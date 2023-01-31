Report: MRI negative for Eagles LG Landon Dickerson (elbow)

Whoever is starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers next season, he will have star left tackle Trent Williams there to protect him. The 10-time Pro Bowl selection had referenced thinking about retirement two days after the 49ers fell 31-7 to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game last week. However, he said definitively on Saturday that he will be playing for the team in the 2023 and 2024...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO