tennisuptodate.com
Video: Alycia Parks hits shot of the year contender with incredible tweener lob winner in Lyon
Fast-rising tennis sensation Alycia Parks is proving why she's one to watch, as the American put on a fearless display to overcome fourth seed Petra Martic and advance to the quarterfinals at the Lyon Open. After dropping the opening set, Parks remained focused as she battled the Croatian veteran. With...
tennisuptodate.com
Alexander Zverev shines againt Wawrinka in the Davis Cup, levels the score at 1-1
Oscar Otte lost the first match for Germany making this a match Zverev had to win and he got the job done as he eased his way past Wawrinka 6-4 6-1. Swiss fans hoped Wawrinka could produce good tennis the way he did last year during the indoor season but it didn't go that way. The court was a bit slower than indoor hard courts generally are and Zverev was able to break down Wawrinka rather comfortably in those conditions. The Swiss ace served okay but it wasn't as good as he can do it.
tennisuptodate.com
Video: Victoria Azarenka spends some family time with son Leo, plays "competitive football game" with him and his friends
As the new tennis season brings a lot of excitement, former World No.1 Victoria Azarenka has stuck around to play football and share a few wonderful moments with her son Leo and his friends before the calendar gets too hectic. With the 2023 Australian Open behind her, where she had...
tennisuptodate.com
Caroline Garcia keeps on winning in Lyon, advances to semi-final
Caroline Garcia is marching towards a trophy in her hometown of Lyon as she defeated another tricky opponent Jasmine Paolini 7-5 7-5 for the semi-final. Garcia played a solid match showcasing a decent level albeit not her best. She was able to play her best when it mattered the most and sometimes that's just enough to win close matches as this one. Paolini tried her best but came up short in the biggest moments, especially in the second set where she had a decent chance.
tennisuptodate.com
Alycia Parks downs Kovinic for Lyon Open semi-final
Alycia Parks continues her stellar run indoors as the American player battled past Danka Kovinic 7-5 6-2 for the semi-final of the Lyon Open to be played tomorrow. It was a rather interesting matchup between two players that battle hard for every point. There was plenty of that in this one as well, particularly in the opening set. Kovinic actually played better in the first set pressuring Parks early on in the match and eventually she got the first break of the match.
Why Serena Williams Says Retiring From Tennis Has Been 'a Relief'
Serena Williams has spoken about life since retiring from pro tennis and what plans she might have now that her time in the sport has come to an end.
tennisuptodate.com
Bartoli latest to criticise coach of Elena Rybakina: "The way Rybakina’s coach is talking is just not something I can accept"
Marion Bartoli has joined in on the criticism of Rybakina's coach Stefano Vukov calling his behaviour towards her 'something she can't accept'. Vukov has been in the news a lot lately after footage of him shouting at Rybakina emerged online. It was criticised by many but mostly former player Pam Shriver who publicly wrote on Twitter that she hopes Rybakina finds a coach who will treat her with respect. The response from the player came on social media where she stood by her coach calling the criticism bizarre.
tennisuptodate.com
Journalist recalls time Bublik told Vukov to stop putting pressure on Rybakina at Eastbourne: "She was really getting a bit annoyed and flustered"
Noted tennis journalist Tumaini Cayarol recalled a time when Alexander Bublik came to the defense of Elena Rybakina agaisnt her coach Vukov. Stefanos Vukov can't seem to escape headlines recently as his name was involved in another one. His behaviour at the Australian Open raised concerns from tennis analysts Laura Robson and Pam Shriver who both called it unacceptable. Former player Marion Bartoli spoke on the matter as well and now a noted reporter also noted the way he coaches Rybakina.
tennisuptodate.com
Felix Auger-Aliassime's coach predicts Grand Slam winners going forward in 2023 including his charge for Wimbledon, Nadal for Roland Garros and Djokovic for US Open
The coach of Felix Auger-Aliassime shared his predictions for the upcoming grand slams picking his player to win Wimbledon and Nadal for Roland Garros. Frederic Fontang spoke to Ubitennis about Felix Auger-Aliassime and during the talk, he also touched upon the grand slams this year. He picked Djokovic to win the Australian Open and that came true. His pick for Roland Garros for obviously Rafael Nadal whom he would never doubt when it comes to clay tennis:
tennisuptodate.com
Coco Gauff lists favorite career moments, including meeting Michelle Obama and her spectacular 2019 Wimbledon run
American tennis star Coco Gauff, one of the most exciting rising stars in tennis, has chosen her career's top moments so far. She chose her run at her maiden Grand Slam appearance (2019 Wimbledon) and meetings with Michelle Obama and J. Cole as her two top moments. The 18-year-old turned...
Sports World Reacts To Wild Michael Jordan Announcement
Few athletes in sports history have made more successful business moves than Michael Jordan. According to a new report, the former NBA superstar may have made over $250 million during 2022 alone. No, that's not a misprint. "Nike’s Jordan Brand brought in $5.1 billion in fiscal 2022, and his Airness ...
tennisuptodate.com
"Serena you should play one more Slam, you should play like two more Grand Slams": Serena Williams reveals father Richard keeps pushing her into comeback
Serena Williams revealed in a recent interview that her father Richard tried to convince her to play at least a few more grand slam events after she retired. Richard Williams is one of the most important figures in Serena Williams' tennis life. Being her father gave him a lot of responsibility but she made her first tennis steps with him, a man who never held a racquet. He is also one of those that would want to see her come back to tennis even though she has no desire for it at the moment.
tennisuptodate.com
Caroline Garcia wins two games in first set and then allows onlyone in the next two sets en route to a Lyon Open comeback win
Caroline Garcia had a really interesting time tonight at the Lyon Open losing the opening set 2-6 against van Uytvanck but then winning the next one 6-0 and then the one after 6-1. Caroline Garcia is the top seed in Lyon and many expect her to win the event in...
tennisuptodate.com
Mouratoglou looks back on stint working with Serena Williams: "I taught Serena Williams to think like Serena again, She had forgotten that"
Patrick Mouratoglou worked with Serena Williams for a long time and it was a very successful stint with the French coach remembering their time working together. Mouratoglou helped Williams win several grand slams and it was a partnership that worked out well for both. Mouratoglou is still a prominent coach working on the tennis Tours while Williams is out of tennis after one of the greatest tennis careers of all time. It wasn't always great. The 2016 US Open defeat to Roberta Vinci was tough to swallow:
tennisuptodate.com
Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni Nadal lauds high praise on Djokovic: "His game is undoubtedly the most complete on the circuit"
Rafael Nadal's former coach and uncle, Toni Nadal has praised Djokovic as the most complete tennis player on the circuit right now following his Australian Open triumph. Many assumed that Toni Nadal isn't particularly thrilled by Novak Djokovic considering his nephew's rivalry with him but the Spanish coach is actually a big fan of Djokovic. He plotted many times against him as part of Nadal's team so he's fully aware of the strength his game possesses. He praised him after yet another Australian Open saying he has the most complete game on the tour:
tennisuptodate.com
17-year old Fruhvirtova gets beaten by Zidansek in Hua Hin
The run of 17-year old tennis prodigy Fruhvirtova is over in Hua Hin as she was beaten by Tamara Zidansek after three sets 6-3 4-6 6-4. It was an interesting match between the players and a really strong effort from Zidansek who is showing a better level on hard courts than usual in her career. The first set opened with an early break for Zidansek and she was able to hold it for the majority of the set. The Slovenian player was keeping the rallies going and that's something that Fruhvirtova wasn't able to keep up with.
