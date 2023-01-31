ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Second gunman who allegedly ambushed Monroe Police turns himself in, authorities confirm

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rhVkd_0kXaIjfN00

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UPDATE (02/02/2023) : On Thursday, February 2, 2023, another suspect in the January 28, 2023, Monroe Police Department ambush shooting turned himself in to authorities to tell his side of the story. According to police, 18-year-old Ralphiel Jerome Singleton Jr. mentioned that he was previously shot by multiple people who did not like him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zuTJF_0kXaIjfN00

Prior to the ambush, Singleton mentioned that he was hiding and waiting because he had information that the same people who previously shot him were returning to shoot again. As Singleton waited for the individuals to come back, he observed that a vehicle was on the roadway near the end of the apartment complex, which caused Singleton to fear that another shooting was about to take place.

He then began shooting toward the car and the vehicle initiated blue emergency lights. According to Singleton, he immediately realized that the vehicle was not occupied by the people who allegedly shot him in the past, but it was occupied by Monroe Police.

Singleton then fled the scene on foot and mentioned that the gun he used in the shooting was a “Chopper”, which is a nickname for an automatic rifle. Singleton was arrested and charged with three counts of Attempted Second-Degree Murder.

If you have any knowledge of the ambush, call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 .

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 28, 2023, at approximately 1:33 AM, officers of the Monroe Police Department responded to a possible shooting at the Kingsway Apartment on Elm Street. Upon arrival, officers were ambushed by four gunmen.

The gunmen waited for officers’ arrival and ambushed police with approximately 40 rounds of gunfire. According to police, 18-year-old E’Marion D. Graham was seen on camera running toward the corner of one of the apartments when the gunfire began.

In the video, Graham is allegedly seen firing several rounds at Monroe Police with one bullet striking a patrol unit’s front bumper. The four gunmen fled the scene immediately after the shooting and their identities were not obtained until later.

On Monday, January 30, 2023, Monroe Police arrived at a residence on Carver Street in search of Graham. Graham led authorities on a chase until he was eventually apprehended.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27AZ6m_0kXaIjfN00

According to police, they located a Taurus 9mm handgun on his person. Graham denied any involvement in the shooting; however, detectives located a video of Graham recording himself with the other gunmen as they waited for Monroe Police’s arrival prior to the ambush.

Monroe Police also discovered that Graham is a suspect in multiple shootings that have taken place in Monroe, La. over the last year. The homeowner of the residence that Graham was located in advised authorities that Graham is their son’s friend.

The homeowner also mentioned they were pressing charges against Graham for burglary. According to Graham, he missed school that day and spent the day at the residence.

Graham was arrested and charged with three counts of First-Degree Attempted Murder, Simple Burglary, and Resisting an Officer.

If you have any knowledge of the ambush, call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 .

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police release statement following recent shootings

MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — The city of Monroe, LA. has been the subject of multiple shootings from February 5-7. While suspects are still at large for these shootings, Chief Vic Zordan of the Monroe Police Department told us more about the department’s response to these incidents. “We’re actively patrolling everything we can, the areas that […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man accused of burglarizing vacant home; arrested

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office made contact with 26-year-old Bobby D. Owens after he was observed leaving a vacant home, carrying numerous items in a pillowcase. Deputies gained consent to search Owens and located methamphetamine […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police identify second suspect in fatal Winnsboro Road shooting

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (02/08/2023; 11:15 AM): On February 8, 2023, around 11:15 AM, Detective Matt Schmitz confirmed with NBC 10 that Monroe Police are searching for another suspect in the fatal shooting that took place on Winnsboro Road. According to authorities, they are searching for Xavier Givens. Anyone with […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Man dies after shooting at Monroe gas station, 1 suspect arrested

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: MPD is asking for the public’s help in locating a second suspect linked to the Feb. 7 shooting. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Xavier Givens, contact MPD at (318)-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318)-399-CASH(2274). UPDATE: Monroe Police Department arrested Jarvis...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Mother accused of assaulting pregnant 14-year-old daughter in Monroe residence

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 30, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a residence on Desiard Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, a 14-year-old victim advised that her mother, Clemetris Thomas, and her mother’s boyfriend allegedly assaulted her. NBC 10 […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man accused of raping victim in 2020; arrested

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This article contains content discussing sexual abuse. Viewer’s discretion is advised. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 12, 2020, Monroe Police were dispatched to a sexual abuse complaint on Erin Street. Upon arrival, authorities contacted the female victim, who appeared to be visibly shaking and crying uncontrollably. […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Man leads State Police on high-speed chase in Jackson Parish; on the run

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. JACKSON PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, around 7:05 AM, the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Department was notified by Louisiana State Police that authorities attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle. According to officials, the vehicle was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 167 near […]
JACKSON PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish deputies investigate vandalism at Downsville park

DOWNSVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a local park in Downsville was recently vandalized. Bryan Park is the only accessible park in Downsville where kids can enjoy themselves. Mayor Reggie Skains says this act of vandalism has forced local authorities to open an investigation. “It’s just disappointing that people […]
DOWNSVILLE, LA
YAHOO!

Ruston woman arrested in connection with Sunday shooting of Monroe man

A Ruston woman was arrested for her involvement in the Sunday shooting death of a Monroe man. Nakeya Baker, 18 of Ruston was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center on Monday and charged with criminal conspiracy. According to authorities, officers investigated a homicide that occurred Sunday on State Street in Monroe....
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe police searching for suspect in shooting

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department is searching for a person involved in a shooting on Feb. 5, 2023 around 3 p.m. near the 1600 block of S. 8 St. MPD says the suspect is a slender, black male in his late teens or early 20s. They say he was wearing dark clothing and was last seen running east from the incident.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe PD offers up to $10K for information leading to the arrest of South 12th Street shooting suspect

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (02/07/2023): On February 7, 2023, the Monroe Police Department confirmed with NBC 10 that authorities are offering up to $10,000 for the information leading up to the arrest or grand jury indictment of Issazavian Webb. Webb is wanted for three counts of Attempted First-Degree Murder. If […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Hunting trip lands Farmerville man in the hospital with gunshot wound

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, February 5, 2023, deputies were dispatched to the Upper Ouachita National Wildlife Refuge near Pace Brown Road in the Dean community of Marion in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies and detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division began investigating the circumstances that left a man wounded. NBC […]
MARION, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

70K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy