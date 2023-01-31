Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Pair sentenced after man stabbed with machete
Two men have been sentenced after a man was attacked and stabbed with a machete. Leicestershire Police said it happened in the early hours of 14 August while the 21-year-old victim was on a night out in Leicester city centre. CCTV showed Joel Lanycia, 19, punching the victim, with Lanycia...
BBC
Man jailed after slashing stranger in the face
A man who slashed a stranger with a Stanley knife while he was sitting in a car with his friend has been jailed for four years and one month. Derbyshire Police said Aiden Farmer approached a vehicle in a car park opposite the Pillar of Rock pub in Bolsover on 1 March last year.
BBC
Kieron Moore murder: Man who killed 20-year-old jailed for life
A man who fatally stabbed a 20-year-old has been jailed for life for murder. Mason Mills will serve a minimum of 21 years in prison for killing Kieron Moore in Leicester on 12 November 2021. Leicestershire Police said a doctor performed open heart surgery on Mr Moore at the scene...
BBC
Haverhill: Harley Barfield died after stab wound to heart
A teenager who was attacked in a Suffolk car park died from multiple organ failure and a stab wound to the heart, an inquest opening heard. Harley Barfield suffered multiple stab and puncture wounds in Haverhill on 9 January and died in hospital two days later. A 16-year-old boy has...
BBC
Paedophile pop star Gary Glitter freed from prison
Disgraced former pop star Gary Glitter has been freed from prison after serving half his 16-year jail term. Glitter, whose real name is Paul Gadd, was sentenced in 2015 for attempted rape, four counts of indecent assault and one of having sex with a girl under 13. The judge said...
BBC
Tyre Nichols: Sixth police officer fired
A sixth police officer involved in the events leading to the arrest of Tyre Nichols has been fired, the Memphis police department has said. An internal police investigation found officer Preston Hemphill had "violated multiple department policies," including stun gun deployment rules. Mr Nichols, a 29-year-old father, died in hospital...
BBC
Child abuser Andrew Hadwin dies in HMP Durham awaiting sentence
A child abuser who fed his victims soap and forced them into boiling showers has died in prison while awaiting sentence. Andrew Hadwin, 39, and his partner Cheryl Pickles, 35, both of Bowburn, County Durham, were found guilty of child neglect in January. Hadwin, who was also convicted of raping...
BBC
Epsom College head Emma Pattison found dead with husband and daughter, 7
The head of Epsom College has been found dead along with her husband and seven-year-old daughter in a property on school grounds. Emma Pattison, 45, her husband George, 39, and their daughter Lettie were found dead at 01:10 GMT on Sunday. Surrey Police said they were called to the private...
BBC
Accused was not impaired at time of double killing, says psychiatrist
A forensic psychiatrist has told a court he does not believe a mental illness drove a man to kill a mother and her two-year-old daughter. Andrew Innes, 52, denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke, saying he was suffering from a steroid-induced psychosis. Innes, from Dundee, admits killing Ms Burke and...
BBC
Snapchat: Video shows drug driving before fatal crash
Video footage shows a man drink and drug driving on the day of a crash in which he killed his close friend. The film, used as evidence in the case was sent on Snapchat and sees Ricky Davies, 30, from Rhymney, Caerphilly, behind the wheel under the influence. Davies, who...
BBC
David Carrick: Met Police officer raped by ex-policeman will be at his sentencing
Serial rapist and disgraced former police officer David Carrick will be sentenced this week for his crimes, which spanned 17 years. "Michelle", herself a serving police officer and senior to him, was among his earliest victims, and plans to be at his sentencing. "Charming, very charming, very jolly, very happy....
BBC
Two suspects arrested in California 'cartel-style' murder
Two men have been arrested - one of them after a gun battle with police - for the "cartel-style execution" in California last month of a family, including a teen mother and her baby. Angel Uriarte, 35, was wounded in a shootout with police as he was detained and was...
BBC
Oliver Steeper: Appeal launched by parents after baby death case dropped
The parents of a baby who died after choking on food at a nursery have launched an appeal after learning no-one will face criminal charges. Oliver Steeper died in hospital in September 2021, days after the medical emergency at Jelly Beans Day Nursery in Ashford, Kent. His parents said they...
BBC
Snapchat: Ricky Davies filmed driving while smoking drugs
An unlicensed driver killed a close friend in a crash after a weekend of drink and drugs, a court heard. Snapchat footage showed Ricky Davies, 30, from Rhymney, Caerphilly, smoking cannabis as he drove and a passenger shouting "we ain't coming home". Dafydd Hughes, 18, from Abertysswg, died after they...
BBC
Boy, 12, falls two storeys from East Kilbride school stairwell
A 12-year-old boy has been treated for multiple injuries after falling from the top of a two-storey stairwell in a South Lanarkshire school. The first year pupil at St Andrew's and St Bride's High in East Kilbride is believed to have fallen through the centre of the stairway on Thursday.
BBC
Joanne Shreeves: Woman hurled cement at neighbours in bitter feud
A woman hurled rocks and wet concrete over her next-door neighbours' fence during a bitter and lengthy feud in east London, a court has heard. Joanne Shreeves, 52, had been arguing with neighbours Sandra Durdin, 62, and Trevor Dempsey, 58, over several years. Stratford Magistrates' Court was shown videos showing...
BBC
Berwickshire fisherman dragged to his death by creel ropes
A fisherman was dragged to his death after his ankle got caught in a rope shooting creels off his boat, a sheriff has concluded. Peter Gray, of Cove in Berwickshire, was trying to untangle creels on the Saint Peter when the accident occurred. It prompted a major rescue operation on...
BBC
Martin Underwood: Ex-Army sergeant jailed for attacks on women
A former army sergeant who threatened to kill one woman and tried to suffocate another during sex has been jailed for more than six years. Martin Underwood, 48, from Worsborough, South Yorkshire, was told he posed a "significant risk" to future partners by a judge at Sheffield Crown Court. He...
BBC
Farnborough Crufts winner jailed over dog attack on visitor
A Crufts winner has been jailed after her dog mauled the leg of a visitor to her home. Margaret Peacock, 70, was convicted of being in charge of the Belgian Malinois while it was dangerously out of control, following a trial in December. The dog, called Mako, bit into the...
BBC
New Leeds sighting of wanted man with half an ear
Police have renewed an appeal for a wanted man after "a reliable sighting" sparked a major search in Leeds. Officers received information in relation to Dale Poppleton, from Bradford, who is wanted in connection with a serious offence. Armed officers, supported by a National Police Air Service helicopter, were deployed...
Comments / 0