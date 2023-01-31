ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Introducing Barbara’s House, an empowerment for those living in our public housing

A nonprofit organization in the town of Greenwich that’s been providing a host of services to an often-overlooked residential population has a new name and a new location and it is thriving. For over 60 years it was known by its acronym CCI for Community Centers Inc. located next door to Glory’s Diner. But its new name spells out its history, “Barbara’s’ House.” For it was Barbara Nolan, a pioneering social worker who opened CCI’s doors in 1955 as an advocate for those most in need in our community, those living in our public housing.
The Debate Over the Future of Witherell

Converting Nathaniel Witherell to a privately managed facility started with a simple idea:. If Witherell is losing money, perhaps handing the reins over to a for profit firm would solve its fiscal woes. But since then the process of deciding how this idea would work – if at all –...
Column: Greenwich’s Budget Priorities

Budget season is now upon us and last week I presented the First Selectman’s budget proposal to the Board of Estimate and Taxation’s Budget Committee. This is nowhere near being the final product that will go before the Representative Town Meeting in May for a final vote, but it represents my vision for the town and the year ahead.
Column: January 2023 Greenwich Real Estate Market Craters

January 2023 was a horrible month for the Greenwich real estate market. Sales of single-family homes were down 38% from January 2022. The biggest drop was in what has traditionally been the bread and butter of the market; the segment from $1-2 million. In that price range, sales were down 66% from last year. Clearly, the high interest rates, which were only raised again this week, are choking off demand in price ranges under $2 million. The Fed is willing to put us into a severe recession to lower year over year inflation. At the same time, they are totally ignoring that the recent month over month inflation shows an inflation rate that is well within the Fed’s target range.
