3800 block of Bales

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 3800 block of Bales. Police responded to the report of a cutting at 11:53 a.m. KCTV will update this story when more information becomes available.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Small businesses busy in Independence ahead of Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCPD investigates shooting in the Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in a retail parking lot in the Northland. It appears that the shooting call went out shortly before 6 p.m. This happened in the area of N. Ambassador Drive and N. Boardwalk Avenue,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Wild Bill sculpture unveiled in Shawnee, Kansas

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Jan. 24, the famous gunfighter Wild Bill was being remembered in Shawnee for his short but impactful time in Johnson County, Kansas. A huge statue went up about a quarter of a mile from Pioneer Crossing Park. “Thousands of people will see it for many...
SHAWNEE, KS
KCTV 5

Pull out your red clothes, and fight against the #1 killer in the U.S.

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Pull out your red clothes. because Feb. 3 is National Wear Red Day. The day is used to spread awareness toward heart disease and stroke. According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the number one killer in the United States, and one in three women will die of heart disease.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Vote for this week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Participate in this week’s voting for the Hy-Vee Team of the Week! This week, four boys basketball teams have been nominated in the Kansas City metro area. The candidates are Staley High School, Blue Valley High School, Mill Valley High School and Smithville High...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Man dies following officer-involved shooting in KCK

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in a retail parking lot in the Northland. "We have heard no explanation or plan to remove it," Missouri Governor Mike Parson said. "Why has this been allowed to reach our heartland? Why has it not been eliminated?"
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Fans enjoy “Royals Rally” replacement for FanFest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Local sports fans couldn’t watch the Chiefs this weekend, but that didn’t mean the local professional sports scene was quiet. The Royals hosted “Royals Rally” on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium. “Royals Rally” replaces FanFest. That means fans received the chance to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCPD investigates homicide after victim with ‘apparent trauma’ dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man “suffering from apparent trauma” died due to his injuries. The police said they went to the area of E. Gregory Boulevard and Swope Memorial Drive just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday regarding a “medical nature unknown call for service.” The area is near the Swope Golf Course and just southeast of the zoo.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Adult use cannabis sales in Missouri will start sooner than expected

Different parts of the metro are bonding over the Chiefs, with red and gold in almost every neighborhood. KCTV5’s Nathan Vickers was in downtown Independence today, taking a look at how the team has become the talk of the town square... City council formally approves $750,000 for possible Chiefs...
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Body exhumed in 1977 Overland Park unsolved homicide

OVERLAND PARK, Ks. (KCTV) - Overland Park police have reopened a 46-year-old unsolved homicide in hopes that modern investigative techniques and technology help break the case. In the early morning hours of July 2, 1977, officers responded to a home on West 87th Street near Lowell Avenue after receiving an...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

A warmer weekend is in store for the entire region

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A warmer weekend is in store for the entire region! Stronger winds out of the southwest today will allow those temperatures to trend upward. Expect highs in the mid 50s today with 15-25 mph winds gusting up to 35. Should see intervals of clouds with a few peeks of sun during the day. For winter standards, Saturday night temperatures will be just fine as we only dip to 30 degrees. You will notice that stronger wind begins to loosen up this evening into the overnight.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Jackson County, Mo. legislators announce funding for social services

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County, Missouri, legislators have announced that $2 million in funding has been approved for social service programs, including those for fighting the fentanyl epidemic and assisting the unhoused. The news was announced at a Thursday morning press conference at the Kansas City Courthouse. The...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Inmate at Leavenworth penitentiary dies after being found unresponsive

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - An inmate at the U.S. Penitentiary in Leavenworth, Kansas, who was under pretrial status has died after being found unresponsive. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 24-year-old Stephon Dickens was found unresponsive at 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1. They did not state where he was found unresponsive.
LEAVENWORTH, KS

