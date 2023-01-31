This article contains full spoilers for Knock at the Cabin. For almost 25 years now, M. Night Shyamalan has been one of our most fascinating directors. The 1999 horror film The Sixth Sense was not Shyamalan’s first directed feature (the little-known dramas Praying with Anger and Wide Awake came before), but it was the movie that launched him into the stratosphere essentially overnight. From then on, Shyamalan was one of the few marquee directors with a signature style that was largely recognizable to the general audience, with his movies often being in either the horror or thriller genres, involving supernatural occurrences, and having mind-melting twist endings. Spooky suspense, if you will.

