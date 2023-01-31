Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
zip06.com
North Haven Football Raising Money for Championship Rings
On Dec. 10, history was made for the class MM North Haven Nighthawks football team, after they beat the Killingly Redmen in the state championship game, by a final score of 51-34, to claim their first ever state title. The Nighthawks are coached by Anthony “Tony” Sagnella, who has been...
zip06.com
A Connecticut Lake for All Seasons
So you want to go fishing, but which body of water may be one of your best bets? We have seen soft water briefly turn hard and vice-versa, creating disappointment upon arrival. High water and fast flows may also have put the brakes on, although a few anglers were undaunted by those turn of events.
zip06.com
North Branford Designates $1.6M in ARPA Fund Spending
During a January 31 workshop, North Branford’s Town Council approved allocations adding up to spending $1.6 million of the town’s federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. The council’s decisions leave North Branford with approximately $1.66 million of remaining ARPA funds, for which spending will be determined at a future date.
zip06.com
BOF Recommends Funding Design Development Phase for Branford Police Headquarters Renovation
On the path toward renovating Branford Police headquarters, Branford’s Board of Finance (BOF) has unanimously recommended to the Representative Town Meeting (RTM) to appropriate $325,000 to allow the police department to move forward with design development and construction documents. The RTM’s next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 8.
zip06.com
Town Takes Control of Bushnell House
The David Bushnell House is now under Town control. On Jan. 10, First Selectman John Hall told the Board of Selectmen (BOS) the Town has assumed control of the building. The David Bushnell House, with a construction date of 1678, is one of the oldest homes in Connecticut. At an Aug. 9 BOS meeting, Hall told the board that Leighton Lee III, the current property owner, was willing to donate the historic building to the Town. As a condition of the donation, Hall said Lee was interested in a caveat that the building is retained for historical purposes.
zip06.com
State Rep. Comey Available for Virtual Coffee Hour Feb.11
State Representative Robin Comey (D-Branford, 102nd) will be hosting virtual coffee hour on Saturday, Feb. 11 from noon to 2 p.m. Anyone interested in participating must register in advance to schedule 10-minute individual slots to discuss legislative priorities, concerns or anything related to the Branford community. Please register at: https://calendly.com/grady-brockway/comeyofficehours?month=2023-02.
zip06.com
Developers Unveil ‘Artisan Village,’ Face Questions
Plans for an affordable housing project at 47 Middlesex Turnpike are a bit less mysterious following a well-attended public information session hosted by the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Selectmen (BOS) on Jan. 31. Representatives from Honeycomb Real Estate Partners, LLC, and Vesta Corporation presented their...
zip06.com
Housing Committee Adopts Affordable Housing Plan
The Board of Selectmen (BOS) formally adopted its 2022-’27 Affordable Housing Plan (AHP) at a town meeting on Jan. 26, setting in motion its goals to meet state requirements in providing affordable housing for North Haven. In working with the Planning and Zoning Commission, the nonpartisan Affordable Housing Plan...
zip06.com
Arrest Made After Threatening Incident at North Haven High School
On Feb. 2, a School Resource Officer (SRO) at North Haven High School was made aware of a threat of violence written in a bathroom stall at the school. The two SROs at the high school immediately began to work with school staff and North Haven Police Department (NHPD) detectives to assist in further investigating what had occurred. Patrol personnel were advised, and an additional police presence was deployed to the school out of caution.
zip06.com
Clinton Charter Hearing Scheduled for Feb. 15
The Town Council has scheduled a public hearing for proposed changes to the town charter on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 6 p.m. In the summer of 2022, the Town Council appointed a new five-person commission to review the Town Charter, a document that outlines the roles and bylaws for the different boards, commissions, and town departments in Clinton.
zip06.com
Cannabis Microcultivation Application Filed in OS
The Zoning Commission will open a public hearing on Feb. 22 over a proposed zoning change that, if approved, would allow for cannabis microcultivation at 5 Custom Drive by special exception. In the spring of 2022, the Old Saybrook Zoning Commission approved new regulations that banned retail marijuana stores everywhere...
