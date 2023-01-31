Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Huge earthquake in south-east Turkey kills more than 300
A powerful earthquake has hit a wide area in south-eastern Turkey, near the Syrian border, killing more than 300 people and trapping many others. The US Geological Survey said the 7.8 magnitude tremor struck at 04:17 local time (01:17 GMT) at a depth of 17.9km (11 miles) near the city of Gaziantep.
BBC
Boy, 12, falls two storeys from East Kilbride school stairwell
A 12-year-old boy has been treated for multiple injuries after falling from the top of a two-storey stairwell in a South Lanarkshire school. The first year pupil at St Andrew's and St Bride's High in East Kilbride is believed to have fallen through the centre of the stairway on Thursday.
BBC
Constance Marten: Missing couple and baby thought to be camping in Sussex
A missing couple and their newborn baby are believed to be camping in the East Sussex countryside, the Metropolitan Police has said. Constance Marten, her partner Mark Gordon, 48 - a convicted sex offender - and their four-week-old baby have been missing for the last month. Police said their concern...
BBC
Thieves steal engine from charity's van in Rugby
Thieves have stolen the engine from a charity's van, its "whole front end" and even the driver's seat. Tools With A Mission [TWAM], which sends refurbished tools and sewing machines to Africa, estimated it would cost it £20,000. Thieves broke into their depot in Paynes Lane, Rugby earlier this...
BBC
Joanne Shreeves: Woman hurled cement at neighbours in bitter feud
A woman hurled rocks and wet concrete over her next-door neighbours' fence during a bitter and lengthy feud in east London, a court has heard. Joanne Shreeves, 52, had been arguing with neighbours Sandra Durdin, 62, and Trevor Dempsey, 58, over several years. Stratford Magistrates' Court was shown videos showing...
BBC
'Influence the future', says retired black PC
The first black police officer in Bedfordshire hopes that he has "paved the way for others" as his memoirs have been made into a book. Eric Edwin, 62, joined the force in 1978 and retired as a civilian worker in 2021 after being diagnosed with cancer. He said he became...
BBC
Man posted online about assassination of Nicola Sturgeon
A man who posted online about the "assassination" of Nicola Sturgeon before helping to assault a sheriff has been convicted of threatening and abusive behaviour. William Curtis, 67, from Aberchirder, Aberdeenshire, also targeted his then local MSP Stewart Stevenson. Along with another man, Philip Mitchell, he was also convicted of...
BBC
Brighton City Council urges action on 'dangerous' use of migrant hotels
The government needs to do more to end the use of hotels for child asylum seekers, Brighton & Hove City Council has said. Deputy council leader Hannah Allbrooke told the BBC the policy was "really dangerous" and "not appropriate". Her comments follow a report children were being abducted from a...
BBC
Pimlico Cat: The cat stuck in a Tube tunnel for two weeks
From Dubai to Suffolk via the Victoria line tunnels at Pimlico Tube station: Mr Jingles made quite the journey to get to his forever home!. Brought to the UK to live with a foster family and be rehomed, somehow he ended up at the London Underground station. After being spotted...
BBC
Crawley crash: Cement mixer overturns and catches fire
A cement mixer overturned and caught alight after it was involved in a crash with two cars. The fire from the vehicle spread to nearby telegraph lines and the porch of a property. The crash happened at about 09:30 GMT in London Road, between Stone Lane and the B2110, in...
BBC
Digging for Britain: Prehistoric find shines light on Neolithic life
The discovery of a Neolithic era settlement is helping shed new light on how people lived on the shores of Lough Foyle some 5,000 years ago. Archaeologists uncovered evidence of two large rectangular houses dating back to around 3,800BC during a 2021 dig at Clooney Road, Londonderry. Neolithic tools, pottery...
BBC
Jasvir Singh: 'I'm a devout Sikh - and married to a man'
Jasvir Singh is one of the most prominent Sikh voices in British public life. He is also gay - a fact that he has kept mostly private until now. It's put him at odds with some members of his own community, but he says he now wants to speak up about his sexuality.
Comments / 0