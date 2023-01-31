Sun City Tai Chi Club to announce new classes at free open house

The Sun City Tai Chi Club’s complimentary open house is 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Sundial Recreation Center, 14801 N. 103rd Ave.

In addition to regular classes, the club has new classes and more teachers. Watch live demonstrations of Tai Chi Yang Style 108, Qi Gong, Balance and Tai Chi Basics, the new “Everyday Movement” (move with less effort, more effective power, avoid injury) and a new Meditation class. All classes are for those with no prior fitness experience. Learn about different styles of Tai Chi, meet the instructors, try a few moves, enjoy some refreshments and maybe win a prize. The club will also have a variety of items for sale.

Visit sctai.wixsite.com/sc-tai-chi-club for complete club information and a full schedule. No equipment required. Wear comfortable clothes and soft soled shoes. Class fee is $3 for RCSC cardholders and $5.50 for escorted guests. Yearly membership is $10. After trying two classes at the regular class fee of $3, membership is required.

Classes are: Tuesdays, Fairway AZ3: 9:30 a.m. QiGong/10:45 a.m. Everyday Movements/noon Meditation; Tuesdays at the Lakeview Center: SH3 6 p.m. Qi Gong; Thursdays, Bell Center: SH2 9:30 a.m. Balance & Basics/10:45 a.m. Beginner Tai Chi Set 1 108/noon Advanced Beginner Set 1 108//SH1/noon Intermediate 108 Set 2/SH2 1:15 p.m. Advanced 108 Set 3.

This event is open to RCSC cardholders and escorted guests only.

Email taichiclubaz1@gmail.com.