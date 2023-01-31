ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

‘Charmouth crocodile’ identified as new genus of croc-like creature

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GcXco_0kXaKvwR00
An artist’s impression of Turnersuchus hingleyae.

Scientists have identified a new genus of a fearsome crocodile-like creature that once hunted off what is now Dorset’s Jurassic Coast.

The remains of the 2-metre-long animal were discovered by fossil hunters after a series of landslips on to a beach in 2017, and the newly recognised beast has been named Turnersuchus hingleyae in honour of the finders, Paul Turner and Lizzie Hingley.

The “Charmouth crocodile”, as it is known in Dorset, is on display at Lyme Regis Museum, and the new research is likely to lead to an increase in visitors keen to come face to face with it.

Though it would have looked like a crocodile and is colloquially known as a “marine crocodile”, the animal is a type of thalattosuchian, often described as a sister species to modern crocodiles’ ancestors, and would have been at large in the early Jurassic period.

Paul Davis, a geology curator at Lyme Regis Museum, said the original discovery – and now the pinpointing of its origins – were thrilling. “It’s very exciting they have named a new genus of the marine crocodile. It’s so special for us.”

Davis said there were some good remains of more modern versions of the animal and a few older ones, but none from the age of the specimen found in Dorset.

Because of its relatively long, slender snout, Turnersuchus hingleyae would have looked similar to modern gharial crocodiles, found in major river systems in the north of India. The region of the skull that housed jaw muscles was particularly large, possibly suggesting the ability to take fast bites, meaning it could grab fast-moving fish, octopus or squid.

Hingley was delighted that what she and Turner found turned out to be so special. “I think it’s fantastic – we didn’t expect to find anything so rare. It’s unbelievable it’s turned out to be something that nobody has found before,” she said.

It was a hot May day when they made the find. “Paul found the first block and said there’s bone everywhere on this. We chucked it in a bag and carried on.” She put it on a fossil collectors’ Facebook page. “Within 10 minutes, the Natural History Museum was messaging me.”

Helped by a representative from the Charmouth Heritage Coast Centre, Hingley and Turner revisited the site every day for weeks to make sure they recovered every possible piece as it was washed out of a landslip, before it could be destroyed by the sea. Body parts including the head, backbone and limbs were found.

Remarkably, once the finds had been made, other local people came forward to reveal they had parts of the “crocodile”, and these have been collected with those found by Hingley and Turner.

The new findings are described in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Garden pesticides are contributing to British songbird decline, study finds

Gardeners who use pesticides are contributing to the decline of British songbirds, a study suggests. Scientists have urged people to stop “spraying their gardens with poison” in order to halt bird decline and adopt instead wildlife-friendly practices. The results of the University of Sussex study, which researchers call...
The Guardian

‘Honour’ killing of YouTube star sparks outrage in Iraq

The death of a young YouTube star at the hands of her father has sparked outrage in Iraq, as so-called “honour” killings continue in the conservative country. Tiba al-Ali, 22, was killed by her father on 31 January in the southern province of Diwaniya, interior ministry spokesperson Saad Maan said on Twitter on Friday.
The Guardian

I’m Black So You Don’t Have to Be by Colin Grant review – where are we ‘really’ from?

Shortly before dropping out of medical school in the early 1980s, Colin Grant stumbled upon his long lost Uncle Castus in London. A Windrush-era arrival, remembered as a man of promising intellect, Castus turned out to be working in an East End off-licence. The older man berated the younger with his catchphrase: “I’m black so you can do all those white things. I’m black so you don’t have to be.” The list of white things would stretch over the years to encompass cycling, drinking chardonnay, reading feminist literature and living in Brighton. But on that day in Mile End, Grant was being accused of almost the whitest thing possible: turning down an opportunity. By rejecting medicine he seemed to be distancing himself from the humiliations and privations his family had undergone in order to facilitate his place at the Royal London hospital. Picking the arts over medicine was a luxury – choosing to live a more precarious life was indulgent.
The Guardian

Helen Garner on happiness: ‘It’s taken me 80 years to figure out it’s not a tranquil, sunlit realm’

What is happiness, anyway? Does anybody know? It’s taken me 80 years to figure out that it’s not a tranquil, sunlit realm at the top of the ladder you’ve spent your whole life hauling yourself up, rung by rung. It’s more like the thing that Christians call grace: you can’t earn it, you can’t strive for it, it’s not a reward for virtue. It exists all right, it will be given to you, but it’s fluid, it’s evasive, it’s out of reach. It’s something you glimpse in the corner of your eye until one day you’re up to your neck in it. And before you’ve had time to take a big gasp and name it, it’s gone.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Guardian

Republicans have a serious antisemitism problem. It isn’t Ilhan Omar

Who remembers how, in 2018 and just days before the deadliest attack on Jewish people in US history, a prominent US politician tweeted: “We cannot allow Soros, Steyer, and Bloomberg to BUY this election!”? The tweet was widely – and correctly – understood as dangerously antisemitic, particularly heinous in a period of rising anti-Jewish hatred. And whose tweet was this? If you thought the answer was Minnesota’s Democratic representative Ilhan Omar then, well, you’d be wrong. The author was none other than the House majority leader at the time, Republican Kevin McCarthy.
TEXAS STATE
The Guardian

What is the best alternative to a wood-burning stove?

As wood-burning stoves have become a talking point in England after warnings about the pollution they emit, those who installed them and feel guilt may worry about how to replace their beloved burner. However, there are good options that are just as cosy-looking and warm but emit fewer particulates and...
The Guardian

The Guardian

565K+
Followers
131K+
Post
280M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy