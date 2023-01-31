Read full article on original website
Austria captain Jurgen Melzer admits Thiem isn't same player from US Open but hopeful of Davis Cup display: "I think it could be a good assessment of where he stands here"
Austria's Davis Cup captain Jurgen Melzer hopes Dominic Thiem will be able to push Austria past Croatia at the Davis Cup even though he's not at his best. Dominic Thiem is not at his US Open level and that's rather known. However, he's still capable of some solid tennis which is the hope of Davis Cup captain Melzer. He is sure that Thiem will bring his best possible for the clash against Croatia because they won't be able to win if he doesn't do that.
Liam Broady wonders if Novak Djokovic will suffer similar effects of hamstring injury long-term like Nadal's abdominal tear: "I feel like he still might not be serving as well as he was before that?"
Rafael Nadal's abdominal injury still affects the way he plays tennis and British player Liam Broady wonders whether Djokovic will suffer a similar fate with his injury. Nadal's abdominal injury continued to bother him for the rest of 2022 and might have something to do with his latest injury at the Australian Open. Muscle injuries are tricky and can linger for a long time as many tennis players are well aware. Fellow player Broady reacted to the news on social media asking for other people's thoughts and one fan expressed worry about something like that causing long-term effects.
"We will always accept the help": Zverev on potential return to German setup for Becker ahead of Davis Cup
After his release from prison, Boris Becker has returned to work on Eurosport during the Australian Open and Alexander Zverev is optimistic that potentially he will return to the German set-up. Speaking ahead of Germany's Davis Cup tie with Switzerland, he said that they will always accept the help for...
"It's almost as if Tiley is Novak's physician at this point" - Tennis fans blast Australian Open CEO for his comments on Djokovic winning the event with a hamstring tear
After Craig Tiley confirmed a three-centimeter tear in Novak Djokovic's hamstring, the tennis world has heavily criticised the Australian Open director. The Serb made history in Melbourne on Sunday (January 29) by winning a record-extending tenth Australian Open title, a year after he was deported from the country. He beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in the title clash to go level with Rafael Nadal's record of 22 Grand Slam titles and also returned to the top spot in the ATP rankings.
Wawrinka looking forward to Davis Cup return for Switzerland: "I always said that I would like to play once again for my country"
Stan Wawrinka is excited about leading Switzerland against Germany in a hostile environment hoping to lead the country to its first win over its northern neighbours in a long time. Wawrinka is the most experienced player on the Swiss roster that has many youngsters who haven't played much Davis Cup....
"You literally accused Maria of lying": Tennis fans accuse Evert of hypocrisy after response to Sharapova's doping scandal compared to Halep
Tennis fans have come after Chris Evert accusing her of hypocrisy after she tweeted her support for Simona Halep over her doping ban, something she didn't do when Sharapova had hers. Chris Evert sent some good wishes to Simona Halep as she keeps fighting to prove her innocence following a...
"Honestly, I didn't realize I was about to play her, It all felt like a dream": Gauff looks back on landmark Venus Williams Wimbledon win
Coco Gauff's first major win in tennis was agaisnt Venus Williams and she remembered that match and how it felt playing it in a recent inteview. Gauff has been an established player for a while yet it all started at Wimbledon a few years ago. She was a teenager who was about to face a player she looked up to growing up and it was nerve-wracking. Gauff remembered the match in a recent interview explaining how she tried her best to ignore the fact that she was playing Venus:
Mladenovic calls for electronic line calling for every ball: "Injustice happens daily"
Experienced player Kristina Mladenovic has called for electronic line calling at all events because umpires are simply not good enough for this level. Mladenovic was left frustrated by her early defeat in Lyon to Petra Martic and she vented after the defeat on social media. Her frustration was mostly with the match point when a ball was called out. Mladenovic was convinced her forehand was in and in her vent, she called for electronic line calling at every event:
Journalist recalls time Bublik told Vukov to stop putting pressure on Rybakina at Eastbourne: "She was really getting a bit annoyed and flustered"
Noted tennis journalist Tumaini Cayarol recalled a time when Alexander Bublik came to the defense of Elena Rybakina agaisnt her coach Vukov. Stefanos Vukov can't seem to escape headlines recently as his name was involved in another one. His behaviour at the Australian Open raised concerns from tennis analysts Laura Robson and Pam Shriver who both called it unacceptable. Former player Marion Bartoli spoke on the matter as well and now a noted reporter also noted the way he coaches Rybakina.
Toni Nadal confident nephew Rafael Nadal can win French Open but admits longevity taking its toll: "Rafa has been on Tour since he was 16 years old"
Rafael Nadal has been a tennis player for a long time and his uncle Toni believes that longevity is slowly starting to catch up with him lately. Nadal's tennis was never the type of tennis that is easy on the body as his playstyle is very physical where he uses a lot of power. Clay tennis is generally tough on the body and he's played a lot of clay tennis over the years. It's been crucial to his success but also it's a detriment in a way, especially now in the later stages of his career.
"The GOAT race will really start" - Patrick Mouratoglou on Novak Djokovic being able to play in all 4 Grand Slams in 2023
Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou recently claimed that the GOAT race will now start in earnest after it became clear that Novak Djokovic will be able to play in all four Grand Slams in 2023. On Sunday (January 29), the 35-year-old beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to reign...
Felix Auger-Aliassime's coach predicts Grand Slam winners going forward in 2023 including his charge for Wimbledon, Nadal for Roland Garros and Djokovic for US Open
The coach of Felix Auger-Aliassime shared his predictions for the upcoming grand slams picking his player to win Wimbledon and Nadal for Roland Garros. Frederic Fontang spoke to Ubitennis about Felix Auger-Aliassime and during the talk, he also touched upon the grand slams this year. He picked Djokovic to win the Australian Open and that came true. His pick for Roland Garros for obviously Rafael Nadal whom he would never doubt when it comes to clay tennis:
Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni Nadal lauds high praise on Djokovic: "His game is undoubtedly the most complete on the circuit"
Rafael Nadal's former coach and uncle, Toni Nadal has praised Djokovic as the most complete tennis player on the circuit right now following his Australian Open triumph. Many assumed that Toni Nadal isn't particularly thrilled by Novak Djokovic considering his nephew's rivalry with him but the Spanish coach is actually a big fan of Djokovic. He plotted many times against him as part of Nadal's team so he's fully aware of the strength his game possesses. He praised him after yet another Australian Open saying he has the most complete game on the tour:
Rennae Stubbs criticised after posting inaccurate Australian Open viewers graphic: "You may wish to issue a clarification"
Former tennis player Rennae Stubbs was criticised after she posted fake numbers of the ATP and WTA final of the Australian Open that showed the WTA final being more watched. Stubbs probably didn't know the numbers she was posting were fake and the chance to promote women's tennis felt too good to pass upon. The initial post of Stubbs showed that the WTA final had around 130.000 more viewers than the ATP final which is a significant number considering that generally, men's finals are for more watched than women's.
"I can't believe I let that match go": Serena Williams regrets ending career against Tomljanovic, hints at potential return
Serena Williams was very unhappy with the way her US open match against Ajla Tomljanovic went expressing regret over letting that match go. Serena Williams arrived in New York with the knowledge it would be her final event. She played a really strong tournament beating Danka Kovinic in round one and then stunning Anett Kontaveit in the second round. She faced Ajla Tomljanovic in the 3rd round and played well taking the first set.
Paul McNamee believes Djokovic was carrying an injury, overcame it by 'being the best player right now by a good margin': "It's a no brainer but he was dedicated enough to overcome it"
Paul McNamee has no doubt that Djokovic's hamstring injury was genuine but the Australian called him the best player in the world for being able to win the event in spite of it. Paul McNamee is the latest to back Djokovic after his Australian Open trophy runs firmly against any...
"Serena you should play one more Slam, you should play like two more Grand Slams": Serena Williams reveals father Richard keeps pushing her into comeback
Serena Williams revealed in a recent interview that her father Richard tried to convince her to play at least a few more grand slam events after she retired. Richard Williams is one of the most important figures in Serena Williams' tennis life. Being her father gave him a lot of responsibility but she made her first tennis steps with him, a man who never held a racquet. He is also one of those that would want to see her come back to tennis even though she has no desire for it at the moment.
Caroline Garcia wins two games in first set and then allows onlyone in the next two sets en route to a Lyon Open comeback win
Caroline Garcia had a really interesting time tonight at the Lyon Open losing the opening set 2-6 against van Uytvanck but then winning the next one 6-0 and then the one after 6-1. Caroline Garcia is the top seed in Lyon and many expect her to win the event in...
Journalist suggests ATP should take action after Kyrgios pleads guilty in assault case: "Make the absence of an ATP suspension make sense"
Tennis journalist Jon Wertheim is in disbelief that the ATP hasn't suspended Nick Kyrgios following his admission of assault towards his ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari. Nick Kyrgios admitted earlier today that he did push his ex-girlfriend to the ground during an altercation. The Australian also pleaded guilty to the assault charge in court however he wasn't sentenced as his act was deemed as rash rather than pre-meditated. The altercation took place in 2021 as he was driving away from her. The push resulted in a knee injury for Passari.
Journalist on how Pegula has limitations which need to be removed to reach potential: "The big task in her career is to break through that ceiling"
Jessica Pegula was looking really strong for much of her stay in Australia but ultimately she wasn't able to go all the way which is something she needs to figure out. Noter tennis journalist Tumaini Cayarol was a guest on the No Challenges Remaining podcast and he talked about Pegula and what needs to change in the future so she becomes a major-winning player. He said:
