4 ways to save on groceries
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you experience sticker shock every time you go to the grocery store, there's a good reason. Groceries continue to cost more than they did last year as inflation drives up prices on everyday essentials. The latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows...
Charlotte author is working to make a difference
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This weekend wraps up national storytelling week, which is a week that celebrates the power of sharing stories. A book is a gift that you can open over and over again. As the week comes to an end, one local author is continuing to fill in...
House Charlotte homeownership program offers homebuying assistance for first-time homeowners
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More help is now available for people looking to become first-time homeowners in Charlotte. House Charlotte homeownership program will now offer up to $80,000 in assistance for eligible residents purchasing a home within the Corridors of Opportunity. The program's goal is to help more people become...
The personal shopper program is back at SouthPark Mall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you would like the experience of working with your own personal stylist, Suzanne Libfraind is your girl! Personal shopping at SouthPark Mall with Suzanne is back after a long break due to COVID. You will work together to find your personal style as she shows...
Buy your tickets in advance for the Charlotte BrewFest
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to the Eventbrite page for the Charlotte BrewFest, you can celebrate National Beer Day at Charlotte's signature beer festival, which is coming up on April 1st!. Enjoy unlimited sampling of beer made by 25+ national, regional, and local craft breweries. There will be a vast...
West Charlotte coffee shop hopes to inspire new Black business owners
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we celebrate Black History Month, one west Charlotte business is celebrating Black culture through coffee, books and more. Just off Beatties Ford Road sits Archive CLT, a business rooted in remembering the past. Underneath the sound of grinding coffee, you'll see images displayed that serve as a reminder of what's possible.
Tips on better recycling habits in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to a recent survey, 80% of Charlotteans consider themselves an expert or ‘good’ at recycling -- that's 7% higher than the national average. But we do make mistakes from time to time. So, why not make better recycling habits a resolution for 2023?
Concord-Padgett flying high with finely-tuned economic engine
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte-Douglas International Airport is one of North Carolina's largest and busiest in terms of passengers, there's no doubt about it. But there's a less talked about airport to the northeast in Cabarrus County. The Concord-Padgett Regional Airport has grown into an economic powerhouse for the...
Join the fun, workout with Sweat Net
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's Friday and if you are looking for something fun to do, Sweat Net Blacklight Yoga - may be just what you're looking for to kick-off the weekend. On Friday, Rachel Behn from Bodhi Love Yoga, joined us to fill us in on all the fun details. Behn says: "...join us for a Yoga Rave with Bodhi Love at Lenny Boy February 3rd at 6:30pm”.
What are the leash laws in Charlotte?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s hard to walk a greenway or even go to a brewery in Charlotte without seeing a dog. According to the U.S. News and World Report, Charlotte is in the top 40 best cities to be a dog owner. But with that comes a lot of people giving their dogs some freedom and keeping them off a leash.
Digi-Bridge will launch a first-of-its-kind community competition for adults: Bots & Brews!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-based nonprofit Digi-Bridge is launching a first-of-its-kind community competition for adults and kids called Bots & Brews. Digi-Bridge is inviting the general public, adults, and children, to participate in a community LEGO® robotics competition on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at Lenny Boy Brewing. Lowe’s is the 2023 title sponsor for Bots & Brews.
Local charter school using furry friends to boost mental health
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mental health issues in kids continue to be an ongoing challenge. One local school is finding new ways to promote change, using furry friends to boost mental health and academics. Aniesha Jackson, a counselor at Charlotte Lab School, wanted to make some changes to her counseling...
Charlotte Hot Girl Walks promote mental and physical well being
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hot Girl Walks are a big trend online and now there is a local group called Charlotte Hot Girl Walk! This trend started during the pandemic, where people needed a mental and physical break, so they got outside for a walk. Now in Charlotte you can...
International Ice Cream for Breakfast Day is tomorrow
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jeni’s Ice Cream is gearing up for its seventh annual Ice Cream for Breakfast Day gathering, officially bringing the celebration back to scoop shops in a big way with a flavor drop, freebies, giveaways, and more. The party takes place on international Ice Cream for...
A CMS art teacher celebrates women in billboards showcased around Charlotte
Tina Vincent uses paper mache to create dynamic sculptures. The artist said she found her love for art in a classroom not much different than her own.
Happy 100th Birthday Former NC Senator, Marshall Rauch!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This is a very special day for former North Carolina Senator, and longtime Gastonia businessman Marshall Rauch. He's turning 100 years old today!. We had a chance to talk with him about the amazing life that he has lived, and this is what he said. “I...
Missing Lancaster teen found safe
LANCASTER, S.C. — Lancaster police have located a missing 16-year-old/. Police said the teen was originally last seen at Lancaster High School around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, police say. Download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app for the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts. It's available for...
Gastonia's ornament king celebrates 100th birthday
GASTONIA, N.C. — It's a special day for a man known as Gastonia's ornament king. Marshall Rauch is celebrating his 100th birthday today. At one point in his life, he was the largest Christmas ornament maker in the world. Rauch is long retired and thankful to be looking back...
Democrats to consider moving SC primary to 1st on its calendar
COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Democrats are reconsidering making South Carolina the first primary voting state, which would raise the importance of the state for candidates seeking that party’s nomination. Over the last half-century, primaries for both the Republican and Democratic national committees have started in Iowa. this weekend...
Tomorrow (February 3rd) is National Wear Red Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday, February 3rd is "National Wear Red Day." The American Heart Association Go Red for Women co-chair Janice Dupre says that this day millions of people come together focused on a main goal: eradicating heart disease for women. This day is a symbol that we need to understand the facts and learn them.
