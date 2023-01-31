Read full article on original website
zip06.com
Richard C. Bower
Richard C. Bower, 79, a longtime resident of Madison, passed away at Middlesex Hospital, Middletown, on Jan. 24. Husband of Sharon (Brymer) Bower. Mr. Bower was born in New Haven on March 16, 1943, the son of the late Joseph J. Bower and Vivien (Johnson) Bower. He was the loving...
zip06.com
Dorine M. (Holland) Bivona
No doubt accompanied by organ music and a chorus of angels, Dorine M. (Holland) Bivona, 95, passed from this world on Jan. 20. She died in her Guilford home of many years, surrounded by her loving family. Dorine was born in Mechanicville, New York, in 1927, the daughter of the...
zip06.com
Janyce (Gannon) Gilman
Janyce (Gannon) Gilman, 88, of Branford, passed away peacefully with her family beside her on Jan. 24. She was born in New Haven to the late Walter and Anna (Meroth) Gannon. Janyce was predeceased by her loving husband, Robert Gilman after 51 years of marriage. She was also predeceased by her brother Edward J. and Walter F. Gannon and two sisters, Ann (Nancy) Halligan and Arlene Murphy.
zip06.com
Drama Club Ends 2022 with ‘Sound of Music’ Performance
The North Branford Drama Club performed four performances of The Sound of Music on Dec. 15 to 18 at the North Branford High School Auditorium. The cast consisted of North Branford High School students and North Branford Intermediate School and Elementary students. The High School Advanced Construction Technology class constructed the sets. The show was directed and choreographed by Robyn Genzano and Assistant Director Cindy Genzano.
zip06.com
Florence ‘Flo’ Dutka
Florence “Flo” Dutka was born in Essex in 1923, where she resided her entire life. She was the daughter of Joseph and Florence (Hein) Garrity. Florence married Walter Dutka in 1943 and had a long marriage lasting almost 50 years. She was predeceased by Walter in 1993; by her eldest son Michael in 2003; son Alan in 2013; and brother Joseph Garrity in 2014.
zip06.com
Lydia Stevens Gustin
Lydia Stevens Gustin, 81, of New York City and Guilford, passed away peacefully on Jan. 30 after a two-decade struggle with Parkinson’s Disease. The eldest of six children, Lydia exemplified devotion to her family, kindness to others, and service to her community. Lydia Beebe Stevens was born on Aug....
zip06.com
Tickets on Sale for 25th Annual Wine, Beer Tasting
The Rotary Club of Old Saybrook's 25th annual Wine/Beer Tasting and Silent Auction is on Friday, March 3, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Saybrook Point Resort and Marina, 2 Bridge Street. The event is considered the club's most important fundraising event for the year. In addition to wine and craft beer tasting, the evening includes food by Saybrook Point Resort & Marina and auction and raffle items. WFSB Meteorologist Scot Haney and morning anchor and host Nicole Nalepa will serve as MCs. Jazz music is provided by Laid Back Jazz.
zip06.com
Essex Garden Club Offers $5,000 Scholarships
The Essex Garden Club is accepting applications for its 2023 college scholarships. Eligible applicants include high school seniors and undergraduate or graduate college students who are residents of Centerbrook, Essex, or Ivoryton and are pursuing studies related to the environment in an accredited two-year or four-year college program. Prior-year recipients are also encouraged to apply.
zip06.com
BOF Recommends Funding Design Development Phase for Branford Police Headquarters Renovation
On the path toward renovating Branford Police headquarters, Branford’s Board of Finance (BOF) has unanimously recommended to the Representative Town Meeting (RTM) to appropriate $325,000 to allow the police department to move forward with design development and construction documents. The RTM’s next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 8.
zip06.com
Branford Warming Centers to Open During Extreme Cold
As frigid temperatures are expected to impact our area over the next couple of days, the Town of Branford has announced that the following locations will serve as warming centers during this extreme cold event:. Community House located at 46 Church Street will remain open on Friday, Feb. 3 and...
zip06.com
Arrest Made After Threatening Incident at North Haven High School
On Feb. 2, a School Resource Officer (SRO) at North Haven High School was made aware of a threat of violence written in a bathroom stall at the school. The two SROs at the high school immediately began to work with school staff and North Haven Police Department (NHPD) detectives to assist in further investigating what had occurred. Patrol personnel were advised, and an additional police presence was deployed to the school out of caution.
zip06.com
State Rep. Comey Available for Virtual Coffee Hour Feb.11
State Representative Robin Comey (D-Branford, 102nd) will be hosting virtual coffee hour on Saturday, Feb. 11 from noon to 2 p.m. Anyone interested in participating must register in advance to schedule 10-minute individual slots to discuss legislative priorities, concerns or anything related to the Branford community. Please register at: https://calendly.com/grady-brockway/comeyofficehours?month=2023-02.
zip06.com
Developers Unveil ‘Artisan Village,’ Face Questions
Plans for an affordable housing project at 47 Middlesex Turnpike are a bit less mysterious following a well-attended public information session hosted by the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Selectmen (BOS) on Jan. 31. Representatives from Honeycomb Real Estate Partners, LLC, and Vesta Corporation presented their...
zip06.com
OS Rotary Welcomes New Members
The Old Saybrook Rotary Club recently welcomed three new members to its organization. They include:. Kathleen Ledwith, an insurance agent, has lived in Old Saybrook for over 30 years and has three grown children. She is an active volunteer, frequently participates in local fundraisers, and has a strong commitment to giving back to the community. Ledwith has participated in several community groups, including the Town Committee and church groups. She has also served as a Girl Scout leader.
zip06.com
Housing Committee Adopts Affordable Housing Plan
The Board of Selectmen (BOS) formally adopted its 2022-’27 Affordable Housing Plan (AHP) at a town meeting on Jan. 26, setting in motion its goals to meet state requirements in providing affordable housing for North Haven. In working with the Planning and Zoning Commission, the nonpartisan Affordable Housing Plan...
zip06.com
Cannabis Microcultivation Application Filed in OS
The Zoning Commission will open a public hearing on Feb. 22 over a proposed zoning change that, if approved, would allow for cannabis microcultivation at 5 Custom Drive by special exception. In the spring of 2022, the Old Saybrook Zoning Commission approved new regulations that banned retail marijuana stores everywhere...
