Amarillo is One of the Best Places to Get Married in the US
Wedding season is coming up and if you're wondering where you should get married, well good news. Amarillo. Amarillo is where you should get married. You might be wanting a mountain wedding, a beach wedding, or running off to Vegas. Let's stop right there, and think about the beautiful wedding you could have in Amarillo.
Cheaper Bus Pass In Amarillo? Some Can Pay Just Half Price Now.
Trying to get around town when you don't have a car or driver's license can not only be tough, but expensive. I mean, taking a rideshare or cab everywhere isn't precisely fiscally responsible unless you're loaded with a fat bank account. I think it's safe to say the majority of...
Two Doors, One Store, Two Jails At Kohl’s In Amarillo
County lines are a strange thing. Potter and Randall County lines are no exception. See, for a while I wanted to move over to Randall County. For one, my taxes cost more living in Potter County. Secondly, I know that I will inevitably get called to jury duty a lot more.
Amarillo Police Helps Family With Missing Son Eight Years Later
Family is interesting. Some members you are really close to. Some you don't want to even admit you are related to. Every family has their troubles. They have stories we don't want everyone to know about. We have heated arguments. We say things we don't mean. We say things we...
The Desperate Search For A Woman’s Missing Son From Amarillo
A woman's missing son has been reported and Amarillo Police Department's Special Victims Unit is working to find him. According to what little information could be given out by the APD's Facebook page. On January 26th Gregory Francis Pratillo, born March 7th, 1967 was reported missing by his mother. According to Pratillo's mother, the last time she had been in contact with him was around 8-9 years ago.
Is it Illegal in Texas to Use My Neighbors Dumpster?
During the great dumpster issue of 2022, I didn't know that I could possibly be breaking the law. Heck, all I wanted was to get rid of my trash. I would sometimes have to make do with what I had. So when we were down to just one dumpster empty...
Is It The Right Time To Buy Or Sell Your Amarillo Home?
It's always one of the toughest questions to answer. When is the right time to put my house on the market?. It can be an even tougher question to ask when is the right time to buy a home? Well, we have a little bit of insight as to whether or not right now is the time to do either in Amarillo.
A Quick Lesson In How To Handle Good News From Pampa, TX
Before you go firing your lips off at the hip because you've got a chronic case of hot headed know-it-all-ness that you can't wait to showoff online, think twice. Recently, I and several other people, were reminded how beautification projects work in a city. It was a quick lesson in...
Gone In 8 Photos: Watch The Demolition of One Of Amarillo’s First buildings.
Anyone who was around to see the demolition of this piece of Amarillo history must have been lucky. In 1965, the then 76-year-old Amarillo Hotel was demolished in a spectacular fashion, proving a spectacle for onlookers at the time to watch and unlikely forget, and for you to see thanks to these photos that have immortalized this scene in local history.
Dumpster Held Hostage In Amarillo Business’ Showdown With City
**UPDATE** Negotiations have been made and the two entities have peacefully resolved the matter of the missing dumpster. You know the old saying you don't know what you've got until it's gone. Well, a local business is feeling the loss of something very needed. This is something we usually take...
Sometimes an Email is All You Need to Fix a Problem in Amarillo
I will be the first to say that the City of Amarillo doesn't always get the thanks that they deserve. So I am going to be the first to shout, thank you. I had a problem I was facing at my house and I handled it the right way. I...
This Amarillo Business Isn’t Cold in a Grave, It’s Open
Yes, it may be wintertime, but ice cream tastes its best when it's freezing outside. Amarillo has its share of great places to get ice cream and it seems that more and more of those places are closing. Earlier this week, we shared that Sweet Charlie's looks to have closed for good. During the previous Sweet Charlie's conversation, someone had said that Cold Stone Creamery was closing.
Last Minute Hold Up in Murder of Three Teenage Boys in Amarillo
A cold winter day here in Amarillo saw John Balentine put an end to three teenage boys while they were sleeping back in 1998. It's been twenty-five years since that fateful night. There have been a few close calls after Balentine received the death penalty. He was as close as...
What We Would Do To Live in This Beautiful 2-Story Log Home in Amarillo
Looking for the perfect log cabin escape? Look no further than this stunning 2-story, 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom log house located at 6115 Grimes Cir in Amarillo, TX. With over 3,300 square feet of living space, this log house is perfect for families or anyone who wants to enjoy the peace and tranquility of a cabin escape.
Does This Mean No More Rolled Ice Cream in Amarillo?
It's always fun when Amarillo gets a place that is cool and unique. A place that you can find in the bigger cities. For us, that was rolled ice cream. Rolled ice cream was available in the bigger cities and it was a cool treat. Amarillo finally had a few places open up that made the cool rolled ice cream in 2018.
This Awesome Playground Was Built In 5 Days, By Volunteers
This past weekend I visited a playground that is honestly one of the nicest I've ever seen. This park was surprising for several reasons, one of which being how it was built. The park is in Clinton, OK. Just a couple of hours to the east. You know Clinton. That's...
Curse of the Concrete Island on Amarillo’s 6th Street
Route 66 in Amarillo is a great place to stop and enjoy some antique shopping some delicious food and a walk or drive down a street that used to be the bee's knees in its heyday. However, this isn't about Route 66, this is about a building that has been on its own island on 6th Street right next to The Nat.
A Dive Into The Facebook Rabbit Hole of Amarillo Corruption Theories
Want to get entertained and be left questioning your local politics at the same time? Check out this Facebook group that dives into some sketchy places in Amarillo. With a decent-sized following of 6,919, the Facebook group Take It In The Gas's primary goal is to expose corruption and sketchy things going on in local politics.
One Person Injured in Amarillo Hotel Robbery
The Amarillo crime spree continues with an early morning robbery. The Amarillo Police Department was called to the Extend A Suites Hotel located at 3411 I-40 West on Wednesday, February 1st. The call came in at 7:05 AM. An employee of Extend a Suites was assaulted by the suspect. The...
Sell Your Stuff at the Borger Community Garage Sale
Did you know that you can find treasure troves of items that are worth money at garage sales?. Many people hold garage sales to get rid of the stuff they don't want anymore. A lot of times some of this stuff is worth money. You'll have to do your research or follow thrift store treasure hunters on social media, but garage sales have lots of treasures.
