Seahawks Senior Bowl: 12 Prospects Who Should Be On Seattle's Draft Radar

Valuing the Senior Bowl as much as any franchise in the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks should have no shortage of quality talent to evaluate when the showcase begins on Tuesday. Which players should John Schneider and his scouts have under the microscope?

Throughout his 13 years of calling the shots as general manager of the Seattle Seahawks, John Schneider has always placed great emphasis on the Senior Bowl in the pre-draft process, consistently drafting multiple players each year who participated in the all-star showcase.

Last season wasn't an exception, as six of the nine players Schneider selected as part of Seattle's heralded 2022 draft class participated in Mobile, headlined by second-round pick Boye Mafe, third-round pick Abraham Lucas, and fifth-round pick Tariq Woolen. Fourth-round pick Coby Bryant, fifth-round pick Tyreke Smith, and seventh-round pick Bo Melton also took part in the festivities a year ago.

With Senior Bowl practices set to kick off on Tuesday, which players on each squad should the Seahawks be keeping a close eye on?

National Team

Cody Mauch, OL, North Dakota State

Missing teeth and flaunting long blonde locks, Mauch looks like he should be starring in the show Vikings rather than suiting up on Sundays. But after initially arriving in Fargo as a 221-pound tight end, he's transformed himself into one of the most intriguing offensive line prospects in this year's class.

Now built with a powerful 303-pound frame and offering ample versatility after playing left tackle for the Bison in 2022, his athleticism and nastiness at the point of attack should draw plenty of attention in Mobile and the two-time All-American may get some opportunities to play center and guard as well, further bolstering his stock.

Chase Brown, RB, Illinois

A dynamic back with a track background who proved he can handle a large workload in his final season with the Fighting Illini, Brown racked up more than 1,600 rushing yards and scored 10 touchdowns. Though he's not a big back at only 200 pounds and won't bowl over defenders, he's a tough-nosed runner who will occasionally push the pile and creates extra yardage slipping through arm tackles.

He made substantial improvements running between the tackles and also added versatility to his resume by setting career-highs in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns as a junior. He will be one of several standout backs to monitor in Mobile.

Andre Carter, EDGE, Army

Only a few weeks ago, it looked like Carter might not get a chance to compete in the NFL due to legislative changes preventing players from the armed service academies from postponing mandatory military service. However, a provision was passed that paved the way for him to participate in Mobile and continue pursuing his NFL dream.

One of the best players ever to suit up at a service academy, the 6-foot-7, 260-pound edge defender was one of college football's most prolific pass rushers in 2021, racking up 14.5 sacks and earning Third-Team All-American honors. After seeing his numbers across the board plummet last season, he will have a shot to prove he can get the job done as a rusher against elite competition in Mobile.

Ivan Pace Jr., LB, Cincinnati

An aggressive heat-seeking missile at linebacker who can stop the run, wreak havoc as a blitzer, and get the job done in coverage, Pace successfully made the jump from MAC competition at Miami (OH) to the AAC conference with Cincinnati, racking up 81 tackles and 9.0 sacks in his lone season with the Bearcats. Measurements will be critical for him in Mobile, as he weighed under 240 pounds at the college level and doesn't possess ideal length. With that said, he's a dynamic playmaker who can hold his own in all facets of the game and will have a great chance to earn himself some bucks this week.

Keeanu Benton, DL, Wisconsin

A massive immovable object in the trenches, the 317-pound Benton created major problems for Big Ten opponents aiming to run the football against the Badgers. One of the more powerful interior defenders in this class, he regularly overpowered guards and centers to drive them into the backfield while recording 10 tackles for loss as a senior. While he isn't known for his pass rushing prowess and likely will be an early down player in the league, he did produce 4.5 sacks last season and his stock will skyrocket if he flashes as a rusher this week.

J.L. Skinner, S, Boise State

A former multi-sport star in high school, Skinner possesses all the physical traits teams crave in a modern NFL strong safety. Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 218 pounds, he's an ex-track standout with excellent straight line speed and underrated ball skills as evidenced by his four interceptions in 2022. He will arrive in Mobile with some scheme-related questions pertaining to his change of direction skills and versatility, but he can silence critics by turning in a strong week and showing off his immense talents as a do-it-all defender.

American Team

Rashee Rice, WR, SMU



Built with an impressive 6-foot-3, 206-pound frame, Rice can take the top off of defenses as a vertical threat while also churning out yards after the catch in bulk working from either the outside or the slot. Capable of doing damage in a myriad of ways, he caught nearly 100 passes for 1,355 yards and 10 touchdowns in his final season with the Mustangs, emerging as one of the premier wideouts in the country. Going against the best senior defensive backs in Mobile, he will have a chance to cement his status as a first round talent this week.

Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

An athletic Y-tight end who can make plays downfield as a receiver and hold up as a blocker in the trenches, Musgrave will be a bit more of a projection for teams than some prospects in Mobile. He only started 13 games for the Beavers and caught just 11 passes in his final collegiate season. But in a limited sample size, the 250-pound tight end exhibited the ability to get open down the seam and on crossing routes and if he can put on a show in the Senior Bowl, he may have as much to gain as any player on either squad in regard to draft value.

O'Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida

A mountain of a man at 6-foot-4, 347 pounds, Torrence jumped right into Florida's starting lineup after transferring from Louisiana Lafayette and immediately made his presence felt against elite SEC defenders. While at his best when he can use his mass and power to physically impose his will on opponents, he will surprise with his lateral movement skills in the run game as well and can handle both gap and zone schemes.

Pass protection has been more hit and miss, particularly when he's been tasked with blocking athletic defensive tackles or trying to pick up twist stunts. Going against the best of the best this week, he will have a chance to prove he has made strides in that regard in Mobile.

John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota

A load of blocker at 6-4, 320 pounds, Schmitz plays to his massive size and earned a well-deserved reputation as a menacing, tenacious road-grader. Playing with ideal leverage and powerful, active hands, he consistently created push off the snap on gap-run plays and showcased enough lateral quickness to excel on zone concepts as well.

While his overall athletic profile may not be the best at his position from this class, he's difficult to overpower in pass protection and sets a heavy anchor, preventing defenders from bullying him back into the quarterback's lap. After giving up just two sacks last season, he could push himself into first round discussion with an excellent week in Mobile.

Byron Young, DL, Alabama

Seeing significant action as a freshman for the Crimson Tide, Young has been a staple of their defensive line for the past four seasons. Possessing a thick lower half and powerful upper body with quick, thumping hands, he can be difficult to move lining up in multiple alignments in the trenches as a run defender and steadily improved as a pass rusher throughout his time in Tuscaloosa.

He enters the pre-draft process with legitimate athleticism concerns and will need to bulk up to play inside full-time in the NFL, but he's a physical, gritty player who possesses the body archetype to be a quality 3-4 defensive tackle at the next level.

Julius Brents, DB, Kansas State

Spending two seasons with Iowa before transferring to Kansas State, Brents enjoyed a breakout senior campaign for the upstart Wildcats, producing a career-best four interceptions and a forced fumble for the Big 12 champions. Though he lacks the elite speed Woolen wowed with in Mobile a year ago, his 6-foot-4, 204-pound frame and long arms will make him one of the most fascinating prospects to evaluate covering top tier receiving talent. If he's able to match up well in one-on-ones and perform well during the week, he could make some serious dough heading towards the draft.

