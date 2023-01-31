Southern University student from New Orleans dies in crash on interstate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Southern University student was killed in a crash on Monday evening.
Reginald Elloie, 23, died in a crash on I-110 near Scenic Highway, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. EMS confirms the crash took place around 5:30 p.m. and Elloie was pronounced dead at the scene.
Southern University released this statement Tuesday:
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Southern University extends condolences to the family, classmates, and friends of student Reginald Elloie, a senior from New Orleans who was majoring in business. Elloie was tragically killed in a vehicular accident Monday evening.
Southern University students who are affected by this tragedy are encouraged to reach out to the University Counseling Center at 225-771-2480 or counselingcenter@subr.edu during normal business hours. Our Holistic Behavior 24-Hour Crisis Hotline can be reached at 225-368-9602. Other resources can be found at subr.edu/counselingcenter .Southern University
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.
Comments / 5