CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's Friday and if you are looking for something fun to do, Sweat Net Blacklight Yoga - may be just what you're looking for to kick-off the weekend. On Friday, Rachel Behn from Bodhi Love Yoga, joined us to fill us in on all the fun details. Behn says: "...join us for a Yoga Rave with Bodhi Love at Lenny Boy February 3rd at 6:30pm”.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO