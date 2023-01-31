ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
22-year-old killed, teen injured in shooting that led to car crash, Garland police say

GARLAND, Texas — Garland police have opened a murder investigation to look into a shooting that caused a car crash at an apartment building early Sunday morning. The department said this happened on Feb. 5. in the 4600 block of Saturn Road by Northwest Highway. Police and fire departments were called shortly before 12:30 a.m. about a vehicle that crashed into a building and caught fire.
fox4news.com

Murder victim found after car crashes into Garland apartment building

GARLAND, Texas - Police are investigating the murder of a 22-year-old man who was found in a car that was on fire after it crashed into a Garland apartment building early Sunday morning. This happened just before 12:30 a.m., when Garland Fire and Police departments were called out to the...
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 13200 Spanish Bat Court

On November 3, 2023 at about 11:05 PM Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 13200 block of Spanish Bay Court. The preliminary investigation determined; a man suffered multiple gunshots by an unknown suspect. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and the victim died from his injuries. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 019660–2023.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Arlington Police Investigating Gun Scare in Hospital ER, Suspect at Large

Arlington Police are working on an active situation at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital in which officers say a woman entered the Emergency Room lobby displaying a handgun at about 8:55 a.m. on Saturday. According to police, no shots were fired. The suspect fled before officers arrived and she was...
CBS DFW

Woman who displayed handgun inside Arlington Memorial Hospital fatally shot by deputies

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The woman who displayed a handgun inside Arlington Memorial Hospital Saturday morning has died, police said.Police said at 8:55 a.m. Feb. 4, officers were notified by staff that a woman entered the emergency room lobby, displayed a handgun and began making suicidal comments. A security employee at the hospital confronted the woman and told her she needed to leave, police said. She then exited the building and left the property before officers arrived.Once investigators identified the woman, they pushed out a bulletin to regional law enforcement partners. Shortly after, deputies with the Denton County Sheriff's Office found an unoccupied vehicle related to the incident in the parking lot of Greenbelt Corridor Park.Deputies searched the trails in the park and found the woman, who in turn pointed a weapon at them.The DCSO said that after refusing to comply with demands to drop the weapon, deputies fired theirs—striking and killing her.The woman's identity has not been publicly released at this time and this remains and ongoing investigation.
dpdbeat.com

Man arrested in connection with tamarin monkey case at Dallas Zoo

Davion Irvin also has been charged with two counts of burglary to a building. These charges are in connection to the clouded leopard and tamarin monkey cases. The investigation into the death of the vulture is ongoing and Irvin is not linked to this case at this time. Irvin has...
WFAA

Denton fatal stabbing suspect arrested in Oklahoma, police say

DENTON, Texas — A man suspected of fatally stabbing another man in Denton was arrested in Oklahoma on Saturday morning, Denton police said in a news release. The Denton Police Department (DPD) said officers were flagged down at approximately 8:06 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 in the 3500 block of N. Elm Street regarding a man who had been stabbed in the chest at a residence in the 200 block of Benjamin Street. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was later declared dead from the stab wounds.
fox4news.com

Crash on I-30 in Dallas leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

DALLAS - Several lanes along I-30 had to be closed for a time Sunday morning because of a fatal crash involving three vehicles in Dallas. The wreck happened just before 3 a.m., in the westbound lanes of the interstate, near Chalk Hill Road. The cause of the crash is still...
CBS DFW

As many as 50 narcotics cases in jeopardy after Plano police officer loses job

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Collin County authorities say as many as 50 narcotics cases could be in jeopardy now that a former Plano police officer has pleaded guilty to a felony domestic abuse charge that cost him his job. Zachary Petty agreed to a plea deal that will keep his record clean if he completes eight years of deferred adjudication.The victim in this case is the widow of Richardson police officer David Sherrard, who was shot and killed in the line of duty five years ago. Nicole Sherrard filed a police report last year accusing Petty, who she was in a relationship with, of continuous domestic violence. She posted that she agreed with the sentence and called the abuse she experienced "worse than anyone will ever know."
spectrumlocalnews.com

Over 20 people arrested, charged in East Texas PPP-related fraud

SHERMAN, Texas — Twenty-three people are caught in the crosshairs of a federal indictment, charged with a money laundering conspiracy in East Texas. “The source of the laundered funds is alleged to include fraud based on business email compromise, romance scams, unemployment insurance fraud, and Payroll Protection Program (PPP) fraud, and is alleged to be more than $3.5 million,” according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).
dallasexpress.com

Man Surrenders After Girlfriend Found Dead

A Dallas man surrendered to police two days after his 41-year-old girlfriend was found dead in her Grand Prairie home. On Saturday, officers were called to a medical emergency at a home in the 30 block of E. Mountain Creek Court at about 1:30 a.m., according to a press release. Responding officers found Yolanda Kelly inside the home, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
