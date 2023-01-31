Read full article on original website
Trumbull News: Car Hits Transfer Station Gates
2023-02-04@6:44pm–#Trumbull CT– Firefighters responded to a single car crash into a “solid structure” on Trefoil Drive. Firefighters reported that there is damage to the transfer station’s gates.
35-Year-Old Found Dead In Driver's Seat Of Car On Route 7 In Norwalk
Police have launched a homicide investigation after it was determined a man found dead in the driver's seat of a car in Fairfield County did not die as a result of an accident. On Saturday, Feb. 4 at approximately 3:20 a.m., Connecticut State Police troopers assigned to Troop G in...
Eyewitness News
Family’s home destroyed in fire, firefighters work in frigid cold for 11 hours
OXFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Quaker Farms Fire Company in Oxford says they spent 11 hours fighting a massive fire that destroyed a home on Jensen Farm Road. Firefighters responded at around 7:42 p.m. to discover the home was fully engulfed and extended to the roof. High winds contributed to pushing...
Eyewitness News
13 people displaced after 5 separate house fires across CT
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Red Cross is helping 13 people after 5 different fires across Connecticut. One family, two adults, three children after a fire yesterday on Pleasant Street, New Britain. One family, four adults, one child after a fire today on Jackson Road, Bloomfield. One family, one adult...
Eyewitness News
Man dead after being trapped under fallen tree
COLCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - One person is dead after they were trapped under a fallen tree. Family told Channel 3 a man died earlier today after a tree fell on him. The incident occurred on Clark Road. There is no information on how the tree fell at this time.
NBC Connecticut
Pedestrian Injured After Being Struck by Car in Oxford
A person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car on Route 34 in Oxford Friday night. Connecticut State Police said they were called to Route 34, or Roosevelt Drive, for a reported car accident involving a pedestrian. Troopers said the person was hospitalized, but the extent...
NBC Connecticut
Crash on Route 7 in Norwalk Turns Into Homicide Investigation
Route 7 north and part of both sides of Interstate 95 in Norwalk are back open following a homicide investigation on Saturday. Troopers were called to a one-car crash on Route 7 north near exit 2 around 3:19 a.m. When state police arrived, they said they found a man in...
Both drivers injured when car hits occupied New London school bus
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Both drivers were injured Thursday morning after a vehicle hit a school bus that had children onboard, according to New London police. The 27 Nathan Hale Elementary School students onboard were not hurt. Police said the drivers’ injuries were minor. The crash happened at about 8:15 a.m. in the area […]
Foul smell forces Bridgeport apartment complex residents to open windows as temperature plummets
Many of the residents impacted by the odor are seniors and people with disabilities who have been forced to open their windows to freezing temperatures.
New Update: Here's Latest Rundown Of Power Outages In Fairfield County
The most dangerous wind gusts that accompanied a cold front that is moving through the region have passed, but thousands remain without power in Connecticut.As of around 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, Eversource is reporting around 3,500 outages statewide, with United Illuminating reporting around 55 out…
Fire erupts at Brooks Street home in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport emergency crews responded to a residential fire on Friday morning. The Bridgeport Fire Department said they received a 911 call just after 4 a.m. reporting a fire in the back of a home on Brooks Street. Crews responded to the call and said that upon arrival, they discovered a garage […]
Strong Wind Gusts Lead To Thousands Of Power Outages: Here Are CT Communities Most Affected
Heavy winds are knocking out power for thousands of people in Connecticut as a potent cold front packed with damaging winds rolls through the region. The front arrived on Friday, Feb. 3, also bringing a blast of cold Arctic air that along with the heavy wind, is making temperatures feel below-freezing at times.
Alleged Fairfield County Puppy Mill Home To Family Pets, Officials Say
This story has been updated.An early morning garage fire in the back of a Fairfield County home which led authorities to suspect a puppy mill was found to be the home for the family's pets.The fire took place in Bridgeport around 4:10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 3 at 753 Brooks St.The Bridgeport Fire Depart…
Safe Streets Connecticut: January 2023
We made it through sixteen full days of the calendar year before experiencing any pedestrian fatalities. Then, on January 17, 2023, motorists killed two pedestrians — one in Killingly and one in Bridgeport. Around 2:20 AM, the 49-year old driver of a 2006 Cadillac C/t Cts Hi Feature struck...
Another pedestrian killed in New Haven: What the city is doing to try and fix the problem
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — So far this year, at least six people have died from pedestrian fatalities in Connecticut. Two of those tragedies occurred in New Haven, with one of them happening at 3 a.m. Wednesday on Sherman Parkway. "Something has to be done here. Because clearly, people are...
NBC Connecticut
State Police Vehicle Involved in Crash in Meriden
Police are investigating a crash on Interstate 691 in Meriden Friday morning. State police said there was a crash on I-691 East, between exits 7 and 8 in Meriden, at 9:47 a.m. and one of the vehicle was reported to be a state police vehicle. No injuries are reported. The...
Woman Falls 40 Feet From Stratford Bridge, Lands On Construction Barge
A woman who was working on a Fairfield County bridge was seriously injured when she fell through a hole and landed 40 feet below on a construction barge. The incident took place in Stratford around 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the Devon Bridge, said Robert Daniel, assistant chief/fire marshal for the Stratford Fire Department.
NBC Connecticut
East Haven Police Look for Man That Sold Stolen Truck From Carmax
East Haven Police are looking for a man that's accused of taking a truck during a test drive at Carmax and selling it. The police department said a man used fake identification to take a truck for a test drive from Carmax on Frontage Road and never returned. The truck,...
Frigid sub-zero temperatures in Connecticut break records
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut was hit with a cold snap Friday night into Saturday, with an arctic blast bringing over record-breaking sub-zero temperatures along with gusts sending windchills that read in the negative teens. Records Shattered. Windsor Locks clocked in at -9° Fahrenheit, breaking -8° recorded in 1965....
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: “Appliance” Fire At CVS
2023-02-02@4:11pm–#Fairfield CT– Firefighters were called to CVS at 1968 Black Rock Turnpike for an “appliance” fire in the store. The fire was out on the firefighters’ arrival… a good thing because higher-up town administrators said during contract negotiations that there are no more fires in Fairfield. It turned out to be a mug printer in the photo department. Firefighters assisted in alleviating the smoke condition.
