Serena Williams revealed in a recent interview that her father Richard tried to convince her to play at least a few more grand slam events after she retired. Richard Williams is one of the most important figures in Serena Williams' tennis life. Being her father gave him a lot of responsibility but she made her first tennis steps with him, a man who never held a racquet. He is also one of those that would want to see her come back to tennis even though she has no desire for it at the moment.

1 DAY AGO