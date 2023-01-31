Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Superstar Leaves Game With Devastating InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Dallas Mavericks Make a Bold Move, Acquiring Controversial Star Kyrie IrvingAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Kyrie Irving's Trade Request GrantedLarry E LambertDallas, TX
Gay Couple Denied Stay in Airbnb Because of SexualityBriana B.Dallas, TX
Keller's Drive-In Still Delivering After 73 YearsSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
Two teens arrested in connection to Little Elm shooting that killed another teen, police say
LITTLE ELM, Texas — Police in Little Elm say two teens are now facing murder charges for the shooting death of a 19-year-old. According to police, officers responded to a shooting call at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, in the 1600 block of Knight Trail. The victim, later identified as David Noel Pleasant, was then taken to a hospital.
22-year-old killed, teen injured in shooting that led to car crash, Garland police say
GARLAND, Texas — Garland police have opened a murder investigation to look into a shooting that caused a car crash at an apartment building early Sunday morning. The department said this happened on Feb. 5. in the 4600 block of Saturn Road by Northwest Highway. Police and fire departments were called shortly before 12:30 a.m. about a vehicle that crashed into a building and caught fire.
Armed woman enters emergency room making suicidal comments
A north Texas woman who reportedly displayed a gun in the emergency room at Arlington Memorial Hospital has been confirmed dead after an interaction with law enforcement.
fox4news.com
Murder victim found after car crashes into Garland apartment building
GARLAND, Texas - Police are investigating the murder of a 22-year-old man who was found in a car that was on fire after it crashed into a Garland apartment building early Sunday morning. This happened just before 12:30 a.m., when Garland Fire and Police departments were called out to the...
The Man Arrested For Stealing Two Monkeys Has Been Connected To Two Other Recent Crimes At The Dallas Zoo
The suspect has also been connected and charged for two other incidents at the zoo involving langur monkeys and a clouded leopard, authorities said on Friday.
fox4news.com
Woman who had gun at Arlington hospital fatally shot by deputies in Denton County, authorities say
ARLINGTON, Texas - Police said the woman who displayed a gun and made suicidal comments while in the ER at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital Saturday morning was later fatally shot by deputies in Denton County. This started just before 9 a.m., when police got a 911 call from someone...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 13200 Spanish Bat Court
On November 3, 2023 at about 11:05 PM Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 13200 block of Spanish Bay Court. The preliminary investigation determined; a man suffered multiple gunshots by an unknown suspect. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and the victim died from his injuries. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 019660–2023.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Arlington Police Investigating Gun Scare in Hospital ER, Suspect at Large
Arlington Police are working on an active situation at Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital in which officers say a woman entered the Emergency Room lobby displaying a handgun at about 8:55 a.m. on Saturday. According to police, no shots were fired. The suspect fled before officers arrived and she was...
Woman who displayed handgun inside Arlington Memorial Hospital fatally shot by deputies
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The woman who displayed a handgun inside Arlington Memorial Hospital Saturday morning has died, police said.Police said at 8:55 a.m. Feb. 4, officers were notified by staff that a woman entered the emergency room lobby, displayed a handgun and began making suicidal comments. A security employee at the hospital confronted the woman and told her she needed to leave, police said. She then exited the building and left the property before officers arrived.Once investigators identified the woman, they pushed out a bulletin to regional law enforcement partners. Shortly after, deputies with the Denton County Sheriff's Office found an unoccupied vehicle related to the incident in the parking lot of Greenbelt Corridor Park.Deputies searched the trails in the park and found the woman, who in turn pointed a weapon at them.The DCSO said that after refusing to comply with demands to drop the weapon, deputies fired theirs—striking and killing her.The woman's identity has not been publicly released at this time and this remains and ongoing investigation.
newyorkbeacon.com
Dallas Man Arrested After Being Suspected Of Stealing Monkeys From Zoo, Arrested Near Aquarium
Davion Irvin, a 24-year-old man in Dallas, has been arrested after being suspected of stealing monkeys from the zoo. Police said Irvin, who has been charged with six counts of animal cruelty, is the same guy who was seen on surveillance video while eating a bag of Doritos and strolling through the zoo where the monkeys were taken.
dpdbeat.com
Man arrested in connection with tamarin monkey case at Dallas Zoo
Davion Irvin also has been charged with two counts of burglary to a building. These charges are in connection to the clouded leopard and tamarin monkey cases. The investigation into the death of the vulture is ongoing and Irvin is not linked to this case at this time. Irvin has...
