ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Jon Moxley Talks About Transition From WWE To AEW, The Risk He Took Making The Move

Jon Moxley recently appeared as a guest on the Justin Kinner Show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the leader of the paradigm shift in pro wrestling spoke about jumping ship from WWE to AEW when he did, as well as how that was a risky move at the time he made it.
PWMania

WWE NXT Vengeance Day Results – February 4, 2023

WWE NXT Vengeance Day has arrived. The first WWE NXT premium live event of the New Year goes down tonight, as WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023 emanates from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, streaming live on the WWE Network on Peacock. On tap for tonight’s event is Bron...
CHARLOTTE, NC
PWMania

The Wrestling World Pay Tribute to Lanny Poffo

WWE Legend Lanny Poffo died at the age of 68 on Thursday, and the pro wrestling world is paying tribute. Poffo’s cause of death is still unknown, but he was recently in New Jersey for a virtual signing and appeared to be in good health. WWE issued a statement...
PWMania

Update on Nia Jax’s WWE Status Following Her Royal Rumble Return

Nia Jax returned to WWE after being absent from the company since November of 2021, as seen during the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE. Jax was asked if she had a “month” to prepare for the women’s Royal Rumble match during a virtual signing with the Highspots Superstore. Jax responded, “no, I did not,” and explained that her outfit was “very quickly rushed” to be ready in time for the event.
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – February 3, 2023

WWE Friday Night SmackDown is back. The weekly two-hour WWE on FOX program emanates from the Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, featuring the fallout from the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view from over the weekend. On tap for tonight’s show is the follow-up to the epic Bloodline story...
GREENVILLE, SC
PWMania

Roxanne Perez Reflects on Appearing on Total Divas Years Before Signing With WWE

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez spoke with The Ringer Wrestling Show before tonight’s NXT Vengeance Day broadcast on Peacock. In a Triple Threat match tonight, Perez will defend her title against Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin of Toxic Attraction. Speaking about the viral video of Roxanne Perez...
PWMania

Hacksaw Jim Duggan Names WWE Hall Of Famer as His Favorite Opponent

WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan recently spoke on an AdFreeShows live stream for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, he spoke about his favorite opponent, which was Ted DiBiase. “[Ted] DiBiase,” Duggan said. “I wrestled Ted a bunch, all over the place....
PWMania

Ric Flair on WWE’s Momentum: “I Don’t Even Hear People Talk About AEW”

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke on his podcast, “To Be The Man,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including Sami Zayn’s storyline with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline:. “I loved it. What I like about it the most is it’s unpredictable. You knew...
PWMania

Summer Rae Says Others In WWE Expected Her To Turn Up In Women’s Royal Rumble

Summer Rae recently took part in a signing for Golden Ring Collectibles where she spoke about a number of pro wrestling-related topics. During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star spoke about other WWE Superstars expecting her to be in the Women’s Royal Rumble match during the pay-per-view that took place last month.
PWMania

John Cena Reportedly Locked in for WWE WrestleMania 39 Match

Despite his busy schedule in Hollywood, John Cena will return for a match at WWE WrestleMania 39. Cena hasn’t worked a WrestleMania since the Firefly Fun House with Bray Wyatt in 2020, but the company has wanted him for this year’s show for months and will get him.
PWMania

Former WWE Star Set for In-Ring TV Return for the First Time in Years

For the NWA’s Nuff Said pay-per-view, a number of matches have been announced, and one name on the card hasn’t wrestled on television or on pay-per-view in a number of years. The promotion revealed the match between EC3 and Alex Riley. Riley will go by Kevin Kiley, his...
TAMPA, FL
PWMania

Updated WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Lineup

You can officially add a name to the lineup for the Women’s Elimination Chamber match at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 pay-per-view. Added to the mix for the Women’s Chamber match at the premium live event scheduled for later this month at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada is Natalya.
PWMania

Bray Wyatt Confirms Hand Injury (Photo)

Since rejoining WWE, Bray Wyatt hasn’t competed in many matches, which may be related to a hand injury. Dave Meltzer reported last month that Wyatt was injured during a live event in December. Meltzer stated, “Wyatt suffered a broken finger on his left hand in his 12/29 match with Mahal in Miami. He will likely be working through the injury as talent working with broken fingers is commonplace.”
PWMania

Kurt Angle Reflects on Breaking a Former WWE Star’s Arm

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke on his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including wrestling Hardcore Holly on an episode of WWE SmackDown in 2000 and breaking Holly’s arm with a moonsault. Angle said, “We were trying to...
PWMania

Backstage News on ROH Returning to TV, Upcoming ROH Tapings Scheduled

ROH is reportedly planning to film their new TV show over the last weekend of February. According to a new report from Fightful Select and Voices of Wrestling, wrestlers have been told that the tapings will take place in Orlando, Florida during the last week of February. The tapings are expected to take place at Universal Studios, where AEW holds Dark tapings.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy