U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff goes to bat for two proposed land preservation projects in Georgia

Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
Arizona’s new attorney general to use election fraud unit to boost voting rights
Democrat Kris Mayes will repurpose unit created by Republican predecessor to focus on protecting voting access
KSAT 12
Ted Cruz, who’s running for a third term, again files bill to limit U.S. senators to two terms
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz reintroduced a bill last week to limit senators from serving more than two six-year terms, even as he stands by plans to run for his third.
click orlando
State senator announces bill to require Asian American studies in Florida schools
State Sen. Linda Stewart has announced a bill that would require instruction of Asian American culture and history. Senate Bill 294 has bipartisan support with co-sponsor Republican Anna Rodriguez, whose senate district includes South Florida. [TRENDING: Here’s why Orlando International Airport goes by MCO, not OIA | Florida mother sues...
Bill to Abolish the ATF and Other Bills Introduced This Week in the House
With the start of the new Congress, there have been plenty of bills introduced, and instead of doing an article on each bill as I did recently, it will be easier to mention more than one bill at a time. I will also provide updates on the actions taken on the bills. Here are a few of the bills, with more to come.
Ron DeSantis responds to Donald Trump’s recent attacks
Former President Donald Trump took aim at Gov Ron DeSantis’ leadership of Florida during the worst of the Covid-19 crisis during a recent campaign swing through New Hampshire and South Carolina. On Tuesday, Mr DeSantis fired back.“When you’re an elected executive, you have to make all kinds of decisions,” Mr DeSantis said. “You got to steer that ship. And the good thing is, is that the people are able to render a judgment on that – whether they re-elect you or not. “And I’m happy to say, you know, in my case, not only did we win re-election, we...
MAGA House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene DOWNPLAYS Death Of Tyre Nichols, Blames 'Democrat-Controlled' Memphis For 29-Year-Old's Murder
MAGA House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene downplayed the death of Tyre Nichols this week while also calling for an investigation into the death of Ashli Babbitt, RadarOnline.com has learned.Greene’s surprising remarks came on Tuesday as she sat for a House Oversight Committee hearing alongside House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and other House Republicans on the panel.Although the 48-year-old Georgia House Rep. denounced Nichols’ death at the hands of five Memphis, Tennessee police officers as “tragic,” she also blamed the 29-year-old’s murder on the “Democrat-controlled” city he died in.Greene also said Nichols’ death wasn’t “an issue of racism” because both...
Georgia Senate passes terrorism bill with potentially stiffer penalties for protesters
Wednesday morning, the Georgia State Senate passed a bill which empowers the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to identify, investigate, arrest and prosecute individuals that commit acts of terrorism. According to Senate Bill 11, the GBI will have the right to work independently and alongside law enforcement agencies, and request the assistance of other law enforcement […] The post Georgia Senate passes terrorism bill with potentially stiffer penalties for protesters appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Virginia Senate passes bill legalizing same-sex marriage in state code with bipartisan vote
A bill adding language in the state code legalizing same-sex marriage passed the Virginia Senate with a bipartisan vote.
Lawmakers want to rename a portion of Rep. John Lewis Way for former President Donald Trump
The change would only affect less than a third of a mile of the roadway near the Capitol building.
WECT
One North Carolina State Senator responds to the discussion on the ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights’
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina state Republicans have introduced another version of the ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights’ that the State Senate and House saw last year but ultimately didn’t pass. Democratic Senator Kandie Smith representing Pitt & Edgecombe Counties says she has and always will...
Tennessee ‘Drag show bill’ advances to House committee, Senate floor
In front of a packed house, the Tennessee House Criminal Justice Subcommittee voted to advance a bill to potentially criminalize certain drag shows.
North Carolina Bill Would Require Sheriffs to Comply with Immigration Enforcement
RALEIGH, NC - A new bill proposed by a group of Republican legislators in North Carolina may force Democratic Governor Roy Cooper’s hand on immigration control. North Carolina House Bill 10, titled, “An Act to Require Compliance with Immigration Detainers and Administrative Warrants and to Require Certain Reports From Local Law Enforcement” is sponsored by Rep. Destin Hall (R-Caldwell), Rep. Brenden Jones (R-Columbus), Rep. Jason Saine (R-Lincoln), and Rep. Carson Smith (R-Pender). If passed, the bill would require local sheriffs to identify criminal illegal aliens in their jails and comply with detainer requests from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
VIDEO FOR YOU: Sen. Raphael Warnock on fighting for Georgia
EDITORS/NEWS DIRECTORS:The Associated Press is offering video of newly reelected Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia talking about using his first full term to continue cutting deals with Republicans and delivering results for his home state. Use it on your broadcasts, websites, social media platforms and elsewhere.___GET THE VIDEO: Reelected Senator Warnock on fighting for Georgia ...
9 GOP-led states ask judge to end DACA program protections for "Dreamers"
Nine Republican-led states asked a federal judge in Texas Tuesday to strike down a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program rule that protects undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children. Driving the news: The latest lawsuit challenging the Obama-era policy seeks to halt protections for renewing...
Article V Convention of States Nearly Clears Montana State Senate
It cleared the Montana State Senate on first reading. It cleared the Montana State Senate on second reading. But then on third reading a proposed Convention of States failed in a tie 25-25 vote. State Senator Tom McGillvray (R-Billings) is pushing SJ2 in the Montana Senate which would call for...
South Carolina House passes measure to declare fentanyl a Schedule 1 drug
(The Center Square) — The South Carolina House of Representatives passed a measure to declare fentanyl a Schedule 1 drug and increase the penalties for anyone who pushes the illicit drug. H.3503 mandates at least 10 years in prison for a first offense and 25 years for subsequent offenses. It also allows judges to increase the sentence to 25 years for the first offense. On Thursday, the state House voted...
Questions remain about Arkansas Senate Bill 43
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The cold weather didn't stop state representatives from meeting at the Capitol on Wednesday— and Senate Bill 43 passed through a House Committee with a new amendment. Though there are still lots of questions about what the bill is trying to do. “We're trying...
Bill adding more catalytic converter felonies passes VA Senate
Senators Ryan McDougle and William Stanley, Jr. claimed a victory in the General Assembly this week with a bill that adds to the list of felonies associated with stolen catalytic converters.
