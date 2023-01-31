Read full article on original website
Related
Everything Must Go: Bed Bath & Beyond in Marlton NJ Isn’t Surviving Afterall
Well, I guess we could all see this coming. After initially surviving the latest round of Bed Bath & Beyond closures in New Jersey, the Marlton location at 740 Rte 73 S in the Willow Ridge Plaza is closing afterall, according to a post by Facebook community page A View From Evesham.
New discount retailer coming to Old Bridge, NJ
Bargain hunters, rejoice! A new store is coming to Old Bridge, promising “good stuff, cheap;” according to MyCentralJersey, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is coming to the Old Bridge Plaza on Route 9. Ollie’s says they are “America’s largest retailers of closeout merchandise and excess inventory.”
How to earn your ‘Jersey card’ according to fellow New Jerseyans
Sure, you could have been born in New Jersey, but does that necessarily mean you've earned your hypothetical "Jersey card?" Not according to these fellow New Jerseyans!. For instance, are you a true New Jerseyan if you don’t have a go-to diner? Or a preferred shore town?. Can you...
High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer
WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
My farewell letter to Harmon in NJ
Of all the stores that have closed in New Jersey, I rarely feel I have to write a love letter to one. I certainly won’t write a love letter to Bed Bath & Beyond because I’m not sorry about their slow demise. I’m of those people that always felt I could get a better deal elsewhere, and even though it was a fun store to shop in, I couldn’t help thinking that I could get the same thing at Marshall’s for less.
Pizza Bowl 3: Which NJ pizzerias are leading, what to expect at the event
Who will win Pizza Bowl 3 and hoist the coveted trophy this Saturday, Feb 4, at Red's Restaurant and Bar in the Meadowlands?. That's what we'll find out starting at noon! There will be a cast of celebrity judges including YOU, and New York Giants Super Bowl champion Stephen Baker "The Touchdown Maker" who will present the trophy, as well as these guys...
We can’t wait — Global bakery chain opening another NJ location
We all know that New Jersey is known for its great food. But that doesn’t mean we can’t appreciate a new kid coming to town. You may never have heard of Paris Baguette, but the rest of the world has. With thousands of locations all over the world,...
Movies that represent NJ better than ‘Clerks’
Recently the website farandwide.com chose a film that best represent each of our fifty states. Examples. They said "Fargo" best reps North Dakota and honestly, what else would you pick off the top of your head? But Georgia is best represented by "Forrest Gump" in their opinion. Really?. Only some...
See which NJ cities are among the top 50 oldest in America
It's no surprise that New Jersey is home to some of the oldest cities in the country. Going back to the early days of our country, New Jersey has played a huge role in shaping where we are today as a nation. As time went by, however, new cities formed...
NJ Top News for Friday
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. ⬛ Officials: Map of targets found in NJ synagogue firebomber's home. Prosecutors said a map of potential targets was found in the home of Nicholas Malindretos, charged with throwing a Molotov cocktail at a Bloomfield synagogue. ⬛ Sayreville councilwoman shot...
NJ residents warned — don’t fall for crazy ‘pig butchering’ scams
⚫ Don’t become a victim of a dangerous “pig butchering” scam. ⚫ The NJ Bureau of Securities is cracking down on fraudulent cybersecurity investments. ⚫ NJ residents are lured into bogus online relationships then ripped off. The New Jersey Bureau of Securities is urging Garden State residents...
Ha! These out-of-state driver comments on NJ jughandles are pure gold
Ahh, life in the Great Garden State. There's nothing quite like it anywhere else in the country. New Jersey is known for many things that those from out of state simply will never understand. One of those things is our great debate questioning if Central New Jersey does exist. Or...
NJ shoppers — don’t become the next target for ‘follow-out’ thieves
🚨 You're not always safe when you get back to your car. 🚨 Follow-out theft is potentially a statewide issue. Here's another thing to worry about when you're just trying to live your life. New Jersey authorities are warning residents to look out for "follow-out" thieves when they...
According to Yelp, the top 5 best pizzerias in North America are nowhere near NJ
You read that right. Apparently, the best pizza in North America, going beyond the United States, is not in our region. And everyone in New Jersey should take issue with this. Now it would be one thing to name somewhere in New York City as having the best slice. We'd still have an issue with that on our side of the river, but at least it's fair competition.
New Jersey Does Have One Of The Tiniest Towns In America
We have so much congestion here in New Jersey. There are so many people crammed into a small place, and yet we still have some of the smallest towns in the nation. Photo by Samantha Watkins on Unsplash[/caption]When you think of tiny towns, you think of sprawling landscapes and a place with a lot of room to move. You don't think of a place like New Jersey.
94-year-old man hits barrier at Parkway’s Barnegat toll plaza
BARNEGAT – A 94-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed into the concrete divider at a Garden State Plaza toll plaza Thursday afternoon. New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said Mario Medici of Howell rode up onto the barrier in one of the E-ZPass lanes at the southbound Barnegat toll plaza around 3:10 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bundle up, NJ! How cold it will get and how long it will last
The arctic blast is on. Grab the heavy winter coat, folks. While you may not need it Friday morning, you will definitely want it later on. Also, since very cold air is also very dry air, stay hydrated and keep the lip balm and moisturizer handy too. As of this...
Biggest parade in NJ celebrates 50 years with a big celebration
Who doesn’t like a parade? Well, you’re in luck, New Jersey’s largest parade, the 50th annual Belmar-Lake Como St. Patrick’s Day Parade steps off Sunday, March 5. The parade is filled with bands, pipes and drums, marchers and floats and even me. I’ve been in the...
Are you at risk from lead paint in your NJ home or community? Find out here
💦 Gov. Phil Murphy announces a new lead exposure mapping tool for all NJ residents. 💦 He also says $38 million in grants are being awarded for lead paint remediation. 💦 More NJ residents are exposed to lead dangers from paint than pipes. We’ve heard a lot...
How to avoid bogus E-ZPass violations in NJ
🔴 Lawmaker calls it "massive win for NJ drivers" 🔴 How you could still get a violation in the mail. It is one of the most infuriating things that can happen to an E-ZPass user in New Jersey: the bogus toll violation. Not only do you get charged...
94.5 PST
Princeton, NJ
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wpst.com
Comments / 0