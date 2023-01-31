Read full article on original website
Henosis - Official Netherworld Patch Launch Trailer
Henosis is a 2D puzzle-platformer with unique controls and a blob on a mission to preserve life by gathering water. The latest Netherworld patch brings a new world, revamped levels, and plenty of new content, such as laser turrets, slippery surfaces, rotating spikes, and platforms in addition to looping dual-path lasers and much more. The Henosis Netherworld Patch is available now on PC and Mac.
Delirium - Official Launch Trailer
Check out the launch trailer for Delirium, a first-person point-and-click adventure game that's available now on PlayStation 4 and Steam. Lola and Danny are trapped in their own house, Delirium. They will have to work together to escape this bizarre place by solving puzzles, exploring unusual locations and meeting silly characters. Interacting with the environment, Lola and Danny will pick up objects and combine them cleverly to navigate the surreal place their house has become.
The Future of Cinema: Epic Games Gave Us an In-Depth Tour of The Volume (Their Virtual Set Tech)
Epic Games invited IGN's Ben and Jeffrey to take a tour of their cutting edge virtural set they call The Volume, the same technology used to film The Mandalorian. Check it out as we get a thorough tour of this incredible tech from Epic Games ICVFX Stage Operator Mike Sill.
Sons of the Forest Will Now Launch in Early Access to Avoid More Delays
Sons of the Forest developer Endnight Games has announced it will be changing the game's February 23 release date to an early access release date to prevent further delays and to allow fans to jump in and help the studio reach the finish line. Endnight Games revealed its plan for...
Best Gear and Early Upgrades
Frey's magical abilities aren't the only thing that will help her survive in Athia. She will also be able to gear up with Cloaks, Necklaces, and even Nail Designs. But with such a wide selection of available gear items, it can be overwhelming knowing which ones are the best. On this page, we go over the best gear in Forspoken and where to find them.
Yonder Cape Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Yonder Cape, as well as provide all of their solutions!
Humble Plain Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Humble Plain, as well as provide all of their solutions!
Visoria Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Visoria, as well as provide all of their solutions!
Suffer The Night - Official Announcement Trailer (Warning: Flashing Lights)
Check out this terrifying announcement trailer for Suffer The Night, an upcoming game that blends first-person survival horror with the vibe of 80s slasher flicks. Suffer The Night will be available on PC via Steam in 2023. A demo is available now on Steam. In Suffer the Night, players take...
Homestead Hills Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Homestead Hills, as well as provide all of their solutions!
What's New on the IGN Store: The Mandalorian, Halo, Dragon Ball, and More
There's a ton of new stuff up for preorder at the IGN Store this week. So if you're in the mood to shop, check out our choices below! New products include some new Star Wars products no matter which era you're a fan of, including The Mandalorian. And, we're showing...
The Day Before Gets First Extended Look in Over a Year
Open-world survival game The Day Before got a 10-minute gameplay footage trailer today, the first new look at the game in over a year as developer Fntastic finds itself embroiled in a trademark dispute. The new look shows off some exploring, weapon modding, scavenging, and shooting down infected enemies. The...
Shepherds Meadow Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Shepherd's Meadow, as well as provide all of their solutions!
Tantas Demesne Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Tanta's Demesne, as well as provide all of their solutions!
Overwatch 2 Season 3 Release Date and Details
Overwatch 2 Season 3 is set to release on February 7, 2023, and will debut the Overwatch 2 Season 3 Battle Pass, including the Mythic Kiriko Amaterasu skin. In this section of IGN's Overwatch 2 wiki guide, we break down everything we know about Overwatch 2 Season 3 so far. Learn more about Overwatch 2 Season 3 release date, the return of Overwatch Credits, how to unlock the World Cup Weapon Charm, and how to get your hands on the upcoming Mythic Kiriko Amaterasu skin.
IGN UK Podcast 682: Creating the Next Best Video Game TV Show
Cardy, Dale, and Mat dream up what they think should be the next big video game TV show following The Last of Us as they pick the game, director, cast, and much more for their big-budget projects. Before that, though, there's time for a little Dead Space catch-up, impressions of Knock at the Cabin, Knockout City sadness, and the bizarre thing that is Infinite Seinfeld.
Walkthrough
Welcome to IGN's Walkthrough for Dead Space (2023). This Walkthrough contains complete guides for all twelve chapters of the game, including boss strategies, puzzle solutions, upgrade locations, and more. Each page also contains IGN's guide for Dead Space (2008), maintained at the bottom of each page. Check out our chapter-by-chapter...
Brigantys Castle
The shop has some new items in stock so take a look and buy or craft better equipment as the upcoming location has multiple areas to cover. Bonus Objective 1: Perform an action to restore an ally's HP. (Reward: Experience Charm III x5) Bonus Objective 2: Obtain a buff card....
Pokemon Go Best Ultra Premier League Team
The Ultra Premier Battle League has arrived in Pokemon Go, bringing with it a set of challenging battles for you to partake in, and reap the rewards from. But which Pokemon are the best to put on your team to give you the best chances of success?. This page acts...
Sims 4 Growing Together Release Date and Details
Just in time for the free Infant update for The Sims 4 base game, the new Sims 4 Growing Together expansion pack is sure to increase the ways you can extend your Sims family tenfold. Explore San Sequoia and mingle with the locals, from the Micaelsons to the influential Robleses, and explore new social dynamics.
