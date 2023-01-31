Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Significant Number of Employees Released From WWE Since Vince McMahon’s Return
When a company is looking to sell, it is normal for it to lay off some of its employees in order to reduce expenses and make the company as profitable as possible. WWE is no exception, especially now that Vince McMahon has returned. Following McMahon’s return to the company as...
PWMania
Jon Moxley Talks About Transition From WWE To AEW, The Risk He Took Making The Move
Jon Moxley recently appeared as a guest on the Justin Kinner Show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the leader of the paradigm shift in pro wrestling spoke about jumping ship from WWE to AEW when he did, as well as how that was a risky move at the time he made it.
PWMania
WWE NXT Vengeance Day Results – February 4, 2023
WWE NXT Vengeance Day has arrived. The first WWE NXT premium live event of the New Year goes down tonight, as WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023 emanates from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, streaming live on the WWE Network on Peacock. On tap for tonight’s event is Bron...
PWMania
The Wrestling World Pay Tribute to Lanny Poffo
WWE Legend Lanny Poffo died at the age of 68 on Thursday, and the pro wrestling world is paying tribute. Poffo’s cause of death is still unknown, but he was recently in New Jersey for a virtual signing and appeared to be in good health. WWE issued a statement...
PWMania
Update on Nia Jax’s WWE Status Following Her Royal Rumble Return
Nia Jax returned to WWE after being absent from the company since November of 2021, as seen during the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE. Jax was asked if she had a “month” to prepare for the women’s Royal Rumble match during a virtual signing with the Highspots Superstore. Jax responded, “no, I did not,” and explained that her outfit was “very quickly rushed” to be ready in time for the event.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – February 3, 2023
WWE Friday Night SmackDown is back. The weekly two-hour WWE on FOX program emanates from the Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, featuring the fallout from the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view from over the weekend. On tap for tonight’s show is the follow-up to the epic Bloodline story...
PWMania
Roxanne Perez Reflects on Appearing on Total Divas Years Before Signing With WWE
WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez spoke with The Ringer Wrestling Show before tonight’s NXT Vengeance Day broadcast on Peacock. In a Triple Threat match tonight, Perez will defend her title against Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin of Toxic Attraction. Speaking about the viral video of Roxanne Perez...
PWMania
Jake Hager (Jack Swagger) Talks About How Booking Derailed His WWE Career, Paul Heyman, and More
Former WWE star Jack Swagger, AEW’s Jake Hager, recently appeared on Dutch Mantel’s podcast. Hager discussed how the booking derailed his WWE career. He also mentioned Cesaro (Claudio Castagnoli) briefly having Paul Heyman as his manager in 2014:. “At that time, Claudio, Antonio, whatever his name is, he...
PWMania
Hacksaw Jim Duggan Names WWE Hall Of Famer as His Favorite Opponent
WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan recently spoke on an AdFreeShows live stream for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, he spoke about his favorite opponent, which was Ted DiBiase. “[Ted] DiBiase,” Duggan said. “I wrestled Ted a bunch, all over the place....
PWMania
Ric Flair on WWE’s Momentum: “I Don’t Even Hear People Talk About AEW”
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke on his podcast, “To Be The Man,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including Sami Zayn’s storyline with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline:. “I loved it. What I like about it the most is it’s unpredictable. You knew...
PWMania
Backstage News on Brock Lesnar’s WWE Status for Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 39
After making a surprise appearance on SmackDown last Friday night to continue his feud with Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar made his comeback on the WWE Raw 30th anniversary show last week. They have a win apiece, and Lashley eliminated Lesnar from the 30-Man Royal Rumble match. There was an offer...
PWMania
Summer Rae Says Others In WWE Expected Her To Turn Up In Women’s Royal Rumble
Summer Rae recently took part in a signing for Golden Ring Collectibles where she spoke about a number of pro wrestling-related topics. During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star spoke about other WWE Superstars expecting her to be in the Women’s Royal Rumble match during the pay-per-view that took place last month.
PWMania
John Cena Reportedly Locked in for WWE WrestleMania 39 Match
Despite his busy schedule in Hollywood, John Cena will return for a match at WWE WrestleMania 39. Cena hasn’t worked a WrestleMania since the Firefly Fun House with Bray Wyatt in 2020, but the company has wanted him for this year’s show for months and will get him.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Set for In-Ring TV Return for the First Time in Years
For the NWA’s Nuff Said pay-per-view, a number of matches have been announced, and one name on the card hasn’t wrestled on television or on pay-per-view in a number of years. The promotion revealed the match between EC3 and Alex Riley. Riley will go by Kevin Kiley, his...
PWMania
Grayson Waller Confronts Shawn Michaels, WWE NXT – Indies Update, Dijak’s Finger, More
WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels hosted a media call following Saturday’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day event. Here are the highlights:. * Michaels stated that they put on a fantastic show in Charlotte with Vengeance Day and the roster, and that...
PWMania
Updated WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Lineup
You can officially add a name to the lineup for the Women’s Elimination Chamber match at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 pay-per-view. Added to the mix for the Women’s Chamber match at the premium live event scheduled for later this month at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada is Natalya.
PWMania
Matt Hardy Says if His Broken Character Returns in AEW It Will Be Much More Reality-Based
AEW star Matt Hardy recently spoke on his podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including what would he have done differently with the storyline he was given with Bray Wyatt in WWE:. “There was a point where Vince seemed to...
PWMania
Bray Wyatt Confirms Hand Injury (Photo)
Since rejoining WWE, Bray Wyatt hasn’t competed in many matches, which may be related to a hand injury. Dave Meltzer reported last month that Wyatt was injured during a live event in December. Meltzer stated, “Wyatt suffered a broken finger on his left hand in his 12/29 match with Mahal in Miami. He will likely be working through the injury as talent working with broken fingers is commonplace.”
PWMania
Kurt Angle Reflects on Breaking a Former WWE Star’s Arm
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke on his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including wrestling Hardcore Holly on an episode of WWE SmackDown in 2000 and breaking Holly’s arm with a moonsault. Angle said, “We were trying to...
PWMania
Backstage News on ROH Returning to TV, Upcoming ROH Tapings Scheduled
ROH is reportedly planning to film their new TV show over the last weekend of February. According to a new report from Fightful Select and Voices of Wrestling, wrestlers have been told that the tapings will take place in Orlando, Florida during the last week of February. The tapings are expected to take place at Universal Studios, where AEW holds Dark tapings.
