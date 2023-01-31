Read full article on original website
California witness says large oval-shaped object moved inside and lit up cloudRoger MarshCalifornia State
California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object along dark highwayRoger MarshCalifornia State
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
KTVU FOX 2
Missing kayaker found dead in Tomales Bay, sheriff says
TOMALES, Calif. - A missing kayaker was found dead Wednesday in the waters of Tomales Bay. Clinton Yoshio Koga, a 39-year-old from Brentwood, was located by a dive team around 4:15 p.m., approximately 100 yards from the shore of Lawson's Landing. He had gone missing Jan. 27 while fishing with his friends.
Contra Costa Herald
El Cerrito, Sacramento men arrested for residential burglary of elderly woman in Antioch
Following police pursuit after suspects struck police car, crashed their own car on Hwy 4 and attempted carjackings on offramp. On February 1, 2023, at 3:08 pm, the Antioch Police Department’s Dispatch Center received a call from a resident on Durness Court reporting a burglary in-progress of an occupied residence. Information received reported the occupant was possibly an elderly female.
Two arrested after robbing individual with gun in Pleasanton
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Two suspects were arrested in Antioch after robbing an individual of more than $1,000 in Pleasanton on Monday, according to the Pleasanton Police Department. On Monday, the two suspects approached the victim in a Pleasanton neighborhood while pointing a gun and demanding money. The victim gave the suspects more than $1,000, […]
crimevoice.com
Adult and Two Juveniles Arrested in Connection to Fatal Stabbing of Santa Rosa Man
Santa Rosa Police have arrested three people, all of whom are reportedly related, in connection to a fatal stabbing late last month. According to a press release posted to Facebook, police had responded on the night of January 25 to a report of a fight near the intersection of Dutton and Sebastopol. Responding officers were reportedly told that the fight had involved three men, and that two of them had fled in a green Honda sedan.
ksro.com
One Dead, Two Injured After Stabbing and Shooting in Santa Rosa
One is dead and two are in critical condition after a stabbing and shooting in Santa Rosa. Early Thursday morning, at least two groups of people were in an argument at the intersection of Mendocino Avenue and Carrillo Street. The argument escalated and an unknown number of suspects began stabbing and shooting the victims. The three male victims in their 20’s and 30’s managed to get to a local hospital. One victim was declared dead there. The local hospital contacted police regarding the attack. While police were at the scene, an officer providing security in his police vehicle was hit by a Honda Civic headed south on Mendocino. The officer suffered minor injuries and the Honda driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities.
crimevoice.com
Burglary Suspect in Custody, Police Recover Stolen Firearm
WALNUT CREEK — A previously convicted felon is behind bars again—for allegedly stealing a firearm during a residential burglary. Eduardo Cortes-Rodriguez, 35, of Pittsburg, arrested January 25, is being held in lieu of $363,000 bond. Cortes-Rodriguez allegedly kicked in a door at the victim’s residence the intersection of...
ksro.com
Rohnert Park Man Dead Due to Smoke and Overdose
A 23-year-old man is dead after a fire at his home in Rohnert Park. Police say he died Tuesday of both a drug overdose and smoke inhalation. The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety says the fire is connected with the man’s drug use. Investigators say towels were on fire inside a bathroom, and the man’s body was found on the floor just outside the bathroom. A full toxicology report has not yet been completed.
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect arrested in shooting of 15-year-old girl near Vallejo high school, police say
VALLEJO, Calif. - A man has been arrested in the shooting of a 15-year-old girl Tuesday near Vallejo High School. Leon Arreguin was taken into custody Friday for opening fire at a passing car near the school but hitting the girl instead, police said. She suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries...
KTVU FOX 2
2 officers broadsided hours apart in Santa Rosa, including 1 by drunk driver
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Two Santa Rosa police officers were broadsided hours apart, including one by a drunk driver, officials said. On Wednesday around 7 p.m. a Santa Rosa police department detective was driving downtown in an SRPD vehicle westbound on Fourth Street and was making a southbound turn onto E Street when a Nissan Titan truck ran a red light and broadsided the car.
mendofever.com
Unknown Suspect Robs Santa Rosa Bank—Detectives Need Assistance in Identifying Suspect
The following is a press release issued by the Santa Rosa Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Friday, Feb 3rd, 2023, at approximately 12:34p.m., a male suspect robbed The Exchange Bank...
