Smyth County, VA

VSP: 3 taken to hospital after fiery Smyth Co. crash involving tractor-trailers

By Murry Lee
WJHL
 5 days ago

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A crash involving multiple tractor-trailers in Smyth County has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 Tuesday and left three people injured.

According to the Virginia State Police (VSP), the crash occurred at 11:03 a.m. when a tractor-trailer in the Southbound lanes went off the left side of the road, crossed the median and entered the Northbound lanes. That vehicle then hit another tractor-trailer heading North.

The VSP reports the impact caused both tractor-trailers to catch fire, and debris from the crash reportedly hit the windshield of a third tractor-trailer.

The driver of the tractor-trailer that crossed the median into the northbound lanes was reportedly transported to the Bristol Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

The VSP stated in a release that the other two drivers were transported to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for minor injuries.

One of the two vehicles involved in the initial crash was hauling paper, the VSP reports, and the other was hauling sawdust.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) traffic map , the crash occurred at mile marker 44.3. VDOT reported as of 4:25 p.m. that traffic was backed up roughly 8 miles, stretching from nearly before Chilhowie to nearly Marion.

Northbound traffic is being diverted off Exit 44 to US-11 North then back onto the interstate, VDOT reports. The northbound Exit 39 off ramp is closed, along with the southbound Exit 44 off ramp.

The VSP Motor Carrier Safety Team has responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

WDBJ7.com

2-year-old boy and father dead after being found in Tazewell Co. river

TAZEWELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal incident involving a two-year-old boy and his father. Around 3:30 p.m. Friday, the Tazewell County 911 Center received a call from the mother of two-year-old Thomas Cochran, reporting Thomas’s father, Dakota Cochran, had stripped himself and the boy naked and taken the boy into the woods in the Moore Mountain Road area.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

One person injured after smoke found at Galax nursing home

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - Patients of a nursing home are back in the building after having to evacuate in Galax. It happened after just after midnight Saturday morning at the Waddell Nursing and Rehab Center. Crews found smoke coming from the second floor and found a burned motor and wiring,...
GALAX, VA
WJHL

VDOT: Scott Co. bridge closed until summer 2024

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A bridge over the North Fork Clinch River in Scott County will be closed for more than a year after an inspection found it was deteriorating. According to a notice from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the Route 624 (Fraleytown Road) bridge in the Duffield area closed after a […]
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Bristol TN man’s bond set at $1M, accused of first-degree murder and assault

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol man was arrested Saturday night and accused of murder following an incident on Clark Drive, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. A release from Sullivan County Police Captain Andy Seabolt says Benjamin Oliver Sly, 26, of Bristol is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count […]
BRISTOL, TN
993thex.com

Crash on Interstate 81 involving three big rigs snarls traffic for miles

The Virginia State Police said a wreck involving three tractor-trailers caused traffic to be diverted off of Interstate 81 Tuesday in Marion. The crash occurred just before 11 a.m. near Exit 44 when the first big rig ran off the left side of southbound 81, plowed through the median, and then into a tractor-trailer in the northbound lanes.
MARION, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pulaski Co. Deputies warn of scam targeting senior citizens

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam targeting senior citizens in the community. Deputies say scammers are physically going to senior citizen homes in the area and claiming to be members of the Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Once inside the victim’s home, they are asking for personal information, as well as taking pictures of the interior. Deputies say none of the individuals display ID badges and that government officials will not ask for or gather information in this way. This is a scam.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Rockslide cleanup expected to last 2 weeks in Scott County, VDOT says

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Drivers should use an alternate route in part of Scott County following a rockslide, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The rockslide is on Route 600. Periodic lane closures will take place during daylight hours. Folks should use Route 621 (Spears Valley Road) as a detour.
NRVNews

Baptist Hollow Incident Update

Updated joint press release from Sheriff Mike Worrell and Commonwealth Attorney Justin Griffith, of the Baptist Hollow Road incident from 1-30-23. On Jan. 20, 2023, an employee from New River Valley Community Services was conducting a home visit to a client at a residence in the 6000 block of Baptist Hollow Road in the Hiwassee area of Pulaski County.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Man arrested after two alleged trailer thefts in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man has been arrested following the alleged theft of two trailers in Johnson City. According to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), George Hendricks was arrested after an investigation revealed his involvement in the theft of a trailer from Lamons Court on Dec. 21 and another trailer theft from […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Northwood High School student charged following investigation, sheriff says

SALTVILLE, Va. (WCYB) — A Northwood High School student has been charged following an investigation, according to Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler. According to police, a school administrator became aware of a potential threat of a student bringing a gun to school. The Northwood school resource officer was contacted Sunday and an investigation began. The student was located at his house and interviewed by deputies, according to Shuler.
SALTVILLE, VA
WJHL

WJHL

