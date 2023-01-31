ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: MRI negative for Eagles LG Landon Dickerson (elbow)

By Field Level Media
An MRI on Philadelphia Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson's hyperextended right elbow came back negative, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Tuesday.

Dickerson, a first-time Pro Bowl selection this season, is expected to play in Super Bowl LVII while wearing a brace on his arm, per the report.

The second-year player was injured during the fourth quarter of Sunday's 31-7 win against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game.

Dickerson, 24, started all 17 games in the 2022 regular season.

He has played in 31 games (30 starts) since being drafted in the second round out of Alabama in 2021. --Field Level Media

