ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Elderly people waited nearly twice as long in A&E in England as in 2021

By Denis Campbell Health policy editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QMI1F_0kXaL9Ld00
two older female patients either side of a hospital bed Photograph: Sergio Azenha/Alamy

The amount of time people over 80 spend in A&E in England has almost doubled in a year, leaving them at increased risk of coming to harm and dying, emergency care doctors are warning.

An analysis by the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) found that people of that age are spending 16 hours in A&E waiting for care or a bed, a huge rise on the nine hours seen in 2021.

The college, which represents the UK’s A&E doctors, warned that long waits, allied to overcrowding in hospitals and older people’s often fragile health, is putting them in danger.

The RCEM found that the length of time people over 60, and especially over 80, now typically stay in an emergency department in England getting treated has spiralled recently as hospitals have increasingly struggled to cope with the surge in demand for care.

Interactive

A&E doctors fear that older patients are bearing the brunt of the ever-longer NHS-wide waits for emergency medical care and hospital beds, despite many being frail and seriously unwell.

Doctors specialising in emergency and elderly care warned that older people forced to spend a long time in A&E are more likely to suffer a fall, develop sepsis, get bed ulcers or become confused.

Dr Adrian Boyle, the RCEM’s president, said that it is also likely that some older people are dying as a result of the delays they are facing, combined with their often poor underlying health.

Related: 350,000 patients in England waited over 12 hours to go from A&E to NHS bed last year

The risks older people face while waiting in sometimes chaotic A&E units are so great that they are likely to be disproportionately represented among the 500 people a week who the RCEM estimates are dying as a direct result of delays in accessing urgent medical help.

Age UK said it was horrified being stuck in A&E for so long is putting older patients at risk.

The NHS’s lack of beds forces thousands of patients a month whom doctors have decided to admit to spend hours languishing on a trolley in an A&E corridor waiting for one to become free. A&E staff worry that the difficulty of monitoring them puts them at risk of dying from, for example, a cardiac arrest or loss of ability to breathe.

“Long waits are more harmful to older people than younger ones. This new data confirms that elderly people are waiting longer in emergency departments,” said Boyle.

“This is not how we want to look after our parents and grandparents. Not only is this undignified, but also dangerous. Older people are disproportionately affected by long stays and contribute more to the estimates of excess death that we have previously asserted.

“This may well be contributing to the concerning excess mortality that we have seen in 2022.”

The RCEM compared the total amount of time different age groups spent in A&E in hospitals in England waiting to be seen, admitted, transferred or discharged last year with 2021. This is what emergency doctors call “time in department”.

Younger patients are also facing longer stays in A&E, but have seen those rise gently rather than sharply, the RCEM found. But its analysis of NHS England data showed that the amounts of time faced by everyone aged at least 40, and especially those aged 60 and above, have rocketed.

For example, waits by those under 20 rose from four to five hours between 2021 and 2022. But stays by 60- to 79-year-olds went from eight hours and 20 minutes to 13 hours and 20 minutes. And among those aged 80 or over they shot up from nine hours to 16 hours.

“No older person goes to A&E unless they feel they have no choice, and many are likely to be seriously unwell once they get there,” said Caroline Abrahams, Age UK’s charity director.

“We are horrified that some very old people are then having to wait so long to be seen, jeopardising their health and in the worst cases even their survival. Many are likely to be living with existing serious health conditions, and frailty, so they are in no position to wait for many hours.”

Prof Adam Gordon, the president of the British Geriatrics Society, which represents doctors who look after older people, said: “The RCEM analysis tells us that older people – those aged 70 and above – are facing unacceptably long waits in emergency departments. The risks to older people associated with these waits are substantial.”

Busy, noisy A&Es can lead to older patients becoming confused. Evidence shows that those who do so while in hospital end up staying twice as long and are up to five times more likely to die than those who do not develop confusion.

The Department of Health and Social Care did not respond directly to the RCEM’s analysis and warning.

“We know urgent and emergency care is facing serious challenges but we have an ambitious and credible plan to fix it,” a DHSC spokesperson said. “This week we set out our plan to reduce pressure on hospitals by scaling up community teams and expanding virtual wards, which allow people to be safely monitored from the comfort of their own home. We are also increase capacity with 5,000 more hospital beds as part of the permanent bed base and 800 new ambulances.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘Honour’ killing of YouTube star sparks outrage in Iraq

The death of a young YouTube star at the hands of her father has sparked outrage in Iraq, as so-called “honour” killings continue in the conservative country. Tiba al-Ali, 22, was killed by her father on 31 January in the southern province of Diwaniya, interior ministry spokesperson Saad Maan said on Twitter on Friday.
The Guardian

I’m Black So You Don’t Have to Be by Colin Grant review – where are we ‘really’ from?

Shortly before dropping out of medical school in the early 1980s, Colin Grant stumbled upon his long lost Uncle Castus in London. A Windrush-era arrival, remembered as a man of promising intellect, Castus turned out to be working in an East End off-licence. The older man berated the younger with his catchphrase: “I’m black so you can do all those white things. I’m black so you don’t have to be.” The list of white things would stretch over the years to encompass cycling, drinking chardonnay, reading feminist literature and living in Brighton. But on that day in Mile End, Grant was being accused of almost the whitest thing possible: turning down an opportunity. By rejecting medicine he seemed to be distancing himself from the humiliations and privations his family had undergone in order to facilitate his place at the Royal London hospital. Picking the arts over medicine was a luxury – choosing to live a more precarious life was indulgent.
The Guardian

Helen Garner on happiness: ‘It’s taken me 80 years to figure out it’s not a tranquil, sunlit realm’

What is happiness, anyway? Does anybody know? It’s taken me 80 years to figure out that it’s not a tranquil, sunlit realm at the top of the ladder you’ve spent your whole life hauling yourself up, rung by rung. It’s more like the thing that Christians call grace: you can’t earn it, you can’t strive for it, it’s not a reward for virtue. It exists all right, it will be given to you, but it’s fluid, it’s evasive, it’s out of reach. It’s something you glimpse in the corner of your eye until one day you’re up to your neck in it. And before you’ve had time to take a big gasp and name it, it’s gone.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Guardian

Republicans have a serious antisemitism problem. It isn’t Ilhan Omar

Who remembers how, in 2018 and just days before the deadliest attack on Jewish people in US history, a prominent US politician tweeted: “We cannot allow Soros, Steyer, and Bloomberg to BUY this election!”? The tweet was widely – and correctly – understood as dangerously antisemitic, particularly heinous in a period of rising anti-Jewish hatred. And whose tweet was this? If you thought the answer was Minnesota’s Democratic representative Ilhan Omar then, well, you’d be wrong. The author was none other than the House majority leader at the time, Republican Kevin McCarthy.
TEXAS STATE
The Guardian

NHS fines mothers for claiming free prescriptions while pregnant

Stella Buller was recovering from the birth of her first child when the NHS letter arrived. It warned her that she could face fines and charges of up to £435 for claiming four free prescriptions during her pregnancy. Buller, 29, like all pregnant women in England, should have been...
The Guardian

Turkey’s two-faced ‘sultan’ is no friend of the west. It’s time to play hardball

That Turkey is a “vital strategic ally” of the west is the sort of truism on which people such as Joe Biden and Jens Stoltenberg, Nato’s secretary general, are raised. Yet what if the old saw no longer holds true? What if Turkey’s leader, exploiting this notion, betrays western interests in a pretence of partnership? Should not that leader be treated as a liability, a threat – even ostracised as an enemy?
The Guardian

The Guardian

565K+
Followers
131K+
Post
280M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy