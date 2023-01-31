Today is Sunday, Feb. 5, the 36th day of 2023. There are 335 days left in the year. On Feb. 5, 2020, the Senate voted to acquit President Donald Trump, bringing to a close the third presidential trial in American history, though a majority of senators expressed unease with Trump’s pressure campaign on Ukraine that resulted in the two articles of impeachment. Just one Republican, Mitt Romney of Utah, broke with the GOP and voted to convict.

UTAH STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO