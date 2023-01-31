A 39-year-old man was charged with murder Friday in a horrific crash and stabbing on Pacific Coast Highway in Orange County that left a bicyclist dead. Vanroy Evan Smith, of Long Beach, was charged with one felony count of murder and one felony enhancement of the personal use of a knife. Smith was arrested Wednesday in the attack in the seaside community of Dana Point, where authorities said he struck a bicyclist, then got out of his Lexus sedan and fatally stabbed the man.

