The Old Saybrook Rotary Club recently welcomed three new members to its organization. They include:. Kathleen Ledwith, an insurance agent, has lived in Old Saybrook for over 30 years and has three grown children. She is an active volunteer, frequently participates in local fundraisers, and has a strong commitment to giving back to the community. Ledwith has participated in several community groups, including the Town Committee and church groups. She has also served as a Girl Scout leader.

OLD SAYBROOK, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO