Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Frontier Launches All-You-Can-Fly Passes. Here's What to Know
Frontier Airlines is offering “all-you-can-fly” summer and annual passes. For $399, the GoWild! Summer Pass gives access to Frontier’s domestic and international destinations from May 2 through Sept. 30. “Everyone loves summer vacation and, with the new GoWild! Summer Pass, you can enjoy even more of what...
NBC Los Angeles
Airbnb Is Making a Simple, But Big Booking Change Bringing It Closer to Hotel Check-In
While most Airbnb bookings already require ID verification, the company is taking the step this upcoming Spring of having every user comply. Airbnb has looked to weed out bad actors on its platform, aiming to avoid property damage via large-scale parties or other types of fraud. Tara Bunch, global head...
Comments / 0