Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

Warren Police block road with crime scene tape

An investigation is underway at a home on Warren's Southeast Side. Police were called to a home on Milton Street Southeast near Hazelwood at around 3 o'clock Sunday morning. It's not yet clear what exactly happened but officers were seen inside the home and the street was blocked off with crime scene tape.
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

4 teens, 1 adult charged in crime string targeting Amish

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Four juveniles and one adult were charged last Thursday after a string of burglaries, thefts and criminal mischief incidents that targeted Amish communities, according to a report. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, PSP Mercer investigated a string of crimes through Fairview, Coolspring,...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Detective in Youngstown murder case walks jurors through arrest

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The lead detective in the Samuel Byrd murder case Thursday walked jurors in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court through the process of determining that Byrd was the suspect in the killing of a man at a South Avenue gas station. Lt. Robert Gentile, who was...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspect strikes Akron home with gunfire after shooting at man, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for a suspect who shot at a 22-year-old man and struck an occupied home with gunfire during a shooting, according to a news release. Police say a 22-year-old man reported that an unknown suspect shot at him while exiting a residence in...
AKRON, OH
WYTV.com

FBI on scene of raid in Trumbull County

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The FBI is conducting a raid in Cortland as of 8 a.m. Friday morning. It’s happening on the 100 block of Winter Lane. Multiple unmarked vehicles are on the scene. According to Public Affairs Officer Susan Licate from the FBI in Cleveland, the FBI...
CORTLAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Trio faces 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to two carjackings, attempted carjacking in two-hour span in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio— Three men admitted Friday to carrying out two carjackings-- including one of a rabbi-- and an attempted carjacking in Northeast Ohio in a two-hour span. Donteze Congress and Thomas D. Williams, both 18 of Maple Heights, and Kenneth Franklin, 19, of Akron, all pleaded guilty during a virtual hearings in front of U.S. District Judge James Gwin to multiple counts of carjacking, aiding and abetting a violence crime and possessing a gun during a violent crime.
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Mercer County homeowner says dog started fire

One person was injured in a two-alarm fire broke out at a home near Grove City early Sunday. The owner of the house on Lee Avenue in Pine Township called dispatchers just after 1:30 a.m. saying that a dog knocked something over, starting the fire. Several fire departments were called...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Jailed contractor faces mounting complaints

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman home-remodeling contractor accused of stealing thousands from his customers will spend the weekend in jail without bond. John Bartos appeared in Youngstown Municipal Court this afternoon on a theft charge. This is the eighth time Bartos has been before different judges just in the last two weeks, all involving would-be customers who claimed they gave the defendant money for new windows and doors, but he failed to do the work.
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Dog causes house fire, homeowner taken to hospital

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – A home in Grove City caught fire early Sunday morning just after 1:30 a.m. The Lee Avenue residence ignited when a dog knocked over something that caused the fire, according to the fire department. The fire chief said when they got to the scene,...
GROVE CITY, PA

