PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Portageville woman died in a crash on Interstate 55 on Friday, February 3. According to the crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2006 Nissan Murano hit the rear of a 2015 Kenworth tractor on southbound I-55, 3 miles north of Hayti.
Highway patrol reports I-55 is slick from Cape Girardeau to Hayti. Roads, parking lots and sidewalks are ice-covered Tuesday morning. Scott City firefighters report I-55 is ice covered and they are responding to crashes in both directions on the interstate. I-69 northbound lanes blocked by semi crash. Updated: Jan. 16,...
I-155 reopened in Pemiscot Co. at Mississippi River bridge after multiple crashes. Both sides of Interstate 155 are reopened at the Mississippi River bridge after to multiple vehicle crashes. Driving conditions in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Roads, parking lots and sidewalks are ice-covered Tuesday morning. Ice-related crashes...
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Mississippi County Sheriff has revealed the identity of a deputy involved in a a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 Thursday morning. Sheriff Dale Cook said Deputy Casey VanDyke, employed with MCSO for three years, was the deputy involved in the crash. “She’s good! Neck’s a...
PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. — Hazardous driving continues to be a reality as a second round of rain and sleet hit the Mid-South Tuesday. Within a few minutes of hitting I-55 north in Arkansas, the effects of Tuesday morning’s ice on interstate traffic was obvious with a jackknifed 18-wheeler blocking traffic at the Marion exit. All […]
CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Round two of the winter mix came through between Tuesday and Wednesday. With snow and ice hitting throughout the West Tennessee area, it was important to see how roads were for our residents. Driving into Bells, there wasn’t much ice on the main roads. But...
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An overnight ice storm caused traffic troubles for thousands of motorists Tuesday across Region 8. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, virtually every road and highway in the northern half of the state, from Bentonville to Blytheville, was covered with ice. Before the sun rose...
The National Weather Service has now issued an Ice Storm Warning until Thursday morning at 6:00, for counties that include Obion, Lake, Weakley, Dyer, Henry, Gibson, Carroll, Crockett and Madison. Forecasters say significant icing of up to three-tenths of an inch, along with sleet accumulations of half-an-inch, is possible during...
Dresden, Tenn.–A Dresden man is facing charges including theft of a Weakley County ambulance, with which he led law enforcement on a lengthy chase through several towns, later crashing into a Gibson County sheriff’s cruiser. Kaine Winston, age 28, is being held at the Gibson County Jail on...
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – If you are expecting a package to come to your front porch or your tax forms to be in the mailbox, you may want to hold that thought. On Wednesday, Feb. 1, the United States Postal Service announced the following post offices in Northeast Arkansas are closed due to the current weather conditions:
DRESDEN, TN — Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas tells Local 6 a 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the theft of a Weakley County ambulance. Weakley County Ambulance Services announced in a Facebook post that the ambulance was stolen while responding to a call in Dresden around 2 a.m. on Friday.
MAYFIELD, KY — Kentucky State Police say they've identified a suspect in the theft of a skid steer that was stolen from am equipment rental business in Mayfield in December. The skid steer was reported stolen on Dec. 19. In January, KSP Post 1 said a man rented the piece of heavy equipment on Dec. 12. He was supposed to return it on Dec. 19, but instead he allegedly sold it to someone in Blytheville, Arkansas. The man gave the business owner a fake name when he rented the skid steer.
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Thursday night just outside the Missouri Bootheel. According to the USGS, the 2.0 magnitude quake occurred at 10:07 p.m. Feb. 2. It was centered about 4 miles south-southeast of Ridgely, Tennessee, and about 32 miles northeast of Blytheville.
A Dresden man is facing a long list of charges after stealing a Weakley County ambulance early Friday morning, leading multiple authorities on a chase, before ramming a Gibson County Sheriff’s patrol car and later driving himself to the Milan Hospital emergency room. Dresden interim Police Chief Bryan Chandler...
The National Weather Service says frozen precipitation could effect the Ken-Tenn area starting this afternoon. Memphis National Weather Service Meteorologist Caitlin Birkes told Thunderbolt News about an approaching winter weather system.(AUDIO) Ms. Birkes said the current forecast indicates the local area will receive more than one round of frozen precipitation.(AUDIO)
JACKSON, Tenn. — An attempted murder fugitive has been arrested. According to a news release, US Marshals have captured 29-year-old Luis Frenano Sanchez-Flores. He was wanted out of Newbern for attempted first-degree murder and especially aggravated burglary. Sanchez-Flores allegedly broke into a residence off East Drive in Newbern last...
Two small earthquakes were recorded near Ridgely last Thursday. The Center for Earthquake Information said the first tremor occurred just before 3:30 in the afternoon, and registered 1.5. This earthquake was centered just north of Hoecake Road. Reports said the second recorded earthquake took place just after 9:00 at night,...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot by a deputy in Dyer County, TN, on Sunday. According to reports, deputies responded to a domestic violence call in the 100 block of Carrie Street. The man fled the scene and was later found sitting in a pickup truck at a home on Beaver […]
A high school nurse raped a 15-year-old student repeatedly and kissed him in her office, Missouri police say. The nurse, 26-year-old Candice Elizabeth Johnson, is accused of raping the student 12 times over the course of four months, according to a probable cause affidavit from the Kennett Police Department. The...
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - With all the cold weather and school closings going around, the Blytheville Police Department decided to give us something to warm our hearts. On Tuesday, Feb. 1, a social media post from the Blytheville Police Department announced a new dynamic duo at the police station. K9 Csoki and his handler, Officer Stracener posed for the Officer Spotlight of the month and were thanked for their service.
