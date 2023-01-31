The man charged in the taking of two emperor tamarin monkeys from the Dallas Zoo has also been linked to two other recent incidents there, authorities said Friday. Davion Irvin, 24, has been charged with two counts of burglary to a building in connection with the cutting of the enclosure fences for the clouded leopard and emperor tamarin monkeys, Dallas Police said Friday. He was also linked to the cutting of the habitat of the zoo's langur monkeys, police said. The langur monkeys didn't escape and weren't harmed; the leopard did but was later found safe near its pen.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO