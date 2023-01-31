ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

Two Women Killed At Two Separate Homicides in Downtown Los Angeles

Two women were killed in two separate homicides that occurred Sunday in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said. Officers dispatched at 1:51 a.m. to the 300 block of South Main Street located a woman in her 30s suffering from stab wounds, the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division reported. She...
Driver Accused of Striking Bicyclist and Stabbing Him on PCH Charged With Murder

A 39-year-old man was charged with murder Friday in a horrific crash and stabbing on Pacific Coast Highway in Orange County that left a bicyclist dead. Vanroy Evan Smith, of Long Beach, was charged with one felony count of murder and one felony enhancement of the personal use of a knife. Smith was arrested Wednesday in the attack in the seaside community of Dana Point, where authorities said he struck a bicyclist, then got out of his Lexus sedan and fatally stabbed the man.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
LA County Preaches COVID Vigilance Even as Pandemic Wanes

While Los Angeles County remains in the "low" COVID-19 activity category, the public health director continues to urge vigilance even as various states of emergency come to an end. "It is a great relief to see that we remain in the low community level and my sincere hope is that...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Hot Girl Walk LA: Creating a Safe Space and Connections for Women

Grab your comfiest sneakers, a water bottle, your sunglasses and get ready to make some new friends at the next Hot Girl Walk LA event. In early 2022, Brianna Sanchez, a San Diego native and now East Hollywood resident, started taking walks on her own for her mental health. But...
LOS ANGELES, CA
One Dead and One Injured After Truck Crashes Into a Tree

A woman was killed and a man was critically injured Saturday when a speeding pickup truck crashed into some trees and a fire hydrant in Long Beach, authorities said. Paramedics and firefighters were dispatched at 5:30 a.m. to the 3800 block of Atlantic Avenue, where firefighters extricated the man and woman from a vehicle, the Long Beach Fire Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
Driver Rescued After Falling 100 Feet Down Cliff in Beverly Crest

The Los Angeles Fire Department rescued a woman after her vehicle fell 100 feet down into an embankment Saturday afternoon. A 35-year-old woman was found outside of the vehicle. No other passengers were in the vehicle and no one else was trapped inside. The woman is said to be in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Woman Rescued From Hollywood Home Damaged by Water Main Break Geyser

Water rocketing into the air from a broken water main flooded streets, caused a sinkhole and led to evacuations Thursday night after a saturated roof collapsed in Hollywood. The incident was reported at around 9:30 p.m. in the 6000 block of, coincidentally, West Fountain Avenue. Aerial footage showed the roof...
LOS ANGELES, CA

