ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stratford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DoingItLocal

Trumbull News: Car Hits Transfer Station Gates

2023-02-04@6:44pm–#Trumbull CT– Firefighters responded to a single car crash into a “solid structure” on Trefoil Drive. Firefighters reported that there is damage to the transfer station’s gates.
TRUMBULL, CT
Eyewitness News

13 people displaced after 5 separate house fires across CT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Red Cross is helping 13 people after 5 different fires across Connecticut. One family, two adults, three children after a fire yesterday on Pleasant Street, New Britain. One family, four adults, one child after a fire today on Jackson Road, Bloomfield. One family, one adult...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Man dead after being trapped under fallen tree

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - One person is dead after they were trapped under a fallen tree. Family told Channel 3 a man died earlier today after a tree fell on him. The incident occurred on Clark Road. There is no information on how the tree fell at this time.
COLCHESTER, CT
NBC Connecticut

Pedestrian Injured After Being Struck by Car in Oxford

A person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car on Route 34 in Oxford Friday night. Connecticut State Police said they were called to Route 34, or Roosevelt Drive, for a reported car accident involving a pedestrian. Troopers said the person was hospitalized, but the extent...
OXFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Crash on Route 7 in Norwalk Turns Into Homicide Investigation

Route 7 north and part of both sides of Interstate 95 in Norwalk are back open following a homicide investigation on Saturday. Troopers were called to a one-car crash on Route 7 north near exit 2 around 3:19 a.m. When state police arrived, they said they found a man in...
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Both drivers injured when car hits occupied New London school bus

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Both drivers were injured Thursday morning after a vehicle hit a school bus that had children onboard, according to New London police. The 27 Nathan Hale Elementary School students onboard were not hurt. Police said the drivers’ injuries were minor. The crash happened at about 8:15 a.m. in the area […]
NEW LONDON, CT
WTNH

Fire erupts at Brooks Street home in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport emergency crews responded to a residential fire on Friday morning. The Bridgeport Fire Department said they received a 911 call just after 4 a.m. reporting a fire in the back of a home on Brooks Street. Crews responded to the call and said that upon arrival, they discovered a garage […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RealHartford

Safe Streets Connecticut: January 2023

We made it through sixteen full days of the calendar year before experiencing any pedestrian fatalities. Then, on January 17, 2023, motorists killed two pedestrians — one in Killingly and one in Bridgeport. Around 2:20 AM, the 49-year old driver of a 2006 Cadillac C/t Cts Hi Feature struck...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

State Police Vehicle Involved in Crash in Meriden

Police are investigating a crash on Interstate 691 in Meriden Friday morning. State police said there was a crash on I-691 East, between exits 7 and 8 in Meriden, at 9:47 a.m. and one of the vehicle was reported to be a state police vehicle. No injuries are reported. The...
MERIDEN, CT
FOX 61

Frigid sub-zero temperatures in Connecticut break records

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut was hit with a cold snap Friday night into Saturday, with an arctic blast bringing over record-breaking sub-zero temperatures along with gusts sending windchills that read in the negative teens. Records Shattered. Windsor Locks clocked in at -9° Fahrenheit, breaking -8° recorded in 1965....
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: “Appliance” Fire At CVS

2023-02-02@4:11pm–#Fairfield CT– Firefighters were called to CVS at 1968 Black Rock Turnpike for an “appliance” fire in the store. The fire was out on the firefighters’ arrival… a good thing because higher-up town administrators said during contract negotiations that there are no more fires in Fairfield. It turned out to be a mug printer in the photo department. Firefighters assisted in alleviating the smoke condition.
FAIRFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy