Chapter 7 - Orbital Cradle
The mystery of this world is expanding even beyond the bounds of the Castle of Illusion or Lost Gaia. Having learned the truth of Aria's origins from Geist in the Astrum Helix Research Facility, Dianthus invites you and your party to travel to the Orbital Cradle. There, Dianthus believes that all remaining questions regarding the history of Lost Gaia and the mystery of the Seaslight might be revealed.
Knock at The Cabin Video Review
Knock at the Cabin fails to knock the classic cabin in the woods horror methods out of the park. M. Night Shyamalan abides by unfittingly formulaic standards and produces a tonal flatliner despite an arsenal of emotionally targeted beatdowns and prophecy-spouting lambs led to slaughter in the name of blind faith. There's nothing uniquely surprising or exceptionally rousing, which is a shame given the unfathomably dreadful predicament and an interesting turn of a performance from Dave Bautista. It's a film without sensation that feels like it's pulling its punches across the board – development is stunted, ideas lack passion, and the camera avoids visible violence – before the ending strolls off into the sunset with barely any goodbye. Thematic messages tethered to Old Testament interpretations are lost when the story wraps due to increasingly stale predictability, as Knock at the Cabin exposes a Shyamalan script with surprisingly little to say.
Attachment - Official Trailer
A horror romance steeped in Jewish folklore. Maja (Josephine Park, Baby Fever), a Danish has-been actress, falls in love with Leah (Ellie Kendrick, Game of Thrones, An Education), an academic from London. After Leah suffers from a mysterious seizure Maja returns with her to her childhood home. There, she meets Leah's overbearing mother, Chana (internationally acclaimed Danish actress Sofie Gråbøl, The Undoing, The Killing), a woman who could hold dark secrets.
Dead Space Story and Lore Explained
With our introduction to the universe taking place hundreds of years after the canonical beginning of the overall Dead Space timeline, there are many concepts in the original Dead Space and its 2023 remake that won't be immediately apparent when Isaac Clarke first rocks up on the USG Ishimura. Whether...
The Lost King - Official Trailer
The Lost King is the inspiring true story of a woman who refused to be ignored and took on Britain’s most eminent historians, forcing them to rethink the legacy of one of the most controversial rulers in English history. A tale of discovery, obsession, and stolen glory (both then and now), The Lost King is a magical adventure illuminated by one woman’s awakened sense of purpose.
Netflix's Squid Game Reality Show was Reportedly an 'Inhumane Disaster'
Squid Game, Netflix's 2021 drama about a deadly competition for a massive cash prize, captured hearts for its critical stance on capitalism. Now, Netflix is creating a reality spinoff called Squid Game: The Challenge, and it seems that its filming conditions aren't far from the inhumane conditions presented in the original show, with several contestants speaking out about unsafe filming environments and claiming that the game was rigged.
Pedro Pascal Took an Ambien and Forgot He Was Cast in The Last of Us
Pedro Pascal has admitted that he forgot he landed the lead role of Joel on HBO's The Last of Us because he took an Ambien right before receiving the casting news. Appearing on The Tonight Show, Pascal revealed that he had a momentary lapse in memory when he was offered The Last of Us job because he had taken an Ambien pill to assist with his sleep after participating in an adrenaline-fuelled, late-night call about the series.
Hi-Fi Rush Video Review
Hi-Fi Rush reviewed by Michael Higham on PC, also available on Xbox Series X|S. The latest action game from The Evil Within and Ghostwire: Tokyo develop Tango Gameworks has best-in-class animation, endearing heroes to cheer for, and villains you love to hate, all wrapped in good-natured humor. It turns a dynamic rock soundtrack into its greatest weapon, putting meticulous detail into syncing the beat to all aspects of the experience.
How to Watch Fan Fest 2023
IGN Fan Fest is back for another special celebration of exclusives across your favorite games, comics and entertainment!. Fan Fest is an event where fans from all over the world come together to celebrate their most anticipated movies, TV shows, and games. IGN Fan Fest returns following the success of last year's show, which included special announcements and previews from Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the Halo TV series and so much more.
Walkthrough
Welcome to IGN's Walkthrough for Dead Space (2023). This Walkthrough contains complete guides for all twelve chapters of the game, including boss strategies, puzzle solutions, upgrade locations, and more. Each page also contains IGN's guide for Dead Space (2008), maintained at the bottom of each page. Check out our chapter-by-chapter...
Why the Steam Deck is My Favorite Way to Play
When the Steam Deck shipped back in late February 2022, it honestly wasn’t quite up to the task of delivering on the promise it showed when first revealed back in July 2021. Seth Macy gave it a 7 when he reviewed it for us at launch, but it was clear there were some issues despite seeming so full of potential. It was an Early Access approach to a system launch, and that meant it was buggy, unstable, and game compatibility was a crapshoot. I signed up for a pre-order twice during the first six supply-constrained months, and both times I chickened-out when I finally got the notification to flip my $5 deposit into a full purchase. Despite somehow successfully rationalizing that the $649 512GB version was the only one worth considering, it would always seem like a completely unnecessary indulgence for an unfinished doodad when my finger was hovering over the buy button.
Brigantys Castle
The shop has some new items in stock so take a look and buy or craft better equipment as the upcoming location has multiple areas to cover. Bonus Objective 1: Perform an action to restore an ally's HP. (Reward: Experience Charm III x5) Bonus Objective 2: Obtain a buff card....
Delirium - Official Launch Trailer
Check out the launch trailer for Delirium, a first-person point-and-click adventure game that's available now on PlayStation 4 and Steam. Lola and Danny are trapped in their own house, Delirium. They will have to work together to escape this bizarre place by solving puzzles, exploring unusual locations and meeting silly characters. Interacting with the environment, Lola and Danny will pick up objects and combine them cleverly to navigate the surreal place their house has become.
The Confessions of Frannie Langton - Official Trailer
Set against the dazzling opulence of Georgian London, The Confessions of Frannie Langton, narrates Frannie’s journey from a Jamaican plantation to the grand Mayfair mansion of celebrated scientist George Benham and his exquisitely beautiful wife, Madame Marguerite Benham. In a misguided and monstrous gesture Frannie is gifted to Benham by the man who owns her, John Langton, and she is employed as a maid in the household much to her chagrin.
Turtle Rock Is Already Done With Back 4 Blood
Turtle Rock Studios announced that it will not be adding any more content to Back 4 Blood and will be focusing on its next big game. The game has already received three expansions: Tunnels of Terror, Children of the Worm, and River of Blood. “Turtle Rock Studios is actually pretty...