Three teenagers attack student at Santa Rosa school
Two teenage boys were arrested after an attack on a fellow student in Santa Rosa on Thursday, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.
Community helps reunite Sonoma County man with stolen TV
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was reunited with his brand new television after it was stolen from the back of his pickup truck, according to a post from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. A man the sheriff’s office identified as Chuck purchased an 85-inch TV at Costco before he loaded it into the […]
ksro.com
Garage on Banyan Street in Santa Rosa Displaces Two
Two Santa Rosa residents have been displaced after a garage fire late Thursday morning. The fire was reported on Banyan Street where four engines responded along with a ladder truck. The blaze was brought under control within 15 minutes. It caused over $250-thousand in damages, mainly to the garage, the attic and roof, and also three motorcycles that were in the garage. No injuries were reported. Investigators believe the fire started due to an electrical issue.
Antioch burglary suspects who tried to carjack drivers on Hwy 4 arrested
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Two burglary suspects who led officers on a pursuit Wednesday before crashing into a guardrail on Highway 4 have been arrested, according to the Antioch Police Department. Antioch PD Dispatch Center officers received a call on Wednesday, Feb. 1 from a resident of Durness Court reporting a burglary-in-progress at an occupied […]
Helicopter video: Watch early morning CHP chase of stolen truck suspect
CASTRO VALLEY -- An alleged truck thief was captured early Friday after a CHP pursuit onto the streets of Oakland.Watch video of the chase According to the CHP, a truck suspect was discovered asleep inside the vehicle with its lights on around 1:42 a.m. on a Castro Valley street.As he slept, CHP officers snuck up the vehicle and placed a spike strip in front of it. Once awaken, the suspect started up the truck, fleeing over the spikes, puncturing his tires. But he continue to flee, making his way to westbound 580 while driving on his rims.Eventually, the suspect made his way into Oakland where he abandoned the damaged truck in the 400 block of Vernon.With the CHP chopper overhead with its infrared camera engaged, the suspect was tracked on foot until he attempted to hide in some bushes.The chopper crew directed ground officers to the location where the suspect was taken into custody.
Man robs Santa Rosa bank; Police seek public's help
SANTA ROSA -- A masked man robbed a bank Friday afternoon in Santa Rosa and police were seeking help from the public in finding the suspect.Santa Rosa police said it happened at about 12:34 p.m. at The Exchange Bank branch located at 136 Calistoga Road. The bank robber handed a note to a teller demanding money; the note also indicated the suspect had a weapon and threatened violence against the teller if they didn't hand over the money, police said.At one point, the man started to lift his shirt when handing over the note, but police said it is...
Kayaker, 39, Found Dead Days After He Went Missing While Crabbing in Calif. Bay with Friends
A U.S. Coast Guard official said "it was windy" the day Clinton Yoshio Koga, of Brentwood, disappeared while retrieving a crabbing cage in Tomales Bay Officials in California say a missing kayaker has been found after he disappeared late last week while crabbing. Clinton Yoshio Koga, 39, of Brentwood, was reported missing Friday evening after he ventured on kayak into Tomales Bay "to retrieve a crabbing cage," according to a press release from the Marin County Sheriff's Office. California Recovery Divers, a volunteer aquatic search group, recovered the kayaker's...
1 dead, 2 critically hurt in shooting, stabbing that followed Santa Rosa street dispute
SANTA ROSA -- A man was killed and two others were in critical condition following a street dispute that ended in a stabbing and shooting in Santa Rosa overnight.Santa Rosa police said dispatchers received a call from a local hospital at 1:50 a.m. Thursday reporting three men had arrived with stab wounds. Officers made contact with the victims and identified the crime scene as the intersection of Mendocino Avenue and Carrillo Street, two blocks north of College Avenue.The victims, men in their 20s and 30s, each had stab wounds and/or gunshot wounds, according to police. One of the victims, a...
Person pulled from Oakland sewer declared dead
A person found inside of a sewage hole in Oakland was declared dead on Saturday morning, according to the Oakland Police Department.
Fairfield man arrested after barricaded standoff with police
VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville police arrested a Fairfield resident near Nut Tree Plaza for a restraining order violation, Friday morning. The 32-year-old man was barricaded in his car in the 100 block of Browns Valley Parkway and refused to exit around 9 a.m., according to the Vacaville Police Department.
