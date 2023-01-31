As 2023 dawns, the hot topic in education circles is the artificial intelligence (AI) tool ChatGPT and its use in schools and universities. Early last month, New York City’s Department of Education banned its use on school devices and networks. Last week, Seattle Public Schools joined the bandwagon, banning ChatGPT and six other potential “cheating sites.” Soon after, Sciences Po, one of France’s top universities , announced “without transparent referencing, students are forbidden to use the software for the production of any written work or presentations, except for specific course purposes, with the supervision of a course leader,” though it did not specify how it would track usage.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO