Dallas, TX

Charleys Philly Steaks and Wings Expanding Across DFW

By Amber D. Browne
 4 days ago
Four Charleys Philly Steaks and Wings locations are set to open in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in coming months. The cheesesteak franchises are owned by Omar Sebita who told What Now Dallas that he’s excited about bringing the fast-casual restaurant concept to diners.

“Some people know the food, know the product. But, others who do not, I’m actually excited for them to try it for the first time. I think it will be great,” Sebita said.

Two locations— Mansfield and Venus —will be standalone restaurants, while two others will be inside Walmart Supercenters in Granbury and in Cleburne . All four planned locations will have sit-down seating available for diners. “They’re all being built at the same time,” Sebita said.

  • 1616 West Henderson St., Cleburne, TX 76033 (April 2023)
  • 735 West U.S. 377, Granbury, TX 76048 (April 2023)
  • 1971 U.S. 287 Frontage Rd., Ste. 121, Mansfield, TX 76063 (June 2023)
  • 104 North FM 157, Venus, TX 76084 (August 2023)

Sebita said Charleys has been revamped to offer strictly steak or chicken. “Your choice on the chicken side, you have a little more variety whether it be buffalo, teriyaki. The fan favorite is usually the California, which is basically just ranch dressing with the Philly chicken steak and normal toppings,” he explained. “The steak is 100% beef.” Sebita said part of what draws customers to Charleys is the unique way the meat is trimmed, in thin slices.

All locations will offer wings, as well. “You’ll have all the wings—bone-in, bone-out—with, I believe, 12 different flavors,” Sebita said. Other menu offerings include French fries, which can be topped with cheese and bacon, chips, and several lemonade flavors.



