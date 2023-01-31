January 2023 was a horrible month for the Greenwich real estate market. Sales of single-family homes were down 38% from January 2022. The biggest drop was in what has traditionally been the bread and butter of the market; the segment from $1-2 million. In that price range, sales were down 66% from last year. Clearly, the high interest rates, which were only raised again this week, are choking off demand in price ranges under $2 million. The Fed is willing to put us into a severe recession to lower year over year inflation. At the same time, they are totally ignoring that the recent month over month inflation shows an inflation rate that is well within the Fed’s target range.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO