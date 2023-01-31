Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Two Women Killed At Two Separate Homicides in Downtown Los Angeles
Two women were killed in two separate homicides that occurred Sunday in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said. Officers dispatched at 1:51 a.m. to the 300 block of South Main Street located a woman in her 30s suffering from stab wounds, the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division reported. She...
NBC Los Angeles
Driver Accused of Striking Bicyclist and Stabbing Him on PCH Charged With Murder
A 39-year-old man was charged with murder Friday in a horrific crash and stabbing on Pacific Coast Highway in Orange County that left a bicyclist dead. Vanroy Evan Smith, of Long Beach, was charged with one felony count of murder and one felony enhancement of the personal use of a knife. Smith was arrested Wednesday in the attack in the seaside community of Dana Point, where authorities said he struck a bicyclist, then got out of his Lexus sedan and fatally stabbed the man.
NBC Los Angeles
Spin Through ‘The Heart of the Foothills' at This Open Streets Fest
If you donned your roller skates and joined the springtime 626 Golden Streets spectacular in 2022, then you glided from "Mission to Misson," moving from Mission San Gabriel to Mission Street in South Pasadena (or vice versa). The whole cycle-sweet shebang took place on a sublime and softly sunny day,...
NBC Los Angeles
Fleeing Man Had Phone in Hand When Police Shot Him Dead: Bodycam Videos
Culver City police released new bodycam videos contradicting a wife’s claim that she didn’t tell officers her husband had a gun before they shot him dead, but also showing that the man was unarmed when he was shot. The Culver City Police Department released the edited videos Thursday...
NBC Los Angeles
LA Metro, Other SoCal Transit Agencies to Provide Free Rides on Saturday
LA Metro and other transit agencies in Southern California will offer free rides on Feb. 4, 2023, to mark Transit Equity Day, honoring civil rights icon Rosa Parks. The commemoration began in 2018 to mark Parks' birthday -- Feb. 4, 1913. Parks was thrust into the national spotlight in 1955...
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Preaches COVID Vigilance Even as Pandemic Wanes
While Los Angeles County remains in the "low" COVID-19 activity category, the public health director continues to urge vigilance even as various states of emergency come to an end. "It is a great relief to see that we remain in the low community level and my sincere hope is that...
NBC Los Angeles
Hot Girl Walk LA: Creating a Safe Space and Connections for Women
Grab your comfiest sneakers, a water bottle, your sunglasses and get ready to make some new friends at the next Hot Girl Walk LA event. In early 2022, Brianna Sanchez, a San Diego native and now East Hollywood resident, started taking walks on her own for her mental health. But...
NBC Los Angeles
Watch: Firefighters Battle Fire at Lynwood Commercial Building
Firefighters are battling a fire at a commercial building in Lynwood. The one-story building is burning in the 11000 block of Alameda Street. Details about how the fire started were not immediately available.
NBC Los Angeles
One Dead and One Injured After Truck Crashes Into a Tree
A woman was killed and a man was critically injured Saturday when a speeding pickup truck crashed into some trees and a fire hydrant in Long Beach, authorities said. Paramedics and firefighters were dispatched at 5:30 a.m. to the 3800 block of Atlantic Avenue, where firefighters extricated the man and woman from a vehicle, the Long Beach Fire Department reported.
NBC Los Angeles
Driver Rescued After Falling 100 Feet Down Cliff in Beverly Crest
The Los Angeles Fire Department rescued a woman after her vehicle fell 100 feet down into an embankment Saturday afternoon. A 35-year-old woman was found outside of the vehicle. No other passengers were in the vehicle and no one else was trapped inside. The woman is said to be in...
NBC Los Angeles
New Law Requires Doctors to Notify Patients About Site That Tracks Payments From Drug and Device Companies
Pasadena Plastic surgeon Max Lehfeldt operated on Wendy Knecht after her double mastectomy in 2016, but she says he didn’t tell her he used an experimental device not cleared for breast reconstruction. “I had continual pain," Knecht explained. "I had these seromas, these fluid buildups." She first shared her...
NBC Los Angeles
Woman Rescued From Hollywood Home Damaged by Water Main Break Geyser
Water rocketing into the air from a broken water main flooded streets, caused a sinkhole and led to evacuations Thursday night after a saturated roof collapsed in Hollywood. The incident was reported at around 9:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of, coincidentally, West Fountain Avenue. Aerial footage showed the roof...
NBC Los Angeles
The I-Team wanted to find out why there seems to be so many huge jackpots now taking place
Another jackpot is at stake this week, with the Powerball climbing to $700 million for Saturday’s drawing. It comes just a month after a Mega Millions ticket worth more than $1 billion was sold in Maine. And back in November, a Powerball ticket worth more than $2 billion was sold in Altadena.
