Nebraska State

3 News Now

Missouri rolls out recreational marijuana licenses to KC-area dispensaries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — Employees at Fresh Green, From the Earth, Local Cannabis Company and Greenlight dispensaries woke up Friday to learn their businesses had been approved to sell recreational marijuana. The dispensaries shared with KSHB 41 their licenses were approved Friday after the Missouri Department of Health...
MISSOURI STATE
3 News Now

Iowa Senate passes 3% funding increase for public schools

The Iowa Senate voted Thursday to give K-12 public schools a 3% raise in per-pupil state aid for fiscal year 2024, providing an increase of nearly $107 million over the current budget year. Republican leaders say they plan to finalize public education funding by Feb. 10. Senate File 192 passed...
IOWA STATE
3 News Now

3 News Now Latest Update | February 3 | 10 PM

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Friday evening, February 3, 2023. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
OMAHA, NE
3 News Now

Mild Start To The Week

The mild stretch of weather which began this weekend will lead into the first half of the workweek. Despite the increase in cloud cover, temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 40s. It will be breezy with winds up to 30mph at times, which will help bring up the warmer air. There is also a small chance for a sprinkle for western Iowa, but most if not all of us remain dry.
IOWA STATE
3 News Now

Mild Weather Continues

Hopefully you were able to enjoy the mild weather for Saturday, we made it to 50 degrees! This is the second time this year we have hit 50! The mild weather will continue for the next several days. Winds turn out of the northwest tomorrow, which will hold our temperatures...
IOWA STATE

