The David Bushnell House is now under Town control. On Jan. 10, First Selectman John Hall told the Board of Selectmen (BOS) the Town has assumed control of the building. The David Bushnell House, with a construction date of 1678, is one of the oldest homes in Connecticut. At an Aug. 9 BOS meeting, Hall told the board that Leighton Lee III, the current property owner, was willing to donate the historic building to the Town. As a condition of the donation, Hall said Lee was interested in a caveat that the building is retained for historical purposes.

WESTBROOK, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO