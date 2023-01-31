Read full article on original website
Missouri rolls out recreational marijuana licenses to KC-area dispensaries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — Employees at Fresh Green, From the Earth, Local Cannabis Company and Greenlight dispensaries woke up Friday to learn their businesses had been approved to sell recreational marijuana. The dispensaries shared with KSHB 41 their licenses were approved Friday after the Missouri Department of Health...
Iowa Senate passes 3% funding increase for public schools
The Iowa Senate voted Thursday to give K-12 public schools a 3% raise in per-pupil state aid for fiscal year 2024, providing an increase of nearly $107 million over the current budget year. Republican leaders say they plan to finalize public education funding by Feb. 10. Senate File 192 passed...
3 News Now Latest Update | February 3 | 10 PM
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Friday evening, February 3, 2023. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
Mild Start To The Week
The mild stretch of weather which began this weekend will lead into the first half of the workweek. Despite the increase in cloud cover, temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 40s. It will be breezy with winds up to 30mph at times, which will help bring up the warmer air. There is also a small chance for a sprinkle for western Iowa, but most if not all of us remain dry.
Creighton men's basketball hangs on to beat Villanova for 6th straight win
OMAHA (KMTV) — The Creighton men's basketball team hung on to beat Villanova on Saturday night in Omaha, 66-61, for the Jays' 6th straight win. Trey Alexander scored a game-high 27 points for CU, had the go-ahead free throw and a steal late in the contest. Creighton improved to...
Failing to prepare for record cold could be dangerous; here is how to prepare
Maine Gov. Janet Mills said residents of her state are accustomed to cold weather, but the conditions habitants of her state will see this weekend will be unlike anything they’ve seen in decades. Most of New England is under wind chill warnings. The National Weather Service has warned the...
Mild Weather Continues
Hopefully you were able to enjoy the mild weather for Saturday, we made it to 50 degrees! This is the second time this year we have hit 50! The mild weather will continue for the next several days. Winds turn out of the northwest tomorrow, which will hold our temperatures...
