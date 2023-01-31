Five Defensive Players for Cardinals to Monitor at Senior Bowl

The Arizona Cardinals will look for some major upgrades across the board. Here's five names the team should keep tabs on in Mobile.

The offseason for 30 teams in the NFL has started. With just two teams remaining, that means it's Pro Bowl week - but more importantly - Senior Bowl week.

Players and teams have started rolling into Mobile, AL for what is the kickstart to the most important three-month stretch for teams looking to rebuild in the NFL Draft. The Arizona Cardinals won’t have the advantage of coaching, but they will have the advantage of having an established scouting department to evaluate players.

On defense, the linebackers for the Cardinals seem to be well off at this point. The defensive line and edge groups usually showcase themselves the best, perhaps they catch the eyes of Cardinals scouts. With half of the 30 looming free agents are on defense and while they aren’t going to fill all those spots with Senior Bowl talent, some will be.

In a week’s worth of Twitter clips and rumors, here are five names to monitor as the week unfolds.

Derick Hall, Edge, Auburn

An absolute joy to watch on film, Auburn’s Derick Hall should be in store for a sensational Senior Bowl week. The term “bull in a china shop” gets tossed around often with angry players but it absolutely fits Hall. When the play goes his direction lookout, when it doesn’t it ends up even worse for ball carriers as he does his best Bobby Boucher impression hunting down ball carriers.

Zacch Pickens, DL, South Carolina

Big space-eating defensive linemen usually are one-dimensional, not the case with Zacch Pickens. He isn’t as impressive or dominant as Javon Kinlaw was a few years ago but he has the physical tools to dominate this week in Mobile. Look for him to win one-on-ones and also perform well in the game against a talented running back group.

Keion White, Edge, Georgia Tech

One of the “my guys” I have so far from scouting the 2023 class, Keion White is a raw defensive end but he has tools to build on. He won’t likely be an early pick but he is a pick that the Cardinals would love to make. He started his college career as a tight end at Old Dominion but upon transferring to Georgia Tech they wanted his size and speed on the defensive line which ended up being the right call. A toolsy pass rusher with top-end speed, what is not to like?

DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas

If you watched the AFC Championship you saw Joseph Ossai change the course of the game, and I am not talking about the penalty. The Texas linebacker was flying all over the field while also supplying an edge presence, that fits the same mold that this Texas linebacker does. He would be both a fun edge fit and a rotational linebacker for the Cardinals which could blossom into even more of a prominent role if given the chance.

JL Skinner, DB, Boise State



With a lot of potential holes in the secondary, the Cardinals need to be watching some while in Mobile. The cornerback group isn’t very impressive but the safety group is. JL Skinner is a rangy safety who finds the ball well in the air or on the ground. He produces plays when given the chance and would be a fun compliment next to Budda Baker if given the chance.

