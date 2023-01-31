Man hospitalized after decorations crash through Market Basket ceiling

A man was taken to the hospital after decorations crashed through the ceiling of a Massachusetts Market Basket store on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the grocery store chain’s Middleton location shortly before 9:45 a.m. found a 49-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Middleton Fire Department.

The man was transported to the hospital to be evaluated. There was no immediate word on the extent of his injuries.

A box filled with decorations in the attic of the store tipped over, sending the materials crashing through a ceiling tile, a spokesperson for the grocery chain said.

The spokesperson noted that the decorations also landed near a second customer. That person was offered medical assistance “as a precautionary measure.”

No additional information was available.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

