WSVN-TV
Florida Renaissance Festival returns to Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Renaissance Festival has returned in classic medieval fashion to Deerfield Beach. Opening weekend brought with it swords, performers and attire fit for the event that takes guests back quite a few centuries. The event also features various tents full of unique vendors and...
WSVN-TV
Couple pictured in roll of film left behind at Vizcaya found
MIAMI (WSVN) - The couple on the photos in a roll of film that was left behind at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens has been located. Someone had recently spotted the roll of film at the waterfront estate in Miami, which was built in the early 20th century and is a national historic landmark.
WSVN-TV
Record Rain!
Rain was relentless, on Sunday, across south Florida. Both Miami and Ft. Lauderdale received record amounts of rain (and, yes, we’re still in the heart of the Dry Season)! How much rain? Over 4 inches fell in Miami and nearly 4-and-a-half inches in metro Broward at the Ft. Lauderdale/Hollywood Airport. What’s even more fascinating involves looking back to the last time we had “that much rainfall in a single day”. For Miami, you have to go back to November, just before Thanksgiving. For Ft. Lauderdale, though, it was the most rain (in a 24-hour period) since June 4, 2022.
WSVN-TV
MDFR 1st responders honored at Employee Valor and Excellence Awards
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were awarded for their service at a ceremony held in Doral. The recipients of the Employee Valor and Excellence Awards were celebrated at the MDFR Training Center, Saturday morning. They were honored for their exceptional contributions to the department and...
WSVN-TV
Supply drive held for families displaced after Miami Gardens apartment fire
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A caring community came together to help residents in need after a Miami Gardens fire left them homeless. Volunteers gathered at Bunche Park on Friday to collect supplies in order to help these families through a very difficult time. “We’ve got toiletries, we’ve got wheelchairs,...
WSVN-TV
Newly opened Loews Coral Gables invites guests to live the suite life with Valentine’s Day deal
Planning your next vacation doesn’t have to be so hard. There are so many options here in South Florida alone. The Loews Hotel just opened up a new location in Coral Gables, and they want to give you the suite-est presidential experience you’re not gonna want to miss … and with Valentine’s Day just around the corner, why not treat yourself and your significant other to a mini-staycation?
WSVN-TV
‘Healed and ready to go home’: South Carolina couple adopt dog found shot in face in Homestead
SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog that was found shot in the face in Homestead is making a full recovery, and now he has found an out-of-state family to call his own. His tail wagging, Brut was in a happy mood on Saturday when he met his new owner, Craig Branch, in Southwest Ranches.
WSVN-TV
Tropical Elementary pre-K teacher Haley Shurack named Broward Teacher of the Year
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools named their top teacher of the year. The honor went to pre-K teacher Haley Shurack of Tropical Elementary School in Plantation. Shurack works with children who are deaf and hard of hearing. During the ceremony, held Friday night at DRV PNK...
WSVN-TV
South Florida Sizzling
Sizzling temperatures forecast today in South Florida. The forecast high for Miami is 89 degrees. The old record 85 set back on a day like today was in 1985. The all-time high for February was 89 and that has happened 7 times with the last time happening in 2008. Miami...
WSVN-TV
Biscayne Boulevard reopens after dump truck hits SR 112 overpass in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A traffic mess has been cleared hours after a dump truck crash led to the temporary closure of Biscayne Boulevard in Miami. City of Miami Police officers shut down a portion of Biscayne Boulevard after the truck hit the State Road 112 overpass on Northeast 36th Street, Saturday morning.
WSVN-TV
‘This is heartless’: 2 horses stolen from SW Miami-Dade barn found slaughtered blocks away
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A barn break-in led to grisly discovery for a Southwest Miami-Dade horse owner. Speaking with 7News on Sunday, David Bradley said that the disturbing chain of events involving two of his horses have left him and his loved ones devastated. “For somebody to have the...
WSVN-TV
1 arrested amid ongoing raid of NW Miami-Dade business over suspected fake glasses
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - State authorities continue to raid a South Florida business over possible false merchandise. Agents with the Florida Department of Agriculture on Friday said the raid at Solovision Optical has been going on since Monday, leading to the arrest of one person. Officials with the Department...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 15-year-old girl reported missing from Wynwood
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, Ashanty Mariah Stewart was last seen on Saturday in an unspecified part of Wynwood. She stands 5 feet, 5 inches...
WSVN-TV
3-year-old boy airlifted after falling from stairs at Deerfield Beach townhouse complex
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have airlifted a 3-year-old boy to the hospital after he fell down a flight of stairs at a townhouse complex in Deerfield Beach. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident at Pine Tree Landing, located near Northwest Fifth Street and Lock Road, Friday afternoon.
WSVN-TV
BSO investigating crash in Lauderdale Lakes leaving pedestrian dead
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead in Lauderdale Lakes and has triggered a search for a driver who fled the scene. According to investigators, deputies responded to the scene of the crash near Northwest 19th Street and...
WSVN-TV
Police looking for 2 burglars caught on surveillance video in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured two men entering a home on the corner of Northwest 51st Avenue and Second Terrace on Jan. 23. Last Monday, the victim returned home at around 3 p.m. and saw that the front window screen had been removed, and the front door was unlocked. Upon entering the home, he noticed the house had been ransacked.
WSVN-TV
Mother concerned after threatening social media message exchange
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother is outraged after what she saw in her son’s direct messages on social media before the start of the school day, Friday morning. Latressa Logan told 7News, her 15-year-old son attends Miami-Dade Public School’s Ruth Owens Kruse Education Center in Southwest Miami-Dade.
WSVN-TV
Mexican actor Pablo Lyle gets prison for road rage death
MIAMI (AP) — Mexican actor Pablo Lyle was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for involuntary manslaughter after fatally punching a man during a road rage confrontation in Miami in 2019. The sentence came almost four years after Lyle was charged with murder in the death of a...
WSVN-TV
Police: 69-year-old man reported missing from Wilton Manors found safe
WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Wilton Manors Police Department confirmed that a 69-year-old man who had been missing since Monday has been found safe. James Doan had been last seen at around 6 p.m. on Monday when he walked away, eastward, from the 500th block of Northeast 27th Drive.
WSVN-TV
Mexican telenovela star Pablo Lyle sentenced to 5 years in prison in deadly road rage incident
MIAMI (WSVN) - Pablo Lyle, a Mexican telenovela star convicted of killing a man in a road rage confrontation, has been sentenced to five years in prison after his manslaughter conviction. Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez spoke at length on Friday afternoon before she passed down her sentence. “As...
