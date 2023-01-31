Read full article on original website
Why Personalis Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Personalis Inc PSNL and Moderna Inc MRNA have signed a new agreement to continue using the Personalis NeXT Platform as part of upcoming clinical studies of mRNA-4157/V940, an investigational personalized cancer vaccine, jointly developed by Moderna and Merck & Co Inc MRK. The platform, also utilized in the vaccine candidate's...
Why Twist Bioscience Stock Is Plunging Today
Shares of Twist Bioscience Corp TWST fell after the firm issued fiscal second-quarter revenue guidance that fell below the consensus Wall Street estimate. For Q1 FY23, Twist posted a 29% increase in sales to $54.2 million, almost in line with the consensus of $54.1 million. The company shipped approximately 134,000...
Why Atlassian (TEAM) Stock Is Nosediving Friday
Atlassian Corp TEAM shares are trading lower by 6.43% to $170.68, though off the session low of $158.41, Friday morning after the company reported second-quarter earnings results. What Happened?. Atlassian reported quarterly earnings of 45 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 31 cents. The company also...
Silo Pharma, Mindset Pharma, Terran Biosciences Receive Psychedelic Treatments Patents, IP Portfolios Expanded
Silo Pharma Sees Growth In IP With New US Patent For Novel Ketamine Method On Stress-Induced Affective Disorders. Psychedelics firm Silo Pharma Inc. SILO has received a US patent covering claims on the use of proprietary ketamine-based drug SPC-15 for the treatment of stress-induced affective disorders including anxiety and PTSD.
PharmaTher Holdings Nabs New Orphan Drug Status, Discusses Further Fast-Track, Partners For MDMA Patch
Ketamine products manufacturer PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. PHRRF had lots happening this past week. Here are the company's top three news items. FDA’s Orphan Drug Status To Ketamine For Rett Syndrome. The FDA granted an orphan drug designation to the company’s proprietary racemic ketamine KETARX for the treatment of the...
How Medicare Advantage Insurers Will Be Affected By Proposed 2024 Payment Cut
Medicare Advantage insurers might see an average 2.27% reduction in baseline payments in 2024, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said Wednesday. If the idea is approved, according to StatNews, the industry will see a net loss of more than $3 billion. What Happened: Medicare authorities are seeking to...
TNRG Signs Reg A Offering Agreement
--News Direct-- McapMediaWire -- THUNDER ENERGIES CORP. [OTC: TNRG] announces that it has executed an agreement this week with Dalmore Group, a broker-dealer, New York, NY, regarding the company's Reg A Offering. Terms and provisions of the agreement were not released. Dalmore will be assisting TNRG with the FINRA broker-dealer...
$1M Bet On Phillips 66? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed mixed this morning on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
A Preview Of Kimball Electronics's Earnings
Kimball Electronics KE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-02-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Kimball Electronics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52. Kimball Electronics bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Earnings Preview For Gladstone Capital
Gladstone Capital GLAD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-02-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Gladstone Capital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23. Gladstone Capital bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Nvidia Is The Beating Heart Of The AI 'Supercycle': Why Altimeter's Gerstner Has Been Buying Stock In The 'Essential Ingredient' For AI
Altimeter's Brad Gerstner says there's been a massive acceleration in AI development over the last two years. "Nvidia is the tool, the silicon that sits at the very heart of that supercycle," Gerstner says. With all of the craze surrounding ChatGPT, investors are looking for ways to get exposure to...
Amazon's Retail Strength Outshines AWS Slowdown, Analysts Are Raising Price Targets
E-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN reported fourth-quarter financial results after market close Thursday. The results showed growth of the AWS cloud business and several hits on Amazon Prime Video helping boost subscriptions. Analysts weighed in with their takes on the financial results. The Amazon Analysts: Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein had...
Expert Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Monolithic Power Systems MPWR stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Alico Earnings Preview
Alico ALCO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2023-02-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Alico will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.31. Alico bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that...
What's Happening With Canada Goose Stock Popping Off During Friday's Session?
Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS shares are trading higher by 13.24% to $21.29 Friday afternoon. Shares of the luxury winter clothing manufacturer are reversing higher following Thursday's marked weakness. The company Thursday morning reported third-quarter EPS and sales results were down year-over-year. The company also cut FY23 total revenue guidance.
Why Polestar Automotive (PSNY) Stock Is Rising
Polestar Automotive Holding Uk Plc PSNY shares are trading higher by 2.87% to $6.45 Friday morning amid strength in EV stocks after the Treasury Department announced it is raising the price cap for EV tax credits to $80,000. What Happened With EV Tax Credits?. The U.S. Treasury Department updated the...
Tesla, Meta Stocks: Here Are The Crucial Levels To Watch Next Week
Tesla Inc. TSLA and Meta Platforms Inc. META shares have surged significantly since the beginning of 2023. While Tesla gained over 74% this year, Meta has surged over 51%. What Happened: As tech stocks continue to rally with the Federal Reserve dialing down its rate hike pace and Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledging that inflation has started to come down, here’s a look at the potential supports and resistances for Tesla and Meta shares next week.
What's Going On With Amazon Shares
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 4.40% to $107.94 Friday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and issued first-quarter revenue guidance with a midpoint below estimates. What Happened?. Amazon reported fourth-quarter net sales of $149.2 billion, up 9% year-over-year. The total came in ahead of a...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
SoundHound AI SOUN shares rose 52.5% to $2.99 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 22.6 million shares, making up 1222.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $591.7 million.
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 4.30% to $196.36 Friday morning following an increase in China sales. The Treasury also announced it is raising the price cap for EV tax credits to $80,000. What Happened With China Sales?. Tesla delivered 66,051 cars in January, preliminary data released by...
