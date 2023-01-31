Second gunman who allegedly ambushed Monroe Police turns himself in, authorities confirm

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UPDATE (02/02/2023) : On Thursday, February 2, 2023, another suspect in the January 28, 2023, Monroe Police Department ambush shooting turned himself in to authorities to tell his side of the story. According to police, 18-year-old Ralphiel Jerome Singleton Jr. mentioned that he was previously shot by multiple people who did not like him.

Prior to the ambush, Singleton mentioned that he was hiding and waiting because he had information that the same people who previously shot him were returning to shoot again. As Singleton waited for the individuals to come back, he observed that a vehicle was on the roadway near the end of the apartment complex, which caused Singleton to fear that another shooting was about to take place.

He then began shooting toward the car and the vehicle initiated blue emergency lights. According to Singleton, he immediately realized that the vehicle was not occupied by the people who allegedly shot him in the past, but it was occupied by Monroe Police.

Singleton then fled the scene on foot and mentioned that the gun he used in the shooting was a “Chopper”, which is a nickname for an automatic rifle. Singleton was arrested and charged with three counts of Attempted Second-Degree Murder.

If you have any knowledge of the ambush, call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 .

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 28, 2023, at approximately 1:33 AM, officers of the Monroe Police Department responded to a possible shooting at the Kingsway Apartment on Elm Street. Upon arrival, officers were ambushed by four gunmen.

The gunmen waited for officers’ arrival and ambushed police with approximately 40 rounds of gunfire. According to police, 18-year-old E’Marion D. Graham was seen on camera running toward the corner of one of the apartments when the gunfire began.

In the video, Graham is allegedly seen firing several rounds at Monroe Police with one bullet striking a patrol unit’s front bumper. The four gunmen fled the scene immediately after the shooting and their identities were not obtained until later.

On Monday, January 30, 2023, Monroe Police arrived at a residence on Carver Street in search of Graham. Graham led authorities on a chase until he was eventually apprehended.

According to police, they located a Taurus 9mm handgun on his person. Graham denied any involvement in the shooting; however, detectives located a video of Graham recording himself with the other gunmen as they waited for Monroe Police’s arrival prior to the ambush.

Monroe Police also discovered that Graham is a suspect in multiple shootings that have taken place in Monroe, La. over the last year. The homeowner of the residence that Graham was located in advised authorities that Graham is their son’s friend.

The homeowner also mentioned they were pressing charges against Graham for burglary. According to Graham, he missed school that day and spent the day at the residence.

Graham was arrested and charged with three counts of First-Degree Attempted Murder, Simple Burglary, and Resisting an Officer.

If you have any knowledge of the ambush, call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 .