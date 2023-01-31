Read full article on original website
Four-star ATH Ju'Juan Johnson announces commitment to Colorado
Head coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado staff landed a commitment from one of the program’s most coveted 2024 targets on Saturday when Lafayette (La.) Christian Academy four-star athlete Ju'Juan Johnson announced his commitment to the Buffaloes. Florida and LSU were the other finalists for the 5-foot-11, 180-pound Johnson...
Two-way lineman Tionne Gray names top five
St. Louis (Mo.) Hazelwood Central junior Tionne Gray has named a top five of Minnesota, LSU, Missouri, Oregon and Colorado. Gray is a 6-foot-6, 295-pound prospect currently listed as a defensive lineman on 247Sports but could also project to offensive tackle. He played both ways as a junior and also has some tight end experience.
Kentucky basketball, John Calipari praised by media after escaping Florida despite Oscar Tshiebwe's clunker
When it was winning time, it was Cason Wallace’s time to shine. The Kentucky freshman guard scored 12 of his team-high 20 points in the final 10 minutes of regulation to help Kentucky outlast Florida 72-67. Kentucky entered Saturday barely on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble....
Report: Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken to have 2nd interview with Ravens
Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken has been a hot commodity after the 2022 season, and it’s led to a couple NFL teams gauging his interest about a return to the league. Now, it appears Monken is set for a second interview with one of those teams. NFL Network’s Mike...
War Eagle Wakeup: Auburn lands pair of huge Friday commitments
Welcome to War Eagle Wakeup, a new video series at Auburn Undercover where, as often as possible, we'll look to recap the previous day's most pertinent news with a short video breakdown. Saturday morning, Christian Clemente quickly runs through the commitments of Labaron Philon and Walker White.
Four-star WR Keylen Adams trims his list to a Top 4
Virginia Beach (VA) Green Run four-star wide receiver Keylen Adams has amassed over 20 verbal scholarship offers following his junior season. On Sunday, the 6-foot 1-inch prospect trimmed his list of suitors to a Top 4. He announced the cut on Instagram. Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, and Penn State...
UNC-Duke: Hubert Davis Postgame
DURHAM, N.C. --- North Carolina fell to Duke, 63-57, on Saturday night in Cameron Indoor. UNC's last lead came at the 9:14 mark in the second half off a R.J. Davis three. The Tar Heels didn't score after Pete Nance's turnaround jumper tied the game 57 all at the 3:37 mark.
What they were saying about Arkansas' win at South Carolina
The Arkansas Razorbacks narrowly avoided disaster as they knocked off South Carolina, 65-63, to secure their first true road win of the season. The Hogs improved to 16-7 overall on the season and 5-5 in SEC play. The Razorbacks built an early lead and led 36-27 going into the halftime...
What a commitment from Bennett would mean for Carolina
Former Tennessee commitment Mazeo Bennett, a four-star wide receiver from Greenville (S.C.) High School, will make an announcement on Friday afternoon. It’s at 12 p.m. Presumably, it will be his next commitment. The 247Sports Crystal Ball lists South Carolina as the favorite, with five predictions in place. If the...
Huskers offer 2024 Virginia speedster Peyton Lewis
Nebraska football has placed an emphasis on speed, and made an offer on Saturday to one of the fastest running backs on the East Coast. The Huskers offered 2024 Salem (Va.) running back Peyton Lewis, a track and football standout that has seen his football recruiting profile grow in recent weeks.
VIDEO: 'Coach Crime' on his return to Auburn coaching DBs
AUBURN, Alabama–Veteran defensive coach Wesley McGriff is a member of Hugh Freeze's rebuilt Auburn football coaching staff. Known for his upbeat personality, "Coach Crime" or "Coach Crime Dog" and the rest of the defensive staff hope to take a bite or two out of SEC offenses this fall. McGriff...
Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter credits Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, bemoans officiating after loss
Purdue basketball and coach Matt Painter saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end Saturday in a 79-74 loss at in-state rival Indiana, as the No. 21 Hoosiers used a great day on offense to build an early lead before holding on late. Zach Edey continued his quest for National Player of the Year honors with 33 points and 18 rebounds, but Trayce Jackson-Davis countered with 25 points and five blocks for IU.
Everything Rick Barnes said about No. 2 Vols' win over No. 25 Auburn
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media following No. 2 Tennessee's 44-41 win over Auburn on Saturday afternoon inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's what Barnes had to say after the Vols improved to 19-4 on the season and 8-2 in SEC play. If it’s nice to be...
What Kansas State football incoming transfers are saying as they meet with the media for the first time
What Kansas State football incoming transfers Keagan Johnson, Marques Sigle and Rex Van Wyhe are saying as they meet with the media for the first time on Thursday, February 2, 2023. REX VAN WYHE, LINEBACKER. On the transition to K-State... "It's been great, the coaches and everyone here is just...
USC offers JUCO running back Mekhi Norfleet a preferred walk-on spot
USC made a preferred walk-on offer to 2023 Santa Barbara Community College running back Mekhi Norfleet on Friday. The 5-foot-11, 225-pound Norfleet is a sophomore eligible to transfer in for the fall semester. Norfleet, who played at De La Salle High School, rushed for 550 yards and seven TDs on...
Transfer Evaluation: All-SEC guard Ethan White poised to reload USC interior
Florida’s offensive line put together a solid 2022 season for the Gators. Lincoln Riley and Josh Henson clearly noticed as the Trojans snagged not one but two standouts from Florida’s offensive front. USC added Florida’s highest-graded lineman in Michael Tarquin. That set them up with a great option at right tackle, but USC still needed to replace All-American Andrew Vorhees at the left guard position.
Diamond Dog scrimmage #5 stats and notes
Mississippi State spring training scrimmage stats and notes Feb. 4. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
BRO Exclusive: WR Kyle Ford Talks Decision to Transfer to UCLA, Bonding with QBs, and More
UCLA transfer wide receiver Kyle Ford talked with BRO's Dave Woods about a variety of topics, including his decision to transfer to UCLA from USC, dealing with adversity at USC, what he was looking for in a transfer destination, and a whole lot more...
Crystal Ball pick for Buckeyes to add O-lineman to their 2024 class
Crystal Ball pick for Ohio State Buckeyes to add an offensive lineman to their 2024 recruiting class.
A look at the reshuffled Ohio State 2024 Top Targets by position
With the 2023 recruiting season wrapped up for the Buckeyes it’s a good time to look at our Bucknuts 2024 Ohio State Top Targets. Now that the coaches have finished their January on the road recruiting, Bucknuts has reshuffled our 2024 Ohio State Top Targets list. The Buckeyes currently...
