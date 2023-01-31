ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

tourcounsel.com

Golden Ring Plaza | Shopping mall in Rossville, Maryland

The Centre at Golden Ring, formerly the Golden Ring Plaza is a power center and former mall in Rosedale, Maryland. The mall was first announced by developers Melvin, Simon & Associates in April 1972, with Stewart's, Hecht's, and Montgomery Ward as anchors. Stewart's would operate a 3-level, 145,000 sq ft store to include a 15,000 sq ft budget shop, Montgomery Ward's would be 175,000 sq ft with a freestanding auto center, and Hecht's would be 150,000 sq ft, with 370,000 sq ft of space across two floors for smaller shops in the mall itself.
ROSEDALE, MD
WUSA

3 Maryland teens arrested after crashing stolen Kia and Hyundai

GREENBELT, Md. — Three teenagers were arrested for crashing two stolen cars minutes apart and trying to escape in Greenbelt, Maryland, on Saturday. Greenbelt City Police were called to the 7800 block of Mandan Road for reports of a Kia Soul that had crashed into a tree around 2:18 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. A police investigation revealed that the Kia Soul was stolen along Lakeside Drive in Greenbelt. Maryland, on Friday.
GREENBELT, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery Mall Update (Openings, Closings, Coming Soon, and Celebrity Appearances)

Below is a list of businesses that have recently opened, closed, are being renovated, or are coming soon to Montgomery Mall in Bethesda:. Australian based jewelry chain Lovisa opened on January 12. According to its website, “We are the fashionable on-trend jewelry specialist. See our latest styles & curated range for every occasion. From earrings, necklaces, rings & more.” The store is located on the lower level of the mall, next to Journey’s. Additional jewelry stores in Montgomery Mall include Elite Jewelers, Francesca’s, Gold Palace, Icing, Jewelry Corner, Kay Jewelers, Lilenquist, & Beckstead, and Pandora.
BETHESDA, MD
WJLA

Humane Rescue Alliance hosting 'Barklorette' adoption event in DC -- here's what to know

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Ready to meet your furever friend? You're invited to find your perfect match at the first ever "The Barklorette" dog adoption event Sunday in D.C. The Humane Rescue Alliance is hosting the event where you can meet eligible pups, take them on a "first date" with tons of fun activities and toys to play with, and commemorate the event in a photo booth.
WASHINGTON, DC
Nottingham MD

Philadelphia Road shut down due to crash in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Sunday afternoon crash in White Marsh. The crash was reported at around 3 p.m. along Philadelphia Road near Joppa Road (21162), near the entrance to Joyous Living assisted living. Route 7 is completely blocked at this time. There has been...
WHITE MARSH, MD
WUSA9

DC man fatally shot in Southeast, police investigate

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published on February 3, 2023. Police officers in D.C. are investigating after 25-year-old Darnell Peoples was fatally shot Saturday night. According to officials, police responded to the 3600 block of 22nd Street in Southeast, D.C. around 7:17 p.m. after receiving a...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Crime spree in DC: Several dead after 5 shootings, 3 stabbings on Saturday

WASHINGTON (7News) — Multiple people were killed and several others were injured after a violent Saturday in Washington, D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). Police reported a total of five shootings and three stabbings, all of which appear to be unrelated, police said. Around 5 a.m., police...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Hundreds of DMV students compete in new robotics competition

POTOMAC, Md. (7News) — On Sunday, Hundreds of students from across the DMV competed in the first Powerplay Challenge, a robotics competition sponsored by Raytheon Technologies. Nearly 40 middle and high school teams went head to head in Potomac Md. at the Bullis School. The goal for the students...
POTOMAC, MD
Shore News Network

Three shot in East Baltimore early Sunday morning

BALTIMORE, MD – Police officers from Baltimore’s eastern district are investigating a shooting that occurred shortly after midnight on Saturday. At around 12:15 am, officers on patrol in the area of Harford Road heard multiple gunshots and responded to the area where the gunshots were coming from. Once at the scene, they found three people had been shot. A 27-year-old woman and 27-year-old male victim sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. A third victim, a 32-year-old male was treated for critical life-threatening gunshot wounds. All three were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time. No suspects The post Three shot in East Baltimore early Sunday morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD

