Amarillo, TX

Amarillo is One of the Best Places to Get Married in the US

Wedding season is coming up and if you're wondering where you should get married, well good news. Amarillo. Amarillo is where you should get married. You might be wanting a mountain wedding, a beach wedding, or running off to Vegas. Let's stop right there, and think about the beautiful wedding you could have in Amarillo.
The Desperate Search For A Woman’s Missing Son From Amarillo

A woman's missing son has been reported and Amarillo Police Department's Special Victims Unit is working to find him. According to what little information could be given out by the APD's Facebook page. On January 26th Gregory Francis Pratillo, born March 7th, 1967 was reported missing by his mother. According to Pratillo's mother, the last time she had been in contact with him was around 8-9 years ago.
Is It The Right Time To Buy Or Sell Your Amarillo Home?

It's always one of the toughest questions to answer. When is the right time to put my house on the market?. It can be an even tougher question to ask when is the right time to buy a home? Well, we have a little bit of insight as to whether or not right now is the time to do either in Amarillo.
A Quick Lesson In How To Handle Good News From Pampa, TX

Before you go firing your lips off at the hip because you've got a chronic case of hot headed know-it-all-ness that you can't wait to showoff online, think twice. Recently, I and several other people, were reminded how beautification projects work in a city. It was a quick lesson in...
PAMPA, TX
This Amarillo Business Isn’t Cold in a Grave, It’s Open

Yes, it may be wintertime, but ice cream tastes its best when it's freezing outside. Amarillo has its share of great places to get ice cream and it seems that more and more of those places are closing. Earlier this week, we shared that Sweet Charlie's looks to have closed for good. During the previous Sweet Charlie's conversation, someone had said that Cold Stone Creamery was closing.
Does This Mean No More Rolled Ice Cream in Amarillo?

It's always fun when Amarillo gets a place that is cool and unique. A place that you can find in the bigger cities. For us, that was rolled ice cream. Rolled ice cream was available in the bigger cities and it was a cool treat. Amarillo finally had a few places open up that made the cool rolled ice cream in 2018.
Curse of the Concrete Island on Amarillo’s 6th Street

Route 66 in Amarillo is a great place to stop and enjoy some antique shopping some delicious food and a walk or drive down a street that used to be the bee's knees in its heyday. However, this isn't about Route 66, this is about a building that has been on its own island on 6th Street right next to The Nat.
One Person Injured in Amarillo Hotel Robbery

The Amarillo crime spree continues with an early morning robbery. The Amarillo Police Department was called to the Extend A Suites Hotel located at 3411 I-40 West on Wednesday, February 1st. The call came in at 7:05 AM. An employee of Extend a Suites was assaulted by the suspect. The...
Sell Your Stuff at the Borger Community Garage Sale

Did you know that you can find treasure troves of items that are worth money at garage sales?. Many people hold garage sales to get rid of the stuff they don't want anymore. A lot of times some of this stuff is worth money. You'll have to do your research or follow thrift store treasure hunters on social media, but garage sales have lots of treasures.
BORGER, TX
