Attachment - Official Trailer
A horror romance steeped in Jewish folklore. Maja (Josephine Park, Baby Fever), a Danish has-been actress, falls in love with Leah (Ellie Kendrick, Game of Thrones, An Education), an academic from London. After Leah suffers from a mysterious seizure Maja returns with her to her childhood home. There, she meets Leah's overbearing mother, Chana (internationally acclaimed Danish actress Sofie Gråbøl, The Undoing, The Killing), a woman who could hold dark secrets.
The Confessions of Frannie Langton - Official Trailer
Set against the dazzling opulence of Georgian London, The Confessions of Frannie Langton, narrates Frannie’s journey from a Jamaican plantation to the grand Mayfair mansion of celebrated scientist George Benham and his exquisitely beautiful wife, Madame Marguerite Benham. In a misguided and monstrous gesture Frannie is gifted to Benham by the man who owns her, John Langton, and she is employed as a maid in the household much to her chagrin.
Tails: The Backbone Preludes - Official Launch Trailer
Tails: The Backbone Preludes is a prequel post-noir narrative adventure game. The game is filled with branching choices focused on a series of vignettes about coming of age, circumstance, and the consequences of it all. Guide four diverse characters through formative moments in their lives, all set to the backdrop of a gorgeously pixelated dystopian Vancouver inhabited by anthropomorphic animals. Tails: The Backbone Preludes is available now on PC.
Pedro Pascal Took an Ambien and Forgot He Was Cast in The Last of Us
Pedro Pascal has admitted that he forgot he landed the lead role of Joel on HBO's The Last of Us because he took an Ambien right before receiving the casting news. Appearing on The Tonight Show, Pascal revealed that he had a momentary lapse in memory when he was offered The Last of Us job because he had taken an Ambien pill to assist with his sleep after participating in an adrenaline-fuelled, late-night call about the series.
World Eternal Online - Official Cinematic Trailer
World Eternal Online is a cooperative sandbox MMORPG game with factions, raiding, dungeons, territory control, a player-driven economy, and more. Every 100 centuries a demonic horde invades Althea, hellbent on total destruction. Legend has it that the last time the demons attacked, they were defeated by an unprecedented alliance of five factions of heroes. Become a hero and play with your friends to save the world from Demonic Invasions. World Eternal Online is available now in open alpha on PC.
Way of the Hunter - Official Aurora Shores DLC Announcement Trailer
Journey to Alaska in Way of the Hunter's Aurora Shores expansion. Watch the announcement trailer to see the landscapes and wildlife of the Aurora Shores expansion, featuring 14 different species from Kodiak Bears to Roosevelt Elks and more. The Aurora Shores DLC for Way of the Hunter is coming soon...
Perish - Official Launch Trailer
Perish is a first-person solo or co-op shooter where you're tasked with slaying hordes of creatures on the scorched sands of Purgatory and selling their gold-stained corpses to craven priests. Kill magnificent bosses and use the proceeds to gain entrance to Elysium, a place of cosmic revelations. Perish is available today on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Steam Deck, and PC.
Delirium - Official Launch Trailer
Check out the launch trailer for Delirium, a first-person point-and-click adventure game that's available now on PlayStation 4 and Steam. Lola and Danny are trapped in their own house, Delirium. They will have to work together to escape this bizarre place by solving puzzles, exploring unusual locations and meeting silly characters. Interacting with the environment, Lola and Danny will pick up objects and combine them cleverly to navigate the surreal place their house has become.
Saturday Night Live Casts The Last of Us' Pedro Pascal in HBO's Mario Kart in This Hilarious Trailer
In a hilarious fake trailer, Saturday Night Live has cast The Last of Us' Pedro Pascal in HBO's Mario Kart and tasks him with taking Princess Peach to Rainbow Road. The trailer, which you can check out below, is roughly three minutes long and also features appearances by Bowser, Yoshi, Toad, and Luigi.