Police: Man arrested in taking of monkeys from Dallas Zoo
A 24-year-old man has been arrested in the case of the two monkeys taken from the Dallas Zoo after he was spotted near animal exhibits at an aquarium in the city, police said Friday.
Man wounded in Fort Worth shooting, suspect is still on the loose
A man is in the hospital after getting shot in Fort Worth Thursday. Just past 5 p.m. a woman called 911 to say her boyfriend had just been shot at a home on the southwest side near I-20 and Granbury Road.
WFAA
Denton fatal stabbing suspect arrested in Oklahoma, police say
DENTON, Texas — A man suspected of fatally stabbing another man in Denton was arrested in Oklahoma on Saturday morning, Denton police said in a news release. The Denton Police Department (DPD) said officers were flagged down at approximately 8:06 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 in the 3500 block of N. Elm Street regarding a man who had been stabbed in the chest at a residence in the 200 block of Benjamin Street. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was later declared dead from the stab wounds.
fox4news.com
Bartender arrested for allegedly over-serving drunk driver who killed Euless officer
LAKE WORTH, Texas - Lake Worth police arrested a 26-year-old bartender for allegedly over-serving a man who got into his car and killed an Euless police officer. Dylan Molina was sentenced to 15 years in prison for intoxication manslaughter for the death of Detective Alex Cervantes. On Nov. 27, 2021,...
fox4news.com
Driver killed, Good Samaritan hospitalized in 4-car crash in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - One person is dead and a Good Samaritan was hospitalized after a crash involving four cars in Fort Worth late Thursday night. Fort Worth Police said the incident started with a disabled car in the northbound lanes of Martin Luther King Freeway just after 11 p.m.
fox4news.com
Crash on I-30 in Dallas leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
DALLAS - Several lanes along I-30 had to be closed for a time Sunday morning because of a fatal crash involving three vehicles in Dallas. The wreck happened just before 3 a.m., in the westbound lanes of the interstate, near Chalk Hill Road. The cause of the crash is still...
As many as 50 narcotics cases in jeopardy after Plano police officer loses job
COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Collin County authorities say as many as 50 narcotics cases could be in jeopardy now that a former Plano police officer has pleaded guilty to a felony domestic abuse charge that cost him his job. Zachary Petty agreed to a plea deal that will keep his record clean if he completes eight years of deferred adjudication.The victim in this case is the widow of Richardson police officer David Sherrard, who was shot and killed in the line of duty five years ago. Nicole Sherrard filed a police report last year accusing Petty, who she was in a relationship with, of continuous domestic violence. She posted that she agreed with the sentence and called the abuse she experienced "worse than anyone will ever know."
spectrumlocalnews.com
Over 20 people arrested, charged in East Texas PPP-related fraud
SHERMAN, Texas — Twenty-three people are caught in the crosshairs of a federal indictment, charged with a money laundering conspiracy in East Texas. “The source of the laundered funds is alleged to include fraud based on business email compromise, romance scams, unemployment insurance fraud, and Payroll Protection Program (PPP) fraud, and is alleged to be more than $3.5 million,” according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).
dallasexpress.com
Man Surrenders After Girlfriend Found Dead
A Dallas man surrendered to police two days after his 41-year-old girlfriend was found dead in her Grand Prairie home. On Saturday, officers were called to a medical emergency at a home in the 30 block of E. Mountain Creek Court at about 1:30 a.m., according to a press release. Responding officers found Yolanda Kelly inside the home, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Comments / 5