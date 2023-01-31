Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
The 'systemic' problem with policing isn't racism
The police killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis last month has rightly pricked the nation's conscience. Unfortunately, so far it has not generated a correspondingly thoughtful debate on how to respond with better policy ideas. As in the gun control debate, there is an emotional rather than a fact-based response,...

Should ChatGPT be banned in schools?
As 2023 dawns, the hot topic in education circles is the artificial intelligence (AI) tool ChatGPT and its use in schools and universities. Early last month, New York City’s Department of Education banned its use on school devices and networks. Last week, Seattle Public Schools joined the bandwagon, banning ChatGPT and six other potential “cheating sites.” Soon after, Sciences Po, one of France’s top universities , announced “without transparent referencing, students are forbidden to use the software for the production of any written work or presentations, except for specific course purposes, with the supervision of a course leader,” though it did not specify how it would track usage.

DeSantis fights to win the education war in Florida
The education wars continue in Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Tuesday sweeping reforms in higher education for the state. His proposed plan, made at a press conference at New College, builds on the move he made at that school, the state’s liberal arts institution, in changing the composition of its Board of Trustees. These new proposals would require Florida’s public universities to teach courses on Western civilization, limit the teaching of certain left-wing programs, and allow for-cause review of tenured faculty.