Bollywood Film Fursat Is Shot Entirely on iPhone, All Details Here
Apple recently released a 30-minute-long Bollywood film called Fursat which was shot in its entirety using an iPhone 14 Pro. The film is directed by Vishal Bhadwaj, who is known for directing films such as Makdee, Omkara, and Haider. Apple has also previously released short films that were filmed using...
Sims 4 Growing Together Release Date and Details
Just in time for the free Infant update for The Sims 4 base game, the new Sims 4 Growing Together expansion pack is sure to increase the ways you can extend your Sims family tenfold. Explore San Sequoia and mingle with the locals, from the Micaelsons to the influential Robleses, and explore new social dynamics.
Chapter 9 - Dead on Arrival
Dead on Arrival is the ninth Chapter in Dead Space. Isaac boards the "rescue" ship in hopes of salvaging its singularity core. This page also contains IGN's original Walkthrough for Dead Space (2008). Jump to it using the anchor link below. Check out our Walkthrough for Dead on Arrival below.
Knock at the Cabin: For Shyamalan, Spirituality Trumps Suspense
This article contains full spoilers for Knock at the Cabin. For almost 25 years now, M. Night Shyamalan has been one of our most fascinating directors. The 1999 horror film The Sixth Sense was not Shyamalan’s first directed feature (the little-known dramas Praying with Anger and Wide Awake came before), but it was the movie that launched him into the stratosphere essentially overnight. From then on, Shyamalan was one of the few marquee directors with a signature style that was largely recognizable to the general audience, with his movies often being in either the horror or thriller genres, involving supernatural occurrences, and having mind-melting twist endings. Spooky suspense, if you will.
FAST X - Official The Fast and The Furious Tokyo Drift Legacy Trailer
On the streets of Tokyo, speed needs no translation. Watch the trailer for a look back at The Fast and The Furious Tokyo Drift ahead of the upcoming movie Fast X. Fast X, directed by Louis Leterrier, stars Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, and more.
New to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, & More - February 2023
Wakanda Forever! It’s February, which may mean it’s the shortest month of the year, but in no way does that imply you’ll have any shortage of new movies, TV shows, or anime to watch on all of your favorite streaming platforms. Here’s all of the hottest new things to watch on Hulu, Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and Crunchy Roll in February 2023!
The Great Debate: Will the DCU Actually Be Different This Time?
Crisis on infinite DCU reboots? The new DC Studios roadmap is here — or at least part of it is — and it leads us to a pretty obvious question: haven’t we heard this song and dance before? Every few years, DC tells us “things are going to be different this time, I swear!” Sometimes the reboot is in the comics, other times it's in the film and television universe, but two things remain the same: things haven’t been different, and we keep showing up anyway.
Henosis - Official Netherworld Patch Launch Trailer
Henosis is a 2D puzzle-platformer with unique controls and a blob on a mission to preserve life by gathering water. The latest Netherworld patch brings a new world, revamped levels, and plenty of new content, such as laser turrets, slippery surfaces, rotating spikes, and platforms in addition to looping dual-path lasers and much more. The Henosis Netherworld Patch is available now on PC and Mac.
Suffer The Night - Official Announcement Trailer (Warning: Flashing Lights)
Check out this terrifying announcement trailer for Suffer The Night, an upcoming game that blends first-person survival horror with the vibe of 80s slasher flicks. Suffer The Night will be available on PC via Steam in 2023. A demo is available now on Steam. In Suffer the Night, players take...
Sons of the Forest Will Now Launch in Early Access to Avoid More Delays
Sons of the Forest developer Endnight Games has announced it will be changing the game's February 23 release date to an early access release date to prevent further delays and to allow fans to jump in and help the studio reach the finish line. Endnight Games revealed its plan for...
Pokemon: Detective Pikachu 2 May Still Be in the Works
It turns out the potential sequel to Pokemon: Detective Pikachu may still be in the works. The sequel was officially announced in 2019 months before Detective Pikachu even hit theaters, with Oren Uziel attached to write the script. However, there were no updates that signaled positive development after that, with star Justice Smith saying in a 2021 interview, "I think we have to just kind of bury our hopes. I don't think it's going to happen."
