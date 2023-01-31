Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Chicago Sky sign forward Elizabeth Williams in free agency
The Chicago Sky have added another name to the roster this offseason. Chicago inked a deal with forward/center Elizabeth Williams, the team announced on Friday. “We are so excited to have Elizabeth in a Chicago Sky uniform,” Sky general manager and head coach James Wade said. “For as long...
NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious Altercation
The National Basketball Association tends to be a very physical sport, but one superstar took it too far in a recent game. During a game on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023, between the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers, Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks egregiously whacked fellow NBA superstar and Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Donovan Mitchell in the groin area.
Sports World Not Happy With ESPN's Decision Sunday
The sports world - well, New York Knicks fans, at least - is not happy with ESPN's decision on Sunday. The 2023 Pro Bowl Game was airing on both ESPN and ABC on Sunday afternoon. The New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers game was scheduled to start on ESPN, but the Pro Bowl was running late. So, ...
NBA Makes Major Announcement After Brawl
The National Basketball Association has handed down numerous suspensions after a major altercation and brawl broke out during a game between the Orlando Magic and Minnesota Timberwolves.
NBC Sports
Potential All-Star Game replacements for Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving
The Warriors' worse fears -- a season ending leg injury to Stephen Curry -- were put to rest with an MRI on Sunday, but the point guard still remains sidelined and will likely be out through the All-Star break. While Golden State turns to their bench to try to make...
NBC Sports
Tennis pro Varvara Lepchenko’s doping ban cut to 21 months
Former top-20 tennis player and U.S. Olympian Varvara Lepchenko’s doping suspension for use of a banned stimulant was reduced from four years to 21 months as part of an agreement with the International Tennis Federation. The agreement was reached after Lepchenko appealed her suspension to the Court of Arbitration...
NBC Sports
Can Nunn help Wizards' 3-point shooting?
WASHINGTON -- One glance at Kendrick Nunn's 3-point numbers for this season would not suggest he will help lift the Wizards' below-league-average outside shooting. But Nunn has a history as a long-range marksman that suggests considerable upside in that area. Nunn has also been shooting much better as of late,...
NBC Sports
Ant more surprised by Fox's NBA All-Star snub than his own
The NBA All-Star reserves were announced Thursday, and neither Kings star De'Aaron Fox nor Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards made the cut. While there's a case to be made for both players as All-Stars, Edwards couldn't believe Fox wasn't named to the roster. "I didn't even watch it. I knew...
NBC Sports
Why Kerr deems Warriors' loss to Timberwolves 'unforgivable'
With the second half of the 2022-23 NBA season well underway, the Warriors needed their latest road trip to go well. Though Golden State started out strong Monday with a win over an on-the-rise Oklahoma City Thunder team, it catastrophically blew a 14-point fourth-quarter lead against the Minnesota Timberwolves two days later and lost in overtime.
NBC Sports
Noah Lyles runs personal best and is coming for Usain Bolt’s world record
Noah Lyles ran a personal-best time in the 60m on Saturday, then reaffirmed record-breaking intentions for the 100m and, especially, the 200m, where Usain Bolt holds the fastest times in history. Lyles, the world 200m champion, won the 60m sprint in 6.51 seconds at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix...
