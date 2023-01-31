ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

WSVN-TV

Couple pictured in roll of film left behind at Vizcaya found

MIAMI (WSVN) - The couple on the photos in a roll of film that was left behind at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens has been located. Someone had recently spotted the roll of film at the waterfront estate in Miami, which was built in the early 20th century and is a national historic landmark.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Record Rain!

Rain was relentless, on Sunday, across south Florida. Both Miami and Ft. Lauderdale received record amounts of rain (and, yes, we’re still in the heart of the Dry Season)! How much rain? Over 4 inches fell in Miami and nearly 4-and-a-half inches in metro Broward at the Ft. Lauderdale/Hollywood Airport. What’s even more fascinating involves looking back to the last time we had “that much rainfall in a single day”. For Miami, you have to go back to November, just before Thanksgiving. For Ft. Lauderdale, though, it was the most rain (in a 24-hour period) since June 4, 2022.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

MDFR 1st responders honored at Employee Valor and Excellence Awards

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were awarded for their service at a ceremony held in Doral. The recipients of the Employee Valor and Excellence Awards were celebrated at the MDFR Training Center, Saturday morning. They were honored for their exceptional contributions to the department and...
DORAL, FL
WSVN-TV

Newly opened Loews Coral Gables invites guests to live the suite life with Valentine’s Day deal

Planning your next vacation doesn’t have to be so hard. There are so many options here in South Florida alone. The Loews Hotel just opened up a new location in Coral Gables, and they want to give you the suite-est presidential experience you’re not gonna want to miss … and with Valentine’s Day just around the corner, why not treat yourself and your significant other to a mini-staycation?
CORAL GABLES, FL
WSVN-TV

South Florida Sizzling

Sizzling temperatures forecast today in South Florida. The forecast high for Miami is 89 degrees. The old record 85 set back on a day like today was in 1985. The all-time high for February was 89 and that has happened 7 times with the last time happening in 2008. Miami...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Biscayne Boulevard reopens after dump truck hits SR 112 overpass in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A traffic mess has been cleared hours after a dump truck crash led to the temporary closure of Biscayne Boulevard in Miami. City of Miami Police officers shut down a portion of Biscayne Boulevard after the truck hit the State Road 112 overpass on Northeast 36th Street, Saturday morning.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for 15-year-old girl reported missing from Wynwood

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, Ashanty Mariah Stewart was last seen on Saturday in an unspecified part of Wynwood. She stands 5 feet, 5 inches...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police looking for 2 burglars caught on surveillance video in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured two men entering a home on the corner of Northwest 51st Avenue and Second Terrace on Jan. 23. Last Monday, the victim returned home at around 3 p.m. and saw that the front window screen had been removed, and the front door was unlocked. Upon entering the home, he noticed the house had been ransacked.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Mother concerned after threatening social media message exchange

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother is outraged after what she saw in her son’s direct messages on social media before the start of the school day, Friday morning. Latressa Logan told 7News, her 15-year-old son attends Miami-Dade Public School’s Ruth Owens Kruse Education Center in Southwest Miami-Dade.
WSVN-TV

Mexican actor Pablo Lyle gets prison for road rage death

MIAMI (AP) — Mexican actor Pablo Lyle was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for involuntary manslaughter after fatally punching a man during a road rage confrontation in Miami in 2019. The sentence came almost four years after Lyle was charged with murder in the death of a...
MIAMI, FL

