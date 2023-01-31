Becker doesn't expect similar dominance from Djokovic at Roland Garros and Wimbledon: "It will be a completely different act and burden"

Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
Corretja on why Djokovic, Nadal aren't best friends: "They are different habits, you have different schedules, another way of being"
Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have a friendship which isn't the case for Djokovic and Nadal and the reason is just them being different people according to Corretja. There is no dislike between the two legendary players as they are on very good terms. However, they also aren't what many would describe as friends and certainly not as close as Federer and Nadal are despite being closer in age. Speaking to Spanish radio, Corretja explained what their relationship is like:
tennisuptodate.com
"His meltdown after the win in final spoke loudly": Mouratoglou believes Djokovic banished demons after Australian Open win
Patrick Mouratoglou spoke about the Australian Open in a tweet he shared after the final believing that Djokovic was able to overcome a very emotional event for him. Mouratoglou highlighted the return of Djokovic to Melbourne as something that will be emotional for him and to an extent it was. The deportation in 2022, the injury this year. There was a lot Djokovic had to overcome to win and he did it in superb fashion. Mouratoglou believes it was like an exorcism for him:
Yardbarker
"Nole is strongest and numbers prove it, but he is also least loved" - Fognini on Djokovic
Fabio Fognini recently spoke about Novak Djokovic and his place in the tennis world, following his 10th Australian Open triumph. In an interview with Corriere dello Sport, Fognini acknowledged that Djokovic is the strongest player on the tour, backed up by the numbers and his accomplishments. However, Fognini also mentioned that Djokovic is the least loved among the "big 3" players, which includes Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
tennisuptodate.com
"If Martina Navratilova is greater than Novak Djokovic, Margaret Court is the GOAT": Journalist takes shot at Djokovic being seen lower than Navratilova in all-time conversation
Sports Journalist Sam Street has taken a stance against the narrative that Djokovic can't be the goat because of his lack of doubles tennis success. Novak Djokovic hasn't played much doubles tennis in his life and some have started arguing that that should be held against him in any GOAT debate. People are debating whether Martina Navratilova who won 166 singles titles and 177 doubles titles in her career. Street is not a fan of that way of looking at the debate and he even pointed out a major flaw.
tennisuptodate.com
Connors urges Sabalenka to build on Australian Open success: "I hope she doesn't think that she can live off of that for five years"
Former player and tennis legend Jimmy Connors has urged Sabalenka to build on her success in Australia as she has the talent to be a special player. Sabalenka finally achieved what she dreamed of in Australia by winning the Australian Open. The writing has been on the walls for a while but she's never been able to do it because she would get in her own way. Things finally clicked in Australia and Connors hopes it's the start of more things to come:
tennisuptodate.com
Flink believes influence of Apostolos Tsitsipas does Stefanos Tsitsipas more harm than good: "Should allow Philippoussis some authority as he knows the game much better"
Tennis journalist Steve Flink would like to see Mark Philippoussis take over as Tsitsipas's coach because he thinks that his father Apostolos does more harm than good. Apostolos Tsitsipas knows tennis having worked as a tennis coach but many have suggested that he should let his son go and allow him to work with other people. Stefanos slowly brought in more people into his team but Apostolos remains the constant. Flink thinks it's time for the arrangement to end:
tennisuptodate.com
Alycia Parks stuns Caroline Garcia to lift maiden WTA trophy in Lyon
A new tennis star is emerging with Alycia Parks beating Caroline Garcia 7-6(7) 7-5 to win her maiden WTA trophy in the hometown of Garcia in front of packed stands. Parks played a superb match to take down Garcia as the French player nearly lost her mind in this match. It was such a great display by the American, particularly under pressure because anytime Garcia had a chance the American would find a way to get out of it. She served incredibly hitting 15 aces which is just absurd.
tennisuptodate.com
Jimmy Connors compares Novak Djokovic to Muhammad Ali, Joe Montana and Wayne Gretzky: “Win or lose, he’s not afraid to put it on the line”
Novak Djokovic won his 22nd Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, and former world No. 1 Jimmy Connors added to the praise for the Serb. Nole arrived at the first major of the year with the task of equaling Rafael Nadal as the male tennis player with most Grand Slam's championships. And despite an injury, he displayed dominant play to reach his 10th Aussie Open title, against the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas.
