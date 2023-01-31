Read full article on original website
Related
The Dyson V7 stick vacuum is at its lowest price since Black Friday
Save $120 on the Dyson V7 advanced (and get free extra tools to sweeten the deal).
Pick up a Kindle Paperwhite for 27% off at Amazon today
Trade in an old Amazon device and save even more.
Snag a best-selling iPad stylus pen for $25 on Amazon right now
Save 49% on this handy accessory with over 56,000 five-star review.
This retro-cool Frigidaire mini-fridge is 33% off on Amazon right now
The stylish appliance is on sale for $179.99.
Amazon luggage deal: Save 56% on a 3-piece American Tourister set today
Put $185 back in your pocket with this deal.
Costco's newest California store to look very different
The new model has caught the eye of realtors in California.
Common fridge staple suddenly yanked from Bay Area Costco shelves
A new California law seems to have slipped under the radar.
This $40 radio alarm clock comes with wireless charging and a speaker
Save 33% on this handy bedside clock at Amazon today.
I never overpack for vacation thanks to this suitcase's star feature
It literally measures its own weight.
Much-anticipated Ikea mall in downtown San Francisco opening soon
Ikea's city concept will look nothing like its suburban outlets.
This stunning 65-inch 4K Hisense TV is over $100 off at Walmart today
Get a smart TV for $378 ahead of the Super Bowl.
This is the last weekend to score up to 70% off in the REI Outlet sale
Get clicking now to snag these last-minute steals
Get a digital picture frame at its lowest price ever ahead of Valentine’s Day
This smart picture frame is currently over 50% off.
lululemon's resale shop has deals on like-new leggings, bags and more
Give your gear a second life.
lululemon’s popular Everywhere Belt Bags are all back in stock
The 1L, 2L, and Mini are available (but likely not for long)
10 vegan Valentine's Day candies for your dairy-free darling
These udder-free goodies are utterly delicious.
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
34K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0