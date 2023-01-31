ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

New discount retailer coming to Old Bridge, NJ

Bargain hunters, rejoice! A new store is coming to Old Bridge, promising “good stuff, cheap;” according to MyCentralJersey, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is coming to the Old Bridge Plaza on Route 9. Ollie’s says they are “America’s largest retailers of closeout merchandise and excess inventory.”
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer

WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
My farewell letter to Harmon in NJ

Of all the stores that have closed in New Jersey, I rarely feel I have to write a love letter to one. I certainly won’t write a love letter to Bed Bath & Beyond because I’m not sorry about their slow demise. I’m of those people that always felt I could get a better deal elsewhere, and even though it was a fun store to shop in, I couldn’t help thinking that I could get the same thing at Marshall’s for less.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Movies that represent NJ better than ‘Clerks’

Recently the website farandwide.com chose a film that best represent each of our fifty states. Examples. They said "Fargo" best reps North Dakota and honestly, what else would you pick off the top of your head? But Georgia is best represented by "Forrest Gump" in their opinion. Really?. Only some...
GEORGIA STATE
NJ Top News for Friday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. ⬛ Officials: Map of targets found in NJ synagogue firebomber's home. Prosecutors said a map of potential targets was found in the home of Nicholas Malindretos, charged with throwing a Molotov cocktail at a Bloomfield synagogue. ⬛ Sayreville councilwoman shot...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ residents warned — don’t fall for crazy ‘pig butchering’ scams

⚫ Don’t become a victim of a dangerous “pig butchering” scam. ⚫ The NJ Bureau of Securities is cracking down on fraudulent cybersecurity investments. ⚫ NJ residents are lured into bogus online relationships then ripped off. The New Jersey Bureau of Securities is urging Garden State residents...
New Jersey Does Have One Of The Tiniest Towns In America

We have so much congestion here in New Jersey. There are so many people crammed into a small place, and yet we still have some of the smallest towns in the nation. Photo by Samantha Watkins on Unsplash[/caption]When you think of tiny towns, you think of sprawling landscapes and a place with a lot of room to move. You don't think of a place like New Jersey.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
94-year-old man hits barrier at Parkway’s Barnegat toll plaza

BARNEGAT – A 94-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed into the concrete divider at a Garden State Plaza toll plaza Thursday afternoon. New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said Mario Medici of Howell rode up onto the barrier in one of the E-ZPass lanes at the southbound Barnegat toll plaza around 3:10 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
How to avoid bogus E-ZPass violations in NJ

🔴 Lawmaker calls it "massive win for NJ drivers" 🔴 How you could still get a violation in the mail. It is one of the most infuriating things that can happen to an E-ZPass user in New Jersey: the bogus toll violation. Not only do you get charged...
Princeton, NJ
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey.

