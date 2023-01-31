ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleton, MA

Man hospitalized after decorations crash through Market Basket ceiling

By Frank O'Laughlin
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago

A man was taken to the hospital after decorations crashed through the ceiling of a Massachusetts Market Basket store on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the grocery store chain’s Middleton location shortly before 9:45 a.m. found a 49-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Middleton Fire Department.

The man was transported to the hospital to be evaluated. There was no immediate word on the extent of his injuries.

A box filled with decorations in the attic of the store tipped over, sending the materials crashing through a ceiling tile, a spokesperson for the grocery chain said.

The spokesperson noted that the decorations also landed near a second customer. That person was offered medical assistance “as a precautionary measure.”

No additional information was available.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Rockport nursing home evacuated after burst pipe floods building

The occupants of a nursing home had to be quickly evacuated after a burst water pipe caused flooding and damage in the building. 2/4/23 7:15PM. There is a water main break at the nursing home on South St which has caused flooding and damage in the... Several police cars could be spotted in front of the Oceanside Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on South Street. Police did not state where the occupants were relocated to.
ROCKPORT, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
147K+
Followers
156K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy