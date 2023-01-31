Read full article on original website
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st StateJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Women are buying the morning-after pill from a new campus vending machineBrenna TempleWashington, DC
Luxury Lives in Washington, D.C.Douglas PilarskiWashington, DC
Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit CapsWild Orchid MediaGreenville, SC
Two Lunar New Year's Celebrations in VirginiaS. F. MoriVirginia State
Golden Ring Plaza | Shopping mall in Rossville, Maryland
The Centre at Golden Ring, formerly the Golden Ring Plaza is a power center and former mall in Rosedale, Maryland. The mall was first announced by developers Melvin, Simon & Associates in April 1972, with Stewart's, Hecht's, and Montgomery Ward as anchors. Stewart's would operate a 3-level, 145,000 sq ft store to include a 15,000 sq ft budget shop, Montgomery Ward's would be 175,000 sq ft with a freestanding auto center, and Hecht's would be 150,000 sq ft, with 370,000 sq ft of space across two floors for smaller shops in the mall itself.
3 Maryland teens arrested after crashing stolen Kia and Hyundai
GREENBELT, Md. — Three teenagers were arrested for crashing two stolen cars minutes apart and trying to escape in Greenbelt, Maryland, on Saturday. Greenbelt City Police were called to the 7800 block of Mandan Road for reports of a Kia Soul that had crashed into a tree around 2:18 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. A police investigation revealed that the Kia Soul was stolen along Lakeside Drive in Greenbelt. Maryland, on Friday.
Adams Morgan chocolate shop robbed twice ahead of Valentine's Day, MPD looking for suspect
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — Several shops along 18th Street in Northwest DC have been the target of several robberies over the past few days. According to DC Police, The Chocolate House, in Adams Morgan was first hit early Thursday morning. The store was targeted again the following day. Police said the suspect took money from the store both times.
'Age doesn't matter': Fairfax County 18-year-old surges to pickleball pro tour
FALLS CHURCH, VA. (7News) — If you’re going back and forth on ideas for a new hobby, America’s new favorite game might just be your match. Pickleball – a cross between tennis and ping pong – is blowing up nationally. It’s a fun activity that doesn’t take as large a toll on your body. Perfect for people in their 50s, 60s, and teens?
Baltimore dancer traces ‘Park Heights Strut' back to neighborhood two-step
Named after the neighborhood he grew up in, the dance has since become famous across many platforms all over the world.
Montgomery Mall Update (Openings, Closings, Coming Soon, and Celebrity Appearances)
Below is a list of businesses that have recently opened, closed, are being renovated, or are coming soon to Montgomery Mall in Bethesda:. Australian based jewelry chain Lovisa opened on January 12. According to its website, “We are the fashionable on-trend jewelry specialist. See our latest styles & curated range for every occasion. From earrings, necklaces, rings & more.” The store is located on the lower level of the mall, next to Journey’s. Additional jewelry stores in Montgomery Mall include Elite Jewelers, Francesca’s, Gold Palace, Icing, Jewelry Corner, Kay Jewelers, Lilenquist, & Beckstead, and Pandora.
Humane Rescue Alliance hosting 'Barklorette' adoption event in DC -- here's what to know
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Ready to meet your furever friend? You're invited to find your perfect match at the first ever "The Barklorette" dog adoption event Sunday in D.C. The Humane Rescue Alliance is hosting the event where you can meet eligible pups, take them on a "first date" with tons of fun activities and toys to play with, and commemorate the event in a photo booth.
Philadelphia Road shut down due to crash in White Marsh
WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Sunday afternoon crash in White Marsh. The crash was reported at around 3 p.m. along Philadelphia Road near Joppa Road (21162), near the entrance to Joyous Living assisted living. Route 7 is completely blocked at this time. There has been...
Woman hit by car while crossing street in Alexandria
A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after police say she was hit by a car while walking on Mount Vernon Avenue in Alexandria.
'Trying to get off that train alive': Woman who tackled Metro gunman shares her story
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — It is a Metro ride she has made countless times before. On Wednesday morning's ride, however, it was immediately clear for Shante Trumpet that something was wrong. She saw a man down and bleeding on the platform at the Potomac Avenue station in D.C. A man...
DC man fatally shot in Southeast, police investigate
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published on February 3, 2023. Police officers in D.C. are investigating after 25-year-old Darnell Peoples was fatally shot Saturday night. According to officials, police responded to the 3600 block of 22nd Street in Southeast, D.C. around 7:17 p.m. after receiving a...
10 teens, including 14-year-olds, arrested in connection to stolen vehicles: DC Police
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced a number of recent arrests in connection to stolen vehicles-related offenses in D.C., among the list is 10 teens, including a 14-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl. Friday, January 27, 2023. A 14-year-old girl, of Northwest, D.C., was arrested...
Bank Robber At Large After Targeting TD Bank In Prince William County
Recognize him? Police in Prince William County are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man who robbed a TD Bank location in Dumfries on Friday afternoon.Shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, police say that officers were called to the bank branch on Richmond Highway to investigate a …
Pupuseria Luisa Food Truck robbed in Takoma Park, police looking for suspects
TAKOMA PARK, Md. (7News) — Police in Takoma Park are looking for two suspects after a food truck robbery last month. On Jan. 27 at 4 p.m., offciers with the Takoma Park Police Department responded to Pupuseria Luisa food truck located on New Hampshire Avenue for the report of a strong-arm robbery.
Maryland man tries a new lottery game, wins $100,000
A Maryland man took a chance with a new scratch-off lottery ticket and won the game's first $100,000 top prize.
Three $50,000-Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Maryland, Including One in Montgomery County
A $50,000 winning power ball ticket sold at the Courthouse Exxon on 700 Rockville Pike was among three $50,000 winning tickets sold in Maryland on Monday, January 30. Additional details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. “After giving one Marylander a $50,000 prize in the Monday, Jan. 30 drawing, Powerball...
Leading grocery store chain opens new location in Virginia
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new supermarket location in Virginia. However, some customers have left critical reviews of the new grocery store location. Read on to learn more.
Crime spree in DC: Several dead after 5 shootings, 3 stabbings on Saturday
WASHINGTON (7News) — Multiple people were killed and several others were injured after a violent Saturday in Washington, D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). Police reported a total of five shootings and three stabbings, all of which appear to be unrelated, police said. Around 5 a.m., police...
Hundreds of DMV students compete in new robotics competition
POTOMAC, Md. (7News) — On Sunday, Hundreds of students from across the DMV competed in the first Powerplay Challenge, a robotics competition sponsored by Raytheon Technologies. Nearly 40 middle and high school teams went head to head in Potomac Md. at the Bullis School. The goal for the students...
Three shot in East Baltimore early Sunday morning
BALTIMORE, MD – Police officers from Baltimore’s eastern district are investigating a shooting that occurred shortly after midnight on Saturday. At around 12:15 am, officers on patrol in the area of Harford Road heard multiple gunshots and responded to the area where the gunshots were coming from. Once at the scene, they found three people had been shot. A 27-year-old woman and 27-year-old male victim sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. A third victim, a 32-year-old male was treated for critical life-threatening gunshot wounds. All three were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time. No suspects The post Three shot in East Baltimore early Sunday morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
