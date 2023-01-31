ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grammys In Memoriam Sparks Outrage After Aaron Carter Is Left Out

Fans were outraged after the 2023 Grammys omitted the late Aaron Carter from its annual In Memoriam segment Sunday night (Feb. 5). Carter, who passed away at the age of 34 on Nov. 5, 2022, was remembered by countless celebrities at the time, including his brother Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys.
Celebrities Who Died in 2023: RIP to the Stars We Lost This Year

The celebrities who died in 2023 won't soon be forgotten. A number of stars have passed away this year, including singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo and English rock icon Jeff Beck. It's never easy to lose our beloved celebrities and public figures, many of whom...
Remembering Motown Legend Rick James On His Birthday

As the tunes of "Cold-Blooded", "Super Freak", "You and I", and "Give It To Me Baby" play through the speakers many remember cleaning up on Sunday mornings, date night with their spouse back in the day, or just family gatherings that went late into the night. Either way, tons of us can recall hearing the beautiful voice of Rick James.
INDIANA STATE
Lisa Marie Presley Reportedly Died With Millions in Debt

Lisa Marie Presley was allegedly in millions of dollars of debt when she died. According to TMZ, the singer-songwriter and rock 'n' roll heiress owed $4 million when she died Jan. 12. However, her estate will reportedly receive much more than that thanks to the star's multiple life insurance policies.
How Gayle Feels About Being Nominated in the Same Category as Taylor Swift (EXCLUSIVE)

Gayle revealed what it's like to be up against Taylor Swift — who Gayle will be opening for on the superstar's Eras Tour — in the same category at the 2023 Grammy Awards. PopCrush caught up with Gayle on the Grammys red carpet Sunday night (Feb. 5), where the performer shared that she and Swift “congratulated each other on the Grammy nomination, obviously.”