tennisuptodate.com
Felix Auger-Aliassime's coach predicts Grand Slam winners going forward in 2023 including his charge for Wimbledon, Nadal for Roland Garros and Djokovic for US Open
The coach of Felix Auger-Aliassime shared his predictions for the upcoming grand slams picking his player to win Wimbledon and Nadal for Roland Garros. Frederic Fontang spoke to Ubitennis about Felix Auger-Aliassime and during the talk, he also touched upon the grand slams this year. He picked Djokovic to win the Australian Open and that came true. His pick for Roland Garros for obviously Rafael Nadal whom he would never doubt when it comes to clay tennis:
tennisuptodate.com
Mouratoglou looks back on stint working with Serena Williams: "I taught Serena Williams to think like Serena again, She had forgotten that"
Patrick Mouratoglou worked with Serena Williams for a long time and it was a very successful stint with the French coach remembering their time working together. Mouratoglou helped Williams win several grand slams and it was a partnership that worked out well for both. Mouratoglou is still a prominent coach working on the tennis Tours while Williams is out of tennis after one of the greatest tennis careers of all time. It wasn't always great. The 2016 US Open defeat to Roberta Vinci was tough to swallow:
tennisuptodate.com
"We both in very different ways had a difficult time last year": Zverev on seeing Becker during Davis Cup
Alexander Zverev shone against Stan Wawrinka yesterday to add a point on the board at the Davis Cup in an important day ahead today for the team as the tie concludes. Zverev said that while he won't be winning a Grand Slam tomorrow, he was satisfied with his efforts. "Mentally,...
The woman who holds the world record for the tallest professional model
The world record for the longest legs a woman was once held by Ekaterina Lisina. She is a Russian model and a former basketball player who holds the Guinness World Record for the longest legs of a woman. Her legs measure 52.2 inches from hip to heel.
tennisuptodate.com
"I was interested in just how she would handle that": Connors impressed with Sabalenka handling double fault issues
As well as discussing Novak Djokovic, Jimmy Connors also spoke about Aryna Sabalenka's Australian Open win and heaped praise on the Belarusian. Sabalenka has previously suffered with issues relating to double faults and Connors was impressed with how she got over that in order to go on this run. "It...
tennisuptodate.com
"I don't think he's ever been quite the same since": Flink believes Medvedev not the same since Nadal Australian Open loss
Tennis journalist Steve Flink believes that Medvedev's slow demise started with the Australian Open as the Russian never looked the same after the event. Medvedev found himself on the wrong side of the net for an amazing comeback of Rafael Nadal that will be forever remembered. He had his second grand slam in hand leading him convincingly at the Australian Open but it all changed. Nadal battled and battled and eventually, he prevailed.
tennisuptodate.com
"I don't understand": Bartoli questions Ruud after poor Australian Open following breakout 2022 season
Former player Marion Bartoli has questioned the thinking of Casper Ruud when he elected to essentially give up on the Australian Open due to not preparing well. Ruud continued playing after the ATP finals going on a tour across South America with Nadal. The Norwegian spent about two weeks in a fast-paced gruelling schedule with Nadal which pushed back his vacation. It started when other players started to prepare for the next year and he never properly caught up.
tennisuptodate.com
Rennae Stubbs criticised after posting inaccurate Australian Open viewers graphic: "You may wish to issue a clarification"
Former tennis player Rennae Stubbs was criticised after she posted fake numbers of the ATP and WTA final of the Australian Open that showed the WTA final being more watched. Stubbs probably didn't know the numbers she was posting were fake and the chance to promote women's tennis felt too good to pass upon. The initial post of Stubbs showed that the WTA final had around 130.000 more viewers than the ATP final which is a significant number considering that generally, men's finals are for more watched than women's.
tennisuptodate.com
Kyrgios responds to Tsitsipas comments about friendship: "This the match he hit someone in the crowd and got taught a lesson"
Nick Kyrgios has not responded well to comments made by Stefanos Tsitsipas about the breakdown of their friendship saying that the Aussie was 'playing the clown' and he didn't do anything. Kyrgios cited their Wimbledon match where Tsitsipas hit someone in the crowd with a ball and hit one out...
tennisuptodate.com
Billie Jean King counters claims Djokovic is longest serving World No.1, asks for Steffi Graf to receive 'honor she deserves'
Novak Djokovic is the top result when it comes to the longest serving World No.1 in tennis history but that is actually wrong with Steffi Graf being the longest reigning. She holds the record with 377 weeks compared to 374th and Billie Jean King has now got behind a campaign to have Graf recognised for the limited time she has left with the accolade and to give her the honor she deserves.
tennisuptodate.com
"I am not there yet, but that is the reason why I keep playing": Thiem motivated to return to the top after injury woes
Dominic Thiem is still struggling with getting to a high level but the Austrian player is determined to get there as he didn't stop believing in his tennis. It's been a long time since Dominic Thiem injured his wrist in Mallorca and his tennis career has been very lacklustre since then. It took him a long time to even make it to the courts, but it's not been the same for him as he struggled with hitting a high level on a consistent basis. 2023 hasn't started much better but he's not losing hope:
tennisuptodate.com
Fognini sees Djokovic as 'strongest' of Big Three but also 'least loved'
Fabio Fognini competed against all the members of the big three and he knows that Djokovic is likely the strongest one tennis-wise but also the least popular. It's not a secret that Djokovic faced the impossible task of converting tennis fans from Nadal and Federer to himself when he arrived on the professional scene. Tennis had this perfect rivalry between two respectful players whom everybody loved and everything was so perfect. In many people's eyes, Djokovic came and ruined everything by inserting himself into the story.
Comments / 4